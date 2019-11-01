Biomass to Energy Conversion Technologies
1st Edition
The Road to Commercialization
Description
Biomass to Energy Conversion Technologies: The Road to Commercialization examines biomass production, biomass types, properties and characterization, and energy conversion technologies with an emphasis on the production of a gaseous fuel to supplement the gas derived from the landfilling of organic wastes (landfill gas) and used in gas engines to produce electricity. The book discusses the integration of both fermentation and anaerobic digestion in a biorefinery concept that allows the production of ethanol—along with biogas—to be used to produce heat and electricity, thus improving overall energy balance. Included case studies based on worldwide projects discuss both risks and challenges.
The main studies on the combination of both bioethanol and biogas production processes are reviewed and the strength and weakness of the integrated treatment for industrial application are highlighted. The book also considers gasification technologies and their potential for biomass gasification and lists the advantages and disadvantages of using of biomass as a source of energy, the path of commercialization of the various processes, energy related environmental issues.
Key Features
- Highlights commercialization and technological risks
- Discusses challenges, limitations and future prospects of third- and fourth generation biofuels
- Includes integration of both fermentation and anaerobic digestion in a biorefinery concept
- Discusses energy related environment issues (Greenhouse effect, acid rain, air pollution)
Readership
Applied Chemists, Chemical Engineers, Materials Scientists, Academics, Analysts, Consultants. Students/Researchers interested in the development of bio-based products and materials, green and sustainable chemistry, polymer chemistry and materials science
Table of Contents
1. Background and Introduction
References
2. Biomass types
- Wood and agricultural products
- Solid waste
- Landfills
- Biogas
- Alcohal fuel
References
3. Biomass properties and characterization
References
4. Biomass composition
4.1 Typical biomass composition
References
5. Biomass conversion process
5.1 Thermal conversion
5.1.1 Direct combustion
5.1.2 Co-firing
5.1. 3 Pyrolysis
5.1.4 Torrefication
5.1.5 Gasification
5.2 Biochemical processing
5.2.1 Anaerobic digestion
5.2.2 Fermentation
5.2.3 Biofuels
5.2.4 Combined Biogas and Bioethanol Production
References
6. Advantages and disadvantages of biomass utilization
References
7. Biomass projects worldwide
References
8. Commercialization and technology risks
References
9. Energy related environmental issues
References
10. Future prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184004
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India