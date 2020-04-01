Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
1st Edition
Advances in Enzyme Catalysis and Technologies
Description
Advances in Enzyme Catalysis and Technologies intends to provide the basic structural and functional descriptions, and classification of enzymes. The scientific information related to the recombinant enzyme modifications, discovery of novel enzymes and development of synthetic enzymes are also presented. The translational aspects of enzyme catalysis and bioprocess technologies are illustrated, by emphasizing the current requirements and future perspectives of industrial biotechnology. Several case studies are included on enzymes for biofuels application, micro algal biorefineries, high-value bioactive molecules production and enzymes for environmental processes, such as enzymatic bioprocessing for functional food development, biocatalytic technologies for the production of functional sweetener, etc.
Key Features
- Provides a conceptual understanding of enzyme catalysis, enzyme engineering, discovery of novel enzymes, and technology perspectives
- Includes comprehensive information about the inventions and advancement in enzyme system development for biomass processing and functional food developmental aspects
- Gives an updated reference for education and understanding of enzyme technology
Readership
Graduate and post-graduate students, doctoral fellows, researchers, mentors, scientists, teachers, and trainees in biocatalysis, biochemical engineering, and biochemistry
Table of Contents
1. An introduction to enzyme-structure dynamics and enzyme-catalysis
2. Classification of enzymes and catalytic properties
3. An overview of enzymes and their production strategies
4. Robust enzymes designing for efficient bio-catalysis
5. Enzyme engineering strategies to confer thermal stability
6. Enyme engineering strategies for catalytic activity in wide pH range
7. Protein Engineering approaches for enhanced catalytic efficiency
8. Chimeric enzyme designing for the synthesis of multi-functional biocatalysts
9. Enzyme engineering for enantioselective biotransformations
10. Nanobiocatalyst designing strategies and their applications in food industry
11. Enzyme entrapment approaches and their applications
12. Enzyme immobilization strategies and bioprocessing applications
13. Promising enzymes for biomass processing
14. Enzyme systems for high-value biomolecule production
15. Enzymatic bioprocessing for functional food development
16. Biotransformations with crude enzymes and whole cells
17. Enzymes in the Third Generation Biorefinery for Macroalgae Biomass
18. Enzymatic systems to develop juice-clarification strategies
19. Biocatalyst systems for xylooligosaccharide production from biomass, and its uses
20. Biocatalysis for cascade reactions to produce high value chemicals
About the Editor
Sudhir Singh
Dr. Sudhir P. Singh obtained his Ph.D. in the year 2011 from University of Lucknow, India. Subsequently, he worked as research associate and then as Project Scientist at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, India. He joined Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, India in 2015, as Scientist-C. He has been working in the area of molecular biology, and synthetic biology. In the area of plant molecular biology his some of the significant contribution are: development stringently regulated expression systems for inducing male sterility and male sterility-fertility restoration system in plants, investigation of tissue and cell-type specific distribution pattern of mineral nutrients in wheat grains and its possible impacts on bioavailability, the first transcriptome analysis and molecular insights into seed development biology in the fruit crops, Custard apple and Litchi, and secondary metabolite pathways in Rose-scented geranium, development of approaches based on Rootstock-scion or modified viral genome based long distance signalling as possible strategies for inducing trait modification such as seedlessness. His current research focus is towards development of synthetic biocatalysts for biotransformation of agro-industrial by-products and residues into value added biomolecules. In the area of biosynthetic technology his some of the significant contribution are: development of novel approaches for transformation of agro-industrial residues and bioresources into functional and prebiotic biomolecules, development of a novel strategy for the improvement of operational stability of D-psiose 3-epimerase enzyme. He has been interested in employing the basic knowledge for translational research. He has published 33 research papers in peer reviewed journals, 4 review articles/book chapters, and 4 patents to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, India
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Reeta Rani Singhania
Dr Reeta Rani Singhania is a DBT- Bioscience Energy Overseas Fellow working at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy Research, IOCL R&D, Faridabad, India. Dr. Singhania obtained PhD in Biotechnology from the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin, India. She has worked at CSIR-NIIST, Trivandrum, India; EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland and Universite Blaise Pascal, Clermont-Ferrand, France. Her major research interest is in the areas of microbial and enzyme technologies, with current focus on biofuels from lignocellulosic biomass. She has 83 publications, which include 32 papers and 19 book chapters, with >3100 citations and h-index of 21 (Google scholar). She is the recipient of Elsevier Best Paper award in 2007, AU-CBT Excellence award of BRSI in 2008 and IFIBiop Young Scientist award for the year 2013. She has been conferred Best Reviewer certificate from Bioresource Technology journal for two years. She has served as guest editor of Renewable Energy journal for a special issue. She is editorial board member of Biofuel Research Journal. She has received Bioresource Technology, Elsevier Most Cited Paper award for the year 2015. She has received prestigious ‘DBT- Energy Bioscience Overseas Fellowship’ from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India to work on Bioenergy in India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Bioenergy Research, IOCL R&D, Faridabad, India
Christian Larroche
Prof. Christian Larroche is Director of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, a graduate school of engineering of University Clermont-Auvergne, France. He is also member of the research laboratory Institut Pascal and of the laboratory of excellence ImobS3 at the same university. He has strong research skills and expertise in the area of applied microbiology and biochemical engineering. He is author of 220 documents, including 114 articles, three patents, 15 book chapters and 24 co-editions of books or journal special issues. He is member of French Society for Process Engineering (SFGP), French Society of Biotechnology and European Federation of Chemical Engineering. He is administrator of IBA-IFIBiop and editor of Bioresource Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Laboratory, Institute Pascal, University Clermont Auvergne, Clermont Ferrand, France