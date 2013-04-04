The utilisation of biomass is increasingly important for low- or zero-carbon power generation. Developments in conventional power plant fuel flexibility allow for both direct biomass combustion and co-firing with fossil fuels, while the integration of advanced technologies facilitates conversion of a wide range of biomass feedstocks into more readily combustible fuel. Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering reviews the science and technology of biomass combustion, conversion and utilisation.



Part one provides an introduction to biomass supply chains and feedstocks, and outlines the principles of biomass combustion for power generation. Chapters also describe the categorisation and preparation of biomass feedstocks for combustion and gasification. Part two goes on to explore biomass combustion and co-firing, including direct combustion of biomass, biomass co-firing and gasification, fast pyrolysis of biomass for the production of liquids and intermediate pyrolysis technologies. Largescale biomass combustion and biorefineries are then the focus of part three. Following an overview of large-scale biomass combustion plants, key engineering issues and plant operation are discussed, before the book concludes with a chapter looking at the role of biorefineries in increasing the value of the end-products of biomass conversion.



With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering provides a clear overview of this important area for all power plant operators, industrial engineers, biomass researchers, process chemists and academics working in this field.