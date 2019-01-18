Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
2nd Edition
Biohydrogen
Table of Contents
1. Biohydrogen Production: An Introduction
2. Fundamentals of biohydrogen Production
3. Metabolic Engineering and Molecular Biotechnology of Biohydrogen Production
4. Hydrogenase
5. Dark-fermentative biohydrogen production
6. Thermophilic fermentation for enhanced biohydrogen Production
7. Photo-fermentative hydrogen production
8. Biophotolytic hydrogen Production
9. Microbial Electrolysis Cell for biohydrogen Production
10. Thermo-chemical Route for Biohydrogen Production
11. Biohydrogen production by Supercritical Water
12. Biohydrogen Production from Algae
13. Biohydrogen from Renewable Resources
14. Biohydrogen Production from Wastewater
15. Biohydrogen Production from Solid Wastes
16. Bioreactor and Bioprocess Design for Biohydrogen Production
17. Biorefinery Approach for biohydrogen production
18. Biohythane Production
19. System Analysis and design (or LCA) for Biohydrogen Production
20. Exenergy analysis of biohydrogen Production processes
21. Modeling and Simulation of the Biohydrogen Production Processes
22. Scale-up and Commercial Applications of Biohydrogen Processes
23. Biohydrogen Economy, Commercialization and Policy
Description
Biomass, Biofuels and Biochemical: Biohydrogen, Second Edition, provides general information, basic data and knowledge on one of the most promising renewable energy sources, including its production and applications. The book describes a green technology for abating environmental crisis and enabling the transformation into a sustainable future. Researchers, students and science enthusiasts alike will appreciate this holistic view of biohydrogen production, which details the functional mechanisms employed, operational configurations, influencing factors and integration strategies. With 50% more content, this new edition outlines the scaling of processes and features material from experienced international researchers working at the interface of biotechnology and engineering.
Hydrogen is an energy carrier and is available in chemically combined forms in water, fossil fuels and biomass. About 95 % of current hydrogen requirements are produced through fossil fuel sources. Being a clean energy source, its future widespread use as a fuel is likely to be in the transportation and distributed power generation sectors.
Key Features
- Depicts a holistic view of biohydrogen in a unified approach making it a single point of reference
- Includes new technologies and perspectives giving up-to-date state-of-the-art information on research and commercialization
- Provides strategic integrations of acidogenesis with various bioprocesses essential in establishing a circular biorefinery
- Includes new research findings since the 1st edition appeared, with 50% more content
- Integrates various subjects including biotechnology, bioengineering, molecular biology, environmental science, etc.
- Reviews the various topics from a global perspective and an international list of contributors
Readership
Post-graduate students, researchers in Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineers, Microbiologists, Biotechnologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries and governmental agencies. The book is also useful to Energy producers, utilities, distributors; Engineering Companies, Process Engineering, and Chemical Plants, waste management plants, and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642042
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444642035
About the Editors
Ashok Pandey Editor
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
S.Venkata Mohan Editor
Dr.S.Venkata Mohan is working as Principal Scientist in CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad since 1998. He was a Visiting Professor at Kyoto University (2005) and Alexander von Humboldt (AvH) Fellow at Technical University of Munich, Germany (2001-02). His main research interests are in the domain of Environmental Bioengineering Specifically in the areas of Advance Waste Remediation, Aciodogenesis, Microbial Electrogenesis, Photosynthesis and Waste Biorefinery. He has authored more than 310 research articles, 36 chapters for books, edited 4 books and has 9 patents. His publication has more than 12,750 citations with an h-index of 62 (Google Scholar). He has guided 22 PhDs., 2 M.Phils and more than 100 M.Tech./B.Tech./M.Sc. students. Recently, Dr Mohan recently successfully demonstrated a pilot plant for biohydrogen production from waste for MNRE and waste fed biorefinery platform for CSIR. He carried out various industrial and consultancy projects in the area of environmental management. Dr Mohan is recipient of coveted ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Prize’ for the year 2014 in Engineering Sciences from Government of India. He also received several awards and honours, which includes, Most outstanding Researcher in the field of Environmental Science in India- 2018 by Carrer360, as ‘National Bioscience award-2012’ by DBT, Government of India, SERB-IGCW-2017 for ‘Biohydrogen Technology’ from DST-SERB, Environmental Engineering Design Award 2017 by the National Design and Research Forum (NDRF) of Institute of Engineers, India (2017), ‘Prosper.net-Scopus Young Researcher Award in Sustainable Development -2010’ under Energy Category by United Nations University and Elsevier, ‘NASI-Scopus Young Scientist Award- 2010’ in Earth, Oceanographic & Environmental Sciences by NASI and Elsevier, Nawab Zain Yar Jung Bahadur Memorial Prize-1994 by The Institution of Engineers (India), etc. Dr Mohan is an elected Fellow of National Academy of Engineering, Biotech Research Society of India, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Akademy of Sciences, International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, Institution of Engineers, International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, etc. Dr Mohan is National Editor for Science Portal (EVS), subject Editor for the Journal of Energy, Associate Editor for Frontiers in Environmental Science and Frontiers in Energy Research and is serving on the Editorial Board of several journals viz., Bioresource Technology, Advances in Energy Research, Carbon Resources Conversion, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist in CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, India
Jo-Shu Chang Editor
Dr. Jo-Shu Chang is Deputy Director of the Center for Bioscience and Biotechnology at National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan and a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. He received his Ph.D. degree in 1993 from Department of Chemical/Biochemical Engineering at University of California, Irvine. He owns a number of academic awards and recently received a Distinguished Research Award by National Science Council of Taiwan. He serves as editor of Journal of Bioscience and Bioengineering and editorial board member of Bioresource Technology, Enzyme and Microbial Technology, Biotechnology Journal, Journal of Taiwan Institute of Chemical Engineers, Green and Sustainable Chemistry, and Current Biotechnology. He served as guest editors for special issues of Applied Energy (2012), Biochemical Engineering Journal (2012), Bioresource Technology (2012, 2010) and International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (2006). He plays an important role in Taiwan’s biomass energy R&D and policy making. Since July 2006, he has served as member of National Bioethanol Standard Committee for Bureau of National Standard, Ministry of Economical Affairs, Taiwan. He also serves as executive/advisory committee members for a number of international academic societies, including Asia Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB), International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) Taiwan Chapter, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Research Network for Advanced Biohydrogen Technology. His research interests cover biochemical engineering, biohydrogen, bioenergy and biorefinery, microalgae biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and applied microbiology with publication of over 250 refereed journal papers (including ten ISI Hi-Ci papers) and 400 conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan
Patrick Hallenbeck Editor
Patrick C. Hallenbeck, microbiologist, obtained a Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of California Berkeley (USA) and held post-doctoral positions at the French Nuclear Energy Center, Grenoble (France), and the University of California, Davis (USA) before taking up a position as professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Montreal. Dr. Hallenbeck’s research interests are in microbial physiology, applied microbiology and biotechnology, biological energy production, anaerobic metabolism, and nitrogen fixation. Dr. Hallenbeck is the Canadian representative to Task 21 (Biohydrogen) of the Hydrogen Implementing Agreement of the IEA and President of the Biohydrogen subdivision of the International Hydrogen Association. He has served on the organizing committees of numerous international conferences, was chair of ISPP2009, and is chair of BioH2 2013. He is author of over fifty original research publications, twenty-two reviews and book chapters, and numerous abstracts in conference proceedings. He is editor of two books. Prof. Hallenbeck won Outstanding Scientist award for 2012 from the IFIBiop (www.ifibiop.org). He is currently researching the role of metabolite sensing and signalling in the regulation of microbial metabolism, and using metabolic engineering to increase biofuels production. He is editorial board member in Bioresource Technology, Frontiers in Microbiology, and Marine Biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Montreal, Canada
Christian Larroche Editor
Professor Christian Larroche is graduate in Biochemical Engineering from INSA, Toulouse, (1979), Docteur-Ingénieur in Organic Chemistry from Paul Sabatier Toulouse 3 University (1982), and Docteur ès Sciences (Ph D) in Biochemical Engineering from Blaise Pascal University (1990). He has strong research interest in the area of applied microbiology and biochemical engineering. His skills are related to the study and development of special processes for the use of microorganisms. This includes fungal spores production by solid state cultivation and their use as protein (enzyme) reservoir in biotransformations. A special interest in phase transfer phenomena coupled to metabolic engineering has to be noticed. It is applied to the design and optimisation of biotransformations involving hydrophobic compounds and carried out in biphasic liquid-liquid media. These processes are related both to the food and environment (bioremediation) areas. His interests have recently be extended to bioenergy, and he is presently co-ordinator of two French research programs on biohydrogen production by anaerobic microorganisms grown on complex media.
He is author of about 150 documents including 70 research papers, two patents and 12 book chapters. He has supervised 10 PhD students and 20 MSc lab works. He is member of SFGP (French Society for Process Engineering) and Chief International Coordinator of ICBF Forum, an international network entitled "Food Bioprocessing - A global approach for advancing sustainable production of value added food". He is head of the department of "Study and Development of Processes involving Microorganisms" of the platform for technological development Biotechnology – Material Engineering of Blaise Pascal University and has in charge the team "Solid state fermentations – Biotransformations" of the Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Laboratory in the same university. He has been head of the Biological Engineering department of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, a School of Engineering of Blaise Pascal University, from 2001 to 2011. He is director of Polytech since January 2012 and, since 2008, vice-president of the university in charge of research valorization and technology transfer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Blaise Pascal University, Aubiere Cedex, France