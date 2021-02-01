Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
1st Edition
Circular Bioeconomy - Current Status and Future Outlook
Description
Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemical: Circular Bioeconomy: Current Developments and Future Outlook presents the views of experienced academicians and researchers working in the area of the circular bioeconomy. This book presents an assortment of Resource recovery, Waste Biorefineries, Bio-electrochemical systems, Biopolymers and Green solvents, Bio-adsorbents, and Technology transfer topics. Environmental engineers, biotechnologists, science graduates, chemical engineers, industrial experts and policymakers working in these areas will find the information on the circular economy and its important part in developing low carbon and resource-productive economies very informative. Methodologies and beneficial strategic approaches to address the usage of wastes from agriculture, co-products, and by-products are also discussed.
Key Features
- Provides information on recent developments in technology transfer and global scenarios of circular bioeconomy as a single point of reference for any query regarding circular economies
- Covers information on the recovery of resources, waste biorefineries and bio-electrochemical systems, and product development surrounding the circular bioeconomy
- Includes information on the integration of processes and technologies for the production of biofuels and value-added products
- Presents strategic integrations of various techniques/bioprocess that are essential in establishing a circular biorefinery
Readership
PG/PhD students, policy makers and researchers studying resource recovery, waste to wealth, biorefineries, biomass conversion, bio-products, biofuels, bioprocesses and bio-chemicals etc. Biotechnologists, chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, organic chemists, industrial chemists and microbiologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries, policy experts and governmental agencies. Chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, microbiologists, biotechnologists and chemists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries and governmental agencies
Table of Contents
Part I: Genera
1. Circular bioeconomy - An introduction
2. Advance recycling technology and resource cycling
3. Environment and material science technology for circular bioeconomy
4. Biomass to fuels and chemicals: Enabling technologies
5. Water recycling: Economic and environmental benefits
6. Environmental impacts of recovery of resources from industrial wastewater
Part II: Waste Biorefineries
7. Waste biorefinery development towards circular bioeconomy with focus on life-cycle assessment
8. Valorization of industrial waste for biofuel production: Challenges and opportunities
9. Sustainability of gaseous biofuels: State-of-art on the assessment of gaseous biofuels potential uses, technological constraints, and environmental concerns
10. Lignocellulosic biorefinery for value-added products: The emerging bioeconomy
Part III: Bio-electrochemical Systems
11. Waste remediation using bioelectrochemical systems: Opportunity and future perspectives
12. Bioelectrochemical systems for fuel production: A techno-economic analysis
13. Microbial electrochemical technologies for CO2 sequestration: Knowledge gaps and perspectives
14. Bioelectrochemical systems for remediation and recovery of nutrients from industrial wastewater
Part IV: Biopolymers and Green solvents
15. Poly-hydroxyalkonates production from feedstocks: Technological advancements and techno-economic analysis
16. Agro-industrial waste valorisation for biopolymer production and life-cycle assessment towards circular economy
17. Bioethanol production from lignocellulosic waste: Challenges in process integration
18. Green chemistry for green solvents production and sustainability towards green economy
Part V: Bio-adsorbents
19. Sustainable production of bio adsorbents from municipal and industrial waste in a circular bioeconomy context
20. Life cycle assessment of agricultural waste-based and biomass-based adsorbents
Part VI: Technology transfer and global scenario of circular bioeconomy
21. Technology transfer from bench to industry: Closing loop
22. World-wide scenario of circular bioeconomy
23. Challenges for transformation towards circular bioeconomy
24. Waste to wealth and energy vs. sustainability: Life-cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218785
About the Editors
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. Formerly, he was Eminent Scientist at the Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali and Chief Scientist & Head of Biotechnology Division and Centre for Biofuels at CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Trivandrum. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, Korea, South Africa, and Switzerland and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1375 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 97 and >43,000 citations (Goggle scholar). He has transferred several technologies to industries and has done industrial consultancy for about a dozen projects for Indian/international industries. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and honours, which include Highest Cited Researcher (Top 1% in the world; Top 10 among in India), Clarivate Analytics, Web of Science (2019); Yonsei Outstanding Scholar, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea (2019), Highest Cited Researcher (Top 1% in the world; Top 10 among in India), Clarivate Analytics, Web of Science (2018); Life-Time Achievement Award from the Biotech Research Society, India (2018); Life-Time Achievement Award from Venus International Research Awards (2018), Most Outstanding Researcher Award from Career360 (2018), Life-Time Achievement Award from the International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability (2017); Academician of European Academy of Sciences and Arts, Austria (2015); Honorary Doctorate degree from Univesite Blaise Pascal, France (2007); Thomson Scientific India Citation Laureate Award, USA (2006); UNESCO Professor (2000); Raman Research Fellowship Award, CSIR (1995); GBF, Germany and CNRS, France Fellowships (1992) and Young Scientist Award (1989), etc. He is Fellow of various academies, which include Royal Society of Biology, UK (2016); International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability (2016); National Academy of Sciences, India (2012); Association of Microbiologists of India (2008), International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering (2007) and the Biotech Research Society, India (2005). Professor Pandey is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); Founder & International Coordinator of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), Chairman of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.in), Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology (http://ees.elsevier.com/bite/), Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability (http://www.jwsponline.com/) and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (www.jees.in), Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India (https://www.springer.com/life+sciences/journal/40011) and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
R. Tyagi
Prof. R. D. Tyagi is an internationally recognized Professor of Biochemical Engineering and biotransformation with ‘Institut national de la recherché Scientifique - Eau, terre, et environnement’, (INRS-ETE), University of Québec, Canada. He also holds Adjunct Professor position at the University of Missouri-Columbia, USA. Prof Tyagi has published over 600 papers/communications, which include 21 books, 75 book chapters, 10 research reports, nine patents, etc. He is Associate Editor of ‘‘Practice Periodical of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste Management- Am.Soc.Civil Engineering’’ and serves on the editorial board of Process Biochemistry and Bioresource Technology. He has been recognised by many national and international awards and honours. He is member of ‘‘European Academy of Sciences and Arts’’. He conducts research on hazardous/solids waste management, water/wastewater treatment, and wastewater sludge treatment/disposal, bioconversion of wastewater and wastewater sludge into value added products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biochemical Engineering and Biotransformation, Institut national de la recherché scientifique – Eau, terre, et environnement (INRS-ETE), University of Québec, Canada
Sunita Varjani
Dr. Sunita Varjani is Scientific Officer at Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. Her major areas of research are Industrial and Environmental Microbiology/Biotechnology. She has worked as visiting scientist at EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland. Dr. Varjani has authored more than 110 publications, including research and review papers, books and book chapters. She has won several awards, including Young Scientist Awards from Association of Microbiologists of India, International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability and AFRO-ASIAN Congress on Microbes for Human and Environmental Health, New Delhi; Top Reviewer Award - 2017, Bioresource Technology, Elsevier and Best Paper Awards in national and international conferences in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2018. She is member of editorial board of Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and has served as guest editor of special issues of Bioresource Technology, Environmental Science and Pollution Research, ASCE- Journal of Environmental Engineering and others. She is Management Council Member of the BRSI (www.brsi.in).
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Officer, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
