Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Development of Platform Chemicals
Description
Lignocellulosic biomass is composed of three major polymeric components: lignin, cellulose and hemicellulose. These polymers can be converted into monomer compounds through selective hydrolysis like, for example, cellulose to glucose and hemicellulose to xylose. Recent Advances in Development of Platform Chemicals provides a detailed overview on the experimentally developed methods that facilitate platform chemicals derivation from biomass-based substrates with robust catalyst systems. The book also highlights the green chemistry approach towards platform chemical production. Initially, the book provides an introduction to platform chemicals and global market volumes of platform chemicals are discussed against their current applications. The book further covers optimization of process schemes and reaction parameters with respect to achieving a high yield of targeted platform chemicals, such as sugars and furonic compounds, by modifying the respective catalytic system. The book also covers the influence of solvent on the reaction selectivity and product distribution as well as long-term stability of the employed catalysts. Overall, the objectives of the book are to provide the reader with:
- The understanding of the societal importance of platform chemicals
- The assessing of the techno-economic viability of biomass valorization processes
- The catalyst design for a specific reaction
- The design of a catalytic system
Key Features
- Covers recent developments on platform chemicals
- Provides comprehensive technological developments on specific platform chemicals
- Covers organic transformations, catalytic synthesis, thermal stability, reaction parameters and solvent effect
- Includes Case Studies for the production of a number of chemicals such as Levulinic acid, Glycerol, Phenol derivatives, etc
Readership
Post graduate students and reaserchers working on biomass transformation in various academic and industrial sectors and catalysis. Chemists, chemical engineers and bioengineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to bioplatform chemicals
2. C6 sugar-glucose-derived from biopolymers
3. Fructose- central platform molecule for producing downstream products
4. Sorbitol-a C6 sugar alcohol
5. 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) - a C6 precursor for fuels and chemicals
6. Catalytic production of furfural for biofuels and chemicals
7. Chemocatalytic pathways for high-efficiency production of 2,5-dimethylfuran
8. Lactic acid production from biomass over chemo-catalytic strategies
9. 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) - a potential precursor for bioplastics
10. Levulinic acid - a keto acid with potential to biofuels and fine chemicals
11. γ-Valerolactone (GVL)-an excellent solvent and a promising building block for the production of carbon-based chemicals, polymeric materials and liquid fuels
12. Glycerol - a biodiesel coproduct with variable upgrading routes
13. Phenol derivatives – lignin monomers for aromatic compounds and cycloalkane fuels
14. EMF- an alternative to HMF
15. Cellulose valorisation
16. Sustainable production of biodiesel with heterogeneous acid catalysts
17. Catalytic upgrading of glycerol, a promising biodiesel coproduct
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643070
About the Editor
Saravanamurugan S.
Dr. S. Saravanamurugan is currently Scientist-E at Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), Mohali, India. Formerly, he was working as Senior Researcher at Centre for Catalysis and Sustainable Chemistry, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark since 2010. He moved to Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea as Research Scientist in 2005 after obtaining his Ph.D from Anna University, Chennai in the same year. He also worked as post-doctoral fellow at Inha University, South Korea between 2006 and 2007 before moving to Denmark in January 2008. He has more than sixteen years of research experience and his main research topics include synthesis and modification of zeolite and zeotype materials, biomass transformations and ionic liquids. He has 54 peer reviewed publications; two book chapter contributions, and eight patents filed/granted with more than 2000 citations (h Index 21). He has co-authored an article in the prestigious journal Science in 2010, related to conversion of sugars to lactic acid derivatives with Lewis acid containing zeolites. He is visiting professor of Guizhou University, China. He received a DST-DAAD Fellowship during his doctoral studies in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist-E Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB)
Hu Li
Hu Li is currently associate Professor at Center for R&D of Fine Chemicals, Guizhou University (GZU), China. He worked as a postdoctoral fellow with a research topic on biomass upgrading at Tohoku University (Japan) and Nanjing Agricultural University (China) under supervision of Prof. R. L. Smith and Prof. Z. Fang, respectively. His research focuses on the catalytic conversion of biomass into chemicals and biofuels with functional catalytic materials. Dr. Li has more than 60 peer-reviewed papers (H-index 16), 6 patents, 1 co-edited Springer book and 2 book chapters on biomass valorization. He is a guest editor of Current Organic Chemistry, and recently was award by the Fok Ying-Tong Education Foundation, Ministry of Education (2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, State-Local Joint Engineering Lab for Comprehensive Utilization of Biomass, State Key Laboratory Breeding Base of Green Pesticide and Agricultural Bioengineering (Ministry of Education)
Anders Riisager
Anders Riisager is Professor at the Department of Chemistry, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), where he is co-heading the Centre for Catalysis and Sustainable Chemistry. Furthermore, he is visiting Professor at Guizhou University (China) and adjunct Associate Professor at University of Alabama (USA). Before appointed to the current position, he has been Associate Professor at DTU and completed four years of Postdoctoral fellowship at RWTH-Aachen/University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (Germany) under supervision of Prof. P. Wasserscheid. His major scientific focus is on the development of sustainable chemistry with catalysis and renewables as well as chemical technology with ionic liquids. He has authored 125 peer-reviewed scientific papers (H-index 38, >4,700 citations), 23 patents, 1 co-edited book and 9 book chapters including 1 chapter on catalytic biomass valorization. Several of the developed technologies are commercialized to industry and he is also co-founder of two companies dealing with biomass valorization technology. Prof. Riisager is recipient of several national and international awards and fellowships, including the Berzelius Prize from the Nordic Catalysis Society, Reinholdt W. Jorck and Hustrus Fond Research Prize, a prestigious Sapere Aude Starting Grant from the Danish Council for Independent Research and nominee for a Degussa European Science-to-Business Award. He serves as national representative in the EucheMS Division on Green and Sustainable Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Centre for Catalysis and Sustainable Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India