Biomass Combustion Science, Technology and Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Preface
Part I: Introduction, supply chains and feedstock
Chapter 1: Biomass combustion for power generation: an introduction
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Biomass combustion techniques
1.3 Biomass as fuel
1.4 Market development for biomass combustion and conversion technologies
Chapter 2: Biomass supply chains
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Types of biomass and waste streams
2.3 Biomass supply chain structure and characteristics
2.4 Development of advanced biomass supply and process chains
2.5 Integration of biomass combustion into waste management
2.6 Advantages and limitations of using biomass for energy conversion
2.7 Future trends
2.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 3: Biomass feedstocks: categorisation and preparation for combustion and gasification
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of feedstock
3.3 Characterisation, analysis and categorisation techniques
3.4 Fuel preparation and upgrading for combustion or conversion
3.5 Advantages and limitations of particular fuels
3.6 Future trends
Part II: Biomass combustion and co-firing
Chapter 4: Direct combustion of biomass
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Basis of biomass combustion
4.3 Fouling prevention and control
4.4 Corrosion and additives
4.5 Technology-specific issues
4.6 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Biomass co-firing
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Direct co-firing technologies
Chapter 6: Biomass gasification
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Basic principles and feedstocks
6.3 Basic reactor types
6.4 Monitoring and control, and performance optimization
6.5 Advantages and limitations
6.6 Future trends
6.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Fast pyrolysis of biomass for the production of liquids
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pyrolysis principles and products
7.3 Applications of bio-oil
7.4 Feedstocks
7.5 Fast-pyrolysis technology
7.6 Fast-pyrolysis bio-oil upgrading
7.7 Economics
7.8 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 8: Intermediate pyrolysis of biomass
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Intermediate pyrolysis technologies
8.3 Applications of intermediate pyrolysis and comparison with fast pyrolysis
8.4 An integrated project including intermediate pyrolysis
8.5 Future trends
Part III: Large-scale biomass combustion and biorefineries
Chapter 9: Large-scale biomass combustion plants: an overview
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Technologies
9.3 Fuels
9.4 Operational issues
9.5 Environmental aspects
9.6 Future trends
9.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Industrial-scale biomass combustion plants: engineering issues and operation
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The suitability of industrial-scale plants for biomass combustion
10.3 Biomass combustion technologies
10.4 Biomass combustion plant engineering issues
10.5 Operational routes to optimise performance and tackle problems
10.6 Future trends
10.7 Sources of further information and advice
10.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Biorefineries: increased value from biomass conversion
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biorefinery feedstocks and concepts
11.3 Improving feedstocks
11.4 Conversion by enzymes and microorganisms
11.5 Life-cycle analysis and sustainability
11.6 Future trends
11.7 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Description
The utilisation of biomass is increasingly important for low- or zero-carbon power generation. Developments in conventional power plant fuel flexibility allow for both direct biomass combustion and co-firing with fossil fuels, while the integration of advanced technologies facilitates conversion of a wide range of biomass feedstocks into more readily combustible fuel. Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering reviews the science and technology of biomass combustion, conversion and utilisation.
Part one provides an introduction to biomass supply chains and feedstocks, and outlines the principles of biomass combustion for power generation. Chapters also describe the categorisation and preparation of biomass feedstocks for combustion and gasification. Part two goes on to explore biomass combustion and co-firing, including direct combustion of biomass, biomass co-firing and gasification, fast pyrolysis of biomass for the production of liquids and intermediate pyrolysis technologies. Largescale biomass combustion and biorefineries are then the focus of part three. Following an overview of large-scale biomass combustion plants, key engineering issues and plant operation are discussed, before the book concludes with a chapter looking at the role of biorefineries in increasing the value of the end-products of biomass conversion.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Biomass combustion science, technology and engineering provides a clear overview of this important area for all power plant operators, industrial engineers, biomass researchers, process chemists and academics working in this field.
Key Features
- Reviews the science and technology of biomass combustion, conversion and utilisation
- Provides an introduction to biomass supply chains and feedstocks and outlines the principles of biomass combustion for power generation
- Describes the categorisation and preparation of biomass feedstocks for combustion and gasification
Readership
Consultants in the field of renewable energy projects; Investors in renewable energy projects; Academics in the fields of energy economics, renewable energy projects; Graduate or doctorate students in engineering, specifically mechanical, chemical and electrical, and renewable energy; Biomass researchers and process chemists/engineers; Power plant/industrial engineers; Power plant operators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 4th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097439
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091314
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Lasse Rosendahl Editor
Lasse Rosendahl is a Professor in the Department of Energy Technology at Aalborg University, Denmark. Professor Rosendahl has over 15 years’ experience in renewable energy and has published extensively in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aalborg University, Denmark