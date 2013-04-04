Biomass Combustion Science, Technology and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091314, 9780857097439

Biomass Combustion Science, Technology and Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Lasse Rosendahl
eBook ISBN: 9780857097439
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091314
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th April 2013
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
173.00
147.05
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
274.54
233.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Part I: Introduction, supply chains and feedstock

Chapter 1: Biomass combustion for power generation: an introduction

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Biomass combustion techniques

1.3 Biomass as fuel

1.4 Market development for biomass combustion and conversion technologies

Chapter 2: Biomass supply chains

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types of biomass and waste streams

2.3 Biomass supply chain structure and characteristics

2.4 Development of advanced biomass supply and process chains

2.5 Integration of biomass combustion into waste management

2.6 Advantages and limitations of using biomass for energy conversion

2.7 Future trends

2.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Biomass feedstocks: categorisation and preparation for combustion and gasification

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Types of feedstock

3.3 Characterisation, analysis and categorisation techniques

3.4 Fuel preparation and upgrading for combustion or conversion

3.5 Advantages and limitations of particular fuels

3.6 Future trends

Part II: Biomass combustion and co-firing

Chapter 4: Direct combustion of biomass

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Basis of biomass combustion

4.3 Fouling prevention and control

4.4 Corrosion and additives

4.5 Technology-specific issues

4.6 Conclusion

Chapter 5: Biomass co-firing

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Direct co-firing technologies

Chapter 6: Biomass gasification

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basic principles and feedstocks

6.3 Basic reactor types

6.4 Monitoring and control, and performance optimization

6.5 Advantages and limitations

6.6 Future trends

6.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Fast pyrolysis of biomass for the production of liquids

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pyrolysis principles and products

7.3 Applications of bio-oil

7.4 Feedstocks

7.5 Fast-pyrolysis technology

7.6 Fast-pyrolysis bio-oil upgrading

7.7 Economics

7.8 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 8: Intermediate pyrolysis of biomass

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Intermediate pyrolysis technologies

8.3 Applications of intermediate pyrolysis and comparison with fast pyrolysis

8.4 An integrated project including intermediate pyrolysis

8.5 Future trends

Part III: Large-scale biomass combustion and biorefineries

Chapter 9: Large-scale biomass combustion plants: an overview

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Technologies

9.3 Fuels

9.4 Operational issues

9.5 Environmental aspects

9.6 Future trends

9.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Industrial-scale biomass combustion plants: engineering issues and operation

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The suitability of industrial-scale plants for biomass combustion

10.3 Biomass combustion technologies

10.4 Biomass combustion plant engineering issues

10.5 Operational routes to optimise performance and tackle problems

10.6 Future trends

10.7 Sources of further information and advice

10.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Biorefineries: increased value from biomass conversion

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Biorefinery feedstocks and concepts

11.3 Improving feedstocks

11.4 Conversion by enzymes and microorganisms

11.5 Life-cycle analysis and sustainability

11.6 Future trends

11.7 Sources of further information and advice

Index

Description

The utilisation of biomass is increasingly important for low- or zero-carbon power generation. Developments in conventional power plant fuel flexibility allow for both direct biomass combustion and co-firing with fossil fuels, while the integration of advanced technologies facilitates conversion of a wide range of biomass feedstocks into more readily combustible fuel. Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering reviews the science and technology of biomass combustion, conversion and utilisation.

Part one provides an introduction to biomass supply chains and feedstocks, and outlines the principles of biomass combustion for power generation. Chapters also describe the categorisation and preparation of biomass feedstocks for combustion and gasification. Part two goes on to explore biomass combustion and co-firing, including direct combustion of biomass, biomass co-firing and gasification, fast pyrolysis of biomass for the production of liquids and intermediate pyrolysis technologies. Largescale biomass combustion and biorefineries are then the focus of part three. Following an overview of large-scale biomass combustion plants, key engineering issues and plant operation are discussed, before the book concludes with a chapter looking at the role of biorefineries in increasing the value of the end-products of biomass conversion.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering provides a clear overview of this important area for all power plant operators, industrial engineers, biomass researchers, process chemists and academics working in this field.

Key Features

  • Reviews the science and technology of biomass combustion, conversion and utilisation
  • Provides an introduction to biomass supply chains and feedstocks and outlines the principles of biomass combustion for power generation
  • Describes the categorisation and preparation of biomass feedstocks for combustion and gasification

Readership

Consultants in the field of renewable energy projects; Investors in renewable energy projects; Academics in the fields of energy economics, renewable energy projects; Graduate or doctorate students in engineering, specifically mechanical, chemical and electrical, and renewable energy; Biomass researchers and process chemists/engineers; Power plant/industrial engineers; Power plant operators

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097439
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091314

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Lasse Rosendahl Editor

Lasse Rosendahl is a Professor in the Department of Energy Technology at Aalborg University, Denmark. Professor Rosendahl has over 15 years’ experience in renewable energy and has published extensively in this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Aalborg University, Denmark

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.