Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
2nd Edition
Biofuels: Alternative Feedstocks and Conversion Processes for the Production of Liquid and Gaseous Biofuels
Table of Contents
Section I: General
1. Biofuels: Introduction
2. Emerging technologies for biofuels production
3. Biorefinery and bioeconomy
4. Principles of biorefining
Section II: Sustainability assessment of biofuels
5. Techno-economic assessment
6. Environmental assessment
7. Social assessment
8. Integrated sustainability assessment
Section III: Thermochemical conversion of lignocellulosic biomass to biofuels
9. Pyrolysis of biomass
10. Combustion of biomass
11. Gasification of biomass
12. Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass
13. Gasification and liquefaction of biomass-derived syngas
Section IV: Biochemical and biotechnological conversion of lignocellulosic biomass to biofuels – bioethanol and biobutanol
14. Bioethanol production: Status and perspectives
15. Biobutanol production: Status and perspectives
16. Pretreatment technologies for lignocellulose biomass deconstruction
17. Production of celluloytic enzymes for the hydrolysis of lignocellulosic biomass
18. Production of hemicellulolytic enzymes for the hydrolysis of lignocellulosic biomass
19. Hydrolysis of cellulosic and hemicellulosic biomass
20. Fermentation inhibitors in bioethanol processes and strategies to reduce their effects
Section V: Biodiesel production
21. Biodiesel production: Status and perspectives
22. Biodiesel production in supercritical fluids
23. Biodiesel production from palm oil
24. Biodiesel production from waste oils
25. Biodiesel production from algae
26. Cultivation of algae in photobioreactors for biodiesel production
27. Oleaagenic microbes for the production of biodiesel
28. Utilization of glycerol produced during biodiesel manufacture
Section VI: Biohydrogen
29. Biohydrogen production: Status and perspectives
30. Biohydrogen production from bio-oil
31. Biohydrogen production from industrial effluents
32. Thermophilic biohydrogen production
33. Biohydrogen production with high-rate bioreactors
Section VII: Biogas
34. Biogas production: Status and perspectives
35. Biogas production from solid wastes
36. Biogas production from industrial effluents
Description
Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals: Biofuels: Alternative Feedstocks and Conversion Processes for the Production of Liquid and Gaseous Biofuels, Second Edition, provides general information, basic data and knowledge on one of the most promising renewable energy sources—liquid and gaseous biofuels—and their production and application. The book delineates green technologies for abating environmental crisis and enabling the transformation into a sustainable future. It provides date-based scientific information on the most advanced and innovative technology on biofuels, as well as the process scale-up and commercialization of various liquid and gaseous biofuels, detailing the functional mechanisms involved, various operational configurations, influencing factors and integration strategies.
All chapters have been updated, with new chapters covering topics of current interest, including sustainability and biohydrogen.
Key Features
- Presents a holistic view of biofuels in research, operation, scale-up and application
- Widens the scope of the existing technologies, providing state-of-the-art information and knowledge
- Provides strategic integrations of various bioprocesses that are essential in establishing a circular biorefinery
- Contains interdisciplinary knowledge on the environment, molecular biology, engineering, biotechnology, microbiology and economic aspects
- Integrates various subjects, including biotechnology, bioengineering, molecular biology, environmental science, sustainability science and chemical engineering
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers in the area of Biofuels, Wastewater treatment, Alternate energy sources, Renewable energy from biomass. Chemical and biochemical engineers, Microbiologists, Biotechnologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries and governmental agencies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 886
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 6th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173114
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168561
About the Editors
Ashok Pandey Editor
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Christian Larroche Editor
Professor Christian Larroche is graduate in Biochemical Engineering from INSA, Toulouse, (1979), Docteur-Ingénieur in Organic Chemistry from Paul Sabatier Toulouse 3 University (1982), and Docteur ès Sciences (Ph D) in Biochemical Engineering from Blaise Pascal University (1990). He has strong research interest in the area of applied microbiology and biochemical engineering. His skills are related to the study and development of special processes for the use of microorganisms. This includes fungal spores production by solid state cultivation and their use as protein (enzyme) reservoir in biotransformations. A special interest in phase transfer phenomena coupled to metabolic engineering has to be noticed. It is applied to the design and optimisation of biotransformations involving hydrophobic compounds and carried out in biphasic liquid-liquid media. These processes are related both to the food and environment (bioremediation) areas. His interests have recently be extended to bioenergy, and he is presently co-ordinator of two French research programs on biohydrogen production by anaerobic microorganisms grown on complex media.
He is author of about 150 documents including 70 research papers, two patents and 12 book chapters. He has supervised 10 PhD students and 20 MSc lab works. He is member of SFGP (French Society for Process Engineering) and Chief International Coordinator of ICBF Forum, an international network entitled "Food Bioprocessing - A global approach for advancing sustainable production of value added food". He is head of the department of "Study and Development of Processes involving Microorganisms" of the platform for technological development Biotechnology – Material Engineering of Blaise Pascal University and has in charge the team "Solid state fermentations – Biotransformations" of the Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Laboratory in the same university. He has been head of the Biological Engineering department of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, a School of Engineering of Blaise Pascal University, from 2001 to 2011. He is director of Polytech since January 2012 and, since 2008, vice-president of the university in charge of research valorization and technology transfer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Blaise Pascal University, Aubiere Cedex, France
Edgard Gnansounou Editor
Edgard Gnansounou is Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) where he is Director of the Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group. His current research works comprise techno-economic and environmental assessment of bio-refinery schemes based on conversion of agricultural residues. He is leading research projects in that field in several countries including Brazil, Colombia and South Africa. Edgard Gnansounou is credited with numerous papers in high impact scientific journals. He is member of the editorial board of Bioresource Technology. He graduated with a M.S. in Civil Engineering and Ph.D. in Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. He was a visiting researcher at the Thayer College, Dartmouth School of Engineering with Professor Charles Wyman (USA), at Polytech of Clermont-Ferrand, University Blaise Pascal (France) and at the Center of Biofuels, the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Trivandrum (India). He was also a visiting Professor of the African University of Science of Technology (Abuja, Nigeria). He is a citizen of Benin (Africa) and Switzerland. Professor Ashok Pandey is Deputy Director at CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum and heading the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division there. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy development (biomass-based biorefinery) for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has >1000 publications/communications, which include 14 patents & design copyright, 34 books, 100 book chapters, 380 original and review papers, etc with h index of 62 and >16,800 citation (Goggle scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland
Samir Kumar Khanal Editor
Dr. Samir Kumar Khanal is an Associate Professor of Biological Engineering at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. Previously, he was a post-doctoral research associate and Research Assistant Professor at Iowa State University for 6 years. Dr. Khanal obtained Ph.D. in Civil Engineering with a focus in Environmental Biotechnology from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong in 2002. He obtained in M.S. in environmental engineering from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand in 1997. Dr. Khanal is a leading researcher, internationally in the field of anaerobic digestion, waste-to-resources and environmental biotechnology. Dr. Khanal, to date, has published over 90 refereed papers in high quality international journals. He also delivered over 90 keynote/invited presentation internationally. In addition, he also wrote and published a book entitled “Anaerobic Biotechnology for Bioenergy Production: Principles and Applications” (Wiley-Blackwell, 2008). Dr. Khanal edited another book, as the Lead Editor, entitled “Bioenergy and Biofuel from Biowastes and Biomass” (American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), 2010). Both books have become the best-sellers in the respective field. Recently he also published a bioenergy textbook entitled Bioenergy: Principles and Application (Wiley-Blackwell, 2016). He has supervised 11 Ph.D., 16 M.S., 17 undergraduate and 12 high school students, 13 post-docs and 14 visiting scholars. Dr. Khanal is also an editorial board member of the highly prestigious international journal, Bioresource Technology and Korean Journal of Environmental Engineering. He is also a recipient of CTAHR Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research (2016), University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dr. Khanal is a professional engineer (environmental engineering) in the state of Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, USA
Claude-Gilles Dussap Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, Blaise Pascal University, Aubiére Cedex, France
Steven Ricke Editor
Dr. Ricke received his B.S. degree in Animal Science (1979) an M.S. degree in Ruminant Nutrition (1982) from the Univ. of Illinois and his Ph.D. degree (1989) from the Univ. of Wisconsin with a co-major in Animal Science and Bacteriology. From 1989 to 1992 Dr. Ricke was a USDA-ARS postdoctorate in the Microbiology Department at North Carolina State Univ. He was at Texas A&M Univ. for 13 years and was a professor in the Poultry Science Dept. with joint appointments on the Food Science and Technology, Molecular and Environmental Plant Sciences, and Nutrition Faculties and the Veterinary Pathobiology Dept. He has been honored in 2002 as a Texas Agricultural Experiment Station Faculty Fellow. In 2005, he became the first holder of the new Wray Endowed Chair in Food Safety and Director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Arkansas. He is also a faculty member of the Dept. of Food Science and the Cellular and Molecular Graduate program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Science Department, Division of Agriculture, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA