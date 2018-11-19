Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
2nd Edition
Biofuels from Algae
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to algal fuels
Yusuf Chisti, New Zealand
2. Culture media for mass production of microalgae
Carlos R Soccol
3. Microalgal strain selection for biofuel production
Carlos R Soccol
4. Algal biomass harvesting
Duu-Jong Lee, Taiwan
5. Algal culture and biofuel production using wastewater
SH Ho
6. Metabolic engineering and molecular biotechnology of microalgae for fuel production
Su-Chiung Fang, Taiwan
7. Open pond systems for microalgal culture
Jorge Alberto Vieira Costa, Brazil
8. Design of photobioreactors for algal culture
Jo-Shu Chang, Taiwan
9. Heterotrophic production of algal oils
Steven Feng Chen, Peking University, China
10. Flocculation and electroflocculation for algal biomass recovery
Yusuf Chisti, New Zealand
11. Algal oils as fuels
Venkata Mohan, India
12. Production of biohydrogen from microalgae
Duu-Jong Lee, Taiwan
13. Production of potential co-products from microalgae
I-Chen Hu, USA
14. Applications of spent algal biomass
F. Xavier Malcata, Portugal
15. Hydrothermal upgradation of algae into value-added hydrocarbons
Rawel Singh, Thallada Bhaskar and Bhavya Balagurumurthy
16. Scale-up and commercialization of algal cultivation and biofuel production
Lee Keat Teong, Malaysia
17. Life-cycle assessment of microalgal biofuels
Laurent Lardon, France
18. Economics of microalgae biomass production
E Molina Grima, Spain
Biomass, Biofuels and Biochemicals: Biofuels from Algae, Second Edition provides information on strategies for commercial microalgae based biofuel production, including their cultivation, pre-treatment and conversion methods. The book discusses methods for producing microalgal biomass in large scale by outdoor culturing and outlines new technologies for their use. In addition, it explains how modern genetic engineering enables the generation of recombinant strains that generate higher quantities of feedstock. The complete utilization of microalgal biomass, which can also be obtained from valorizing nutrients from wastewater and industrial exhaust gases, can be efficiently converted to energy rich biofuels and high value pharmaceuticals in a well-defined biorefinery.
- Includes the current technologies for the cultivation and conversion of energy rich microalgal biomass into biofuels
- Provides information on all the conversion methods – biochemical and thermochemical conversions
- Covers other high value products from microalgae and less conventional applications, such as fine chemical production and aviation fuel generation
- Discusses the economics of microalgal biofuel production and how to accomplish cost competitive results
Postgraduates students and researchers in chemical engineering, chemistry, biotechnology, and biology working in the wider area of bio-mass to bio-energy conversion. This book is a key reference text for R&D managers in industry interested in the development of bioenergy technologies
Duu Jong Lee Editor
Professor Duu-Jong Lee is currently Life-Time University Professor of Chemical Engineering at the National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei, Taiwan. His areas of specialization are environmental biological processes with special reference to aerobic and anaerobic treatment of wastewaters and solid wastes and their conversion to materials and energy. Prof. Lee has authored one book, nine book chapters, 12 review papers, five patents, 600 research papers, etc. He has been a recipient of Outstanding Fellow award from National Science Council, Taiwan (2009), Chang-Kang Scholar award (2007), Scientific Chair Professor award of YZH Foundation (2012), etc and is Associate Editor of Bioresource Technology.
Professor of Chemical Engineering, National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei, Taiwan
Ashok Pandey Editor
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Jo-Shu Chang Editor
Dr. Jo-Shu Chang is Deputy Director of the Center for Bioscience and Biotechnology at National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan and a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. He received his Ph.D. degree in 1993 from Department of Chemical/Biochemical Engineering at University of California, Irvine. He owns a number of academic awards and recently received a Distinguished Research Award by National Science Council of Taiwan. He serves as editor of Journal of Bioscience and Bioengineering and editorial board member of Bioresource Technology, Enzyme and Microbial Technology, Biotechnology Journal, Journal of Taiwan Institute of Chemical Engineers, Green and Sustainable Chemistry, and Current Biotechnology. He served as guest editors for special issues of Applied Energy (2012), Biochemical Engineering Journal (2012), Bioresource Technology (2012, 2010) and International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (2006). He plays an important role in Taiwan’s biomass energy R&D and policy making. Since July 2006, he has served as member of National Bioethanol Standard Committee for Bureau of National Standard, Ministry of Economical Affairs, Taiwan. He also serves as executive/advisory committee members for a number of international academic societies, including Asia Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB), International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) Taiwan Chapter, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Research Network for Advanced Biohydrogen Technology. His research interests cover biochemical engineering, biohydrogen, bioenergy and biorefinery, microalgae biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and applied microbiology with publication of over 250 refereed journal papers (including ten ISI Hi-Ci papers) and 400 conference papers.
National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan
Yusuf Chisti Editor
Yusuf Chisti is Professor of Biochemical Engineering at Massey University, New Zealand. Professor Chisti holds MSc and PhD degrees from University of London, England, and University of Waterloo, Canada, respectively. He received an honorary doctorate from Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi, Romania, in recognition of his many contributions to chemical and biochemical engineering. In 2014, University of Waterloo honored him with its Engineering Alumni Achievement Medal for academic excellence. Professor Chisti’s research focuses on sustainable production of chemicals, materials and fuels. He has produced nearly 300 highly cited publications. Chisti is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers, UK.
Professor of Biochemical Engineering, Massey University, New Zealand
Carlos Soccol Editor
Professor Carlos Ricardo Soccol is the research group leader of DEBB (Department of Bioprocess Engineering and Biotechnology) at the Federal University of Paraná, Brazil, with twenty years of experience in biotechnological research and development of bioprocesses with industrial application. He is graduated in Chemical Engineering (UFPR, 1979), Master in Food Technology (UFPR, 1986) and Ph.D. in Genie Enzymatique, Microbiologie et Bioconversion (Université de Technologie de Compiègne,- France, 1992). Postdoctor at Institut ORSTOM/IRD (Montpellier, 1994 and 1997) and at the Université de Provence et de la Méditerranée (Marseille, 2000). He is HDR Professor at Ecole d'Ingénieurs Supériure of Luminy, Marseille-France. He has experience in the areas of Science and Food Technology, with emphasis on Agro-industrial and Agroalimentary Biotechnology, acting in the following areas: bioprocess engineering and solid state fermentation, submerged fermentation, bioseparations, industrial bioprocesses, enzyme technology, tissue culture, bio-industrial projects and bioproduction. He is currently Coordinator of Master BIODEV-UNESCO, Associate Editor of five international journals and Editor in Chief of Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology Journal. Professor Soccol received several national and international awards which include Science & Technology award of the Govt. of Paraná (1996), Scopus/Elsevier award (2009), Dr. Honoris Causa, University Blaise Pascal-France (2010), Outstanding Scientist – 5th International Conference on Industrial Bioprocesses, Taipei, Taiwan (2012), Elected Titular Member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (2014). He is a technical and scientific consultant of several companies, agencies and scientific journals in Brazil and abroad. He has supervised and formed 96 Master Science students, 48 PhD students and 14 Post-Doctorate Students. He has 995 publications/communications which include 17 books, 107 book chapters, 270 original research papers, 557 research communications in international and national conferences and has registered 44 patents. His research articles until the moment were cited (Scopus DataBase) 5600 Times with Index h=36.
Research Group Leader, Department of Bioprocess Engineering and Biotechnology, Federal University of Parana, Brazil