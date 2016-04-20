Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Materials, properties and considerations
Part 2 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the intraocular lens
Part 3 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the cornea
Part 4 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the ocular surface
Part 5 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the retina
Part 6 Other implants for repair and regeneration in ophthalmology
Description
Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology, Second Edition, focuses on an aging population and the increasing instances of eye diseases. Biomaterials continue to be used for numerous medical devices for the restoration of eyesight, improving many patients’ quality of life. Consequently, biomaterials and regenerative medicine are becoming increasingly important to the advances of ophthalmology and optometry. This book provides readers with an updated and expanded look at the present status and future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this important field.
Key Features
- Provides an integral and significant exploration of biomaterials and regenerative medicine, presenting crucial advances made in the fields of ophthalmology and optometry, such as the development of intraocular lenses and new applications for contact lens
- Presents a new and updated look at the future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this field
- Comprehensive coverage in a range of fields, including hydrogels, corneal tissue engineering, and stem cell therapies for the restoration of the ocular surface
Readership
Ophthalmic biomaterials, devices and regenerative medicine researchers in both academia and industry. Chemists and clinicians working in the ophthalmic field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 20th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001844
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001479
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Traian Chirila Author
Professor Traian Chirila is a senior scientist at the Queensland Eye Institute, Australia. Professor Chirila has over thirty years experience in polymer science and biomaterials and is highly respected for his ongoing contribution to the field of ophthalmology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queensland Eye Institute, Australia
Damien Harkin Author
Assoc Prof at Queensland University of Technology and a senior scientist at QEI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology