Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081001479, 9780081001844

Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology

2nd Edition

Authors: Traian Chirila Damien Harkin
eBook ISBN: 9780081001844
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081001479
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th April 2016
Page Count: 502
Table of Contents

Part 1 Materials, properties and considerations

Part 2 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the intraocular lens

Part 3 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the cornea

Part 4 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the ocular surface

Part 5 Biomaterials for the repair and regeneration of the retina

Part 6 Other implants for repair and regeneration in ophthalmology

Description

Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology, Second Edition, focuses on an aging population and the increasing instances of eye diseases. Biomaterials continue to be used for numerous medical devices for the restoration of eyesight, improving many patients’ quality of life. Consequently, biomaterials and regenerative medicine are becoming increasingly important to the advances of ophthalmology and optometry. This book provides readers with an updated and expanded look at the present status and future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this important field.

Key Features

  • Provides an integral and significant exploration of biomaterials and regenerative medicine, presenting crucial advances made in the fields of ophthalmology and optometry, such as the development of intraocular lenses and new applications for contact lens
  • Presents a new and updated look at the future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this field
  • Comprehensive coverage in a range of fields, including hydrogels, corneal tissue engineering, and stem cell therapies for the restoration of the ocular surface

Readership

Ophthalmic biomaterials, devices and regenerative medicine researchers in both academia and industry. Chemists and clinicians working in the ophthalmic field

About the Authors

Traian Chirila Author

Professor Traian Chirila is a senior scientist at the Queensland Eye Institute, Australia. Professor Chirila has over thirty years experience in polymer science and biomaterials and is highly respected for his ongoing contribution to the field of ophthalmology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Queensland Eye Institute, Australia

Damien Harkin Author

Assoc Prof at Queensland University of Technology and a senior scientist at QEI.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology

