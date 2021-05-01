COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Biomass Supply Chains - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213179

Biomass Supply Chains

1st Edition

Sustainable Design for a Circular Economy

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Sebnem Balaman
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213179
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
123.00
160.00
223.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biomass Supply Chains provides a comprehensive study on the key issues in sustainability and sustainable design of biomass-based fuel and energy systems and supply chains, as well as circular systems for biomass-based production. Economic, environmental, social and technical issues are examined individually at both system/technology and supply chain level, including details on standards and certification schemes. It goes on to explore the methods and tools for sustainability assessment and sustainable design and management, describing each sustainability-related decision level encountered in design, management and operation phases. It also discusses the circular economy concept and explains different analytical tools, industrial engineering and operations research methods to design and manage circular systems. To this aim, the main strategies, methods and tools to create circular systems and to convert traditional linear systems into circular systems are introduced, as well as key waste management and resource use strategies. All issues discussed are illustrated through real-life cases. At the end of each chapter, a discussion and a comparative analysis of their topics is provided. 

By integrating all these problematics and challenges in sustainability and circular design, this book allows researchers in academia and industry working on developing biomass-based solutions to clearly identify the methodologies and tools that satisfy their specific sustainability and circularity requirements based on the recent advances and prospects in the field. Graduate students and practitioners can also use this reference as systematic guide to available sustainability assessment methodologies that they can apply to biomass and bioenergy technologies.

Key Features

  • Discusses the economic, environmental, social, and technical aspects of sustainability and their application to the whole bioeconomy value chain
  • Presents the fundamentals and practice of the methods and tools for sustainability assessment, sustainable design, and management of biomass-based systems
  • Explores circular economy concepts and strategies for designing circular systems that include biomass-based production
  • Includes global real-life examples that illustrate each topic covered in the book

Readership

Researchers developing pathways and technologies for circular systems in biomass, biofuels and bioenergy; engineers in the biomass and bioenergy sector

Table of Contents

1. Sustainability in biomass-based fuel and energy systems
2. Sustainability in biomass-based fuel and energy supply chains
3. Sustainability indicators, standards and certification schemes for biomass-based production
4. Methods and tools for sustainability assessment of biomass-based production systems/supply chains
5. Analytical Methods and tools for sustainable design and management of biomass-based production systems/supply chains
6. Decision-making for sustainable design and management of biomass-based production systems/supply chains
7. Closing the loop: methods and strategies to promote circular economy in biomass-based energy and fuel sector

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213179

About the Author

Sebnem Balaman

Dr. Şebnem Yılmaz Balaman is an assistant professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at Dokuz Eylül University, İzmir, Turkey. Specializing in the application of operations research techniques to support decision-making within the biomass and bioenergy sectors, she completed her PhD at Dokuz Eylül University, on developing optimization methodologies for effective design and management of biomass to energy supply chains. She was also a post-doctoral research fellow with the Project and Supply Chain Management Research Group of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Aston University, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Her research interests include sustainable supply chain design and management, logistics operations planning, biomass-based supply chains and production systems, bioenergy, mathematical modelling, multi-criteria decision making, fuzzy decision making, and risk management. Her work has appeared in energy and sustainable production outlets. She also acts as a reviewer in international journals in the above fields.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering, Dokuz Eylul University, Izmir, Turkey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.