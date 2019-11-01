Biomass to Energy Conversion Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184004

Biomass to Energy Conversion Technologies

1st Edition

The Road to Commercialization

Authors: Pratima Bajpai
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184004
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biomass to Energy Conversion Technologies: The Road to Commercialization examines biomass production, biomass types, properties and characterization, and energy conversion technologies with an emphasis on the production of a gaseous fuel to supplement the gas derived from the landfilling of organic wastes (landfill gas) and used in gas engines to produce electricity. The book discusses the integration of both fermentation and anaerobic digestion in a biorefinery concept that allows the production of ethanol—along with biogas—to be used to produce heat and electricity, thus improving overall energy balance. Included case studies based on worldwide projects discuss both risks and challenges.

The main studies on the combination of both bioethanol and biogas production processes are reviewed and the strength and weakness of the integrated treatment for industrial application are highlighted. The book also considers gasification technologies and their potential for biomass gasification and lists the advantages and disadvantages of using of biomass as a source of energy, the path of commercialization of the various processes, energy related environmental issues.

Key Features

  • Highlights commercialization and technological risks
  • Discusses challenges, limitations and future prospects of third- and fourth generation biofuels
  • Includes integration of both fermentation and anaerobic digestion in a biorefinery concept
  • Discusses energy related environment issues (Greenhouse effect, acid rain, air pollution)

Readership

Applied Chemists, Chemical Engineers, Materials Scientists, Academics, Analysts, Consultants. Students/Researchers interested in the development of bio-based products and materials, green and sustainable chemistry, polymer chemistry and materials science

Table of Contents

1. Background and Introduction

    References

2. Biomass types

    1. Wood and agricultural products

    2. Solid waste

    3. Landfills

    4. Biogas

    5. Alcohal fuel

    References

3. Biomass properties and characterization

    References

4. Biomass composition

    4.1 Typical biomass composition

    References

5. Biomass conversion process

    5.1 Thermal conversion

    5.1.1 Direct combustion

    5.1.2 Co-firing

    5.1. 3 Pyrolysis

    5.1.4 Torrefication

    5.1.5 Gasification

    5.2 Biochemical processing

    5.2.1 Anaerobic digestion

    5.2.2 Fermentation

    5.2.3 Biofuels

    5.2.4 Combined Biogas and Bioethanol Production

    References

6. Advantages and disadvantages of biomass utilization

    References

7. Biomass projects worldwide

    References

8. Commercialization and technology risks

    References

9. Energy related environmental issues

    References

10. Future prospects

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128184004

About the Author

Pratima Bajpai

Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.