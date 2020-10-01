Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemicals
1st Edition
Lignin Biorefinery
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
With the increasing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and climate changes, the world is moving towards the utilisation of renewable energy resources. Lignin, a by-product from pulp and paper industry and ethanol manufacturers, is a storehouse of high value chemicals. These are now produced from a non-renewable fossil resource called crude oil after several steps of refining and functionalization. If lignin is used to obtain the same chemicals, twin benefit from economic and environment perspective is obtained.
Lignin Biorefinery discusses scientific and technical information relating to the structure and physico-chemical characteristics of lignin. The lignin obtained in various 2G ethanol plants across the globe and also pulp and paper industries are quite different. Due to lack of understanding of structural information along with the technologies/processes to be adopted for production of high value chemicals, the material is being utilized for low value applications including energy. The book covers the different processes (biological, thermal and catalytic routes) that are available for lignin conversion into specialty chemicals or fuels will be delved upon in detail with references and links to the detailed along with literature available till date. The structure activity relationships and the optimised process parameters help in establishing the feasible size of the commercial plant in a centralised or decentralised model. In addition, the advantages and limitations of different technologies are also discussed by considering the local energy/chemicals/biopolymers/drug intermediates/activated carbons/speciality carbons etc., demand, government policies, environmental impacts, and education in bioenergy.
Key Features
- Provides information on the most advanced and innovative processes for lignin conversion
- Covers information on biochemical and thermo-chemical processes for lignin valorisation
- Provides information on lignin chemistry and its conversion into high value chemicals and fuels
- A book designed as a text book, not merely a collection of research articles - Useful as a text book for graduate students and reference book for researchers
Readership
Organic chemists, industrial chemists, chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, microbiologists, biotechnologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries, policy experts and governmental agencies
Table of Contents
I General
1. Lignin: A versatile polymer
a. Availability of lignin
b. Types of lignin
2. Chemistry of lignin from pulp and paper industry
3. Chemistry of lignin from ethanol industry
4. Lignin from other sources
II Lignin Biorefineries/Lignin Valorization
5. Biological lignin decomposition
6. Enzymatic degradation of selective bonds in lignin
7. Aerobic and anaerobic pathways for lignin degradation
8. Systems biology approaches for lignin conversion
9. One-pot reactions with lignin model compounds
10. Upgradation of lignin model compounds in fixed bed reactor
11. Selective production of high value chemicals and specialty chemicals from lignin and its model compounds
12. Functional carbons for drug delivery applications
13. Specialty carbons for energy applications
14. Electrochemical applications for activated carbons
15. Lignin resource as a resource for protein production
16. Aviation fuels and high value petrochemicals from lignin
17. Solid catalysts: Opportunity for lignin valorization
18. Homogeneous catalysis for functional transformations of lignin
III Associated studies
19. Techno-economic calculations of case studies with respect to lignin conversion (biochemical route and thermochemical route)
20. Life-Cycle Analysis of present day lignin conversion processes
21. Carbon and water footprint calculations along with energy and exergy balances of case studies with respect to lignin conversion (biochemical route and thermochemical route)
22. Supply chain optimization of lignin and its derived products (well to wheel)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202944
About the Editor
Thallada Bhaskar
Dr Thallada Bhaskar, Senior Scientist, is currently heading the Thermo-catalytic Processes Area, Bio-Fuels Division (BFD) at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, India. He received Ph D for his work at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) from Osmania University, Hyderabad in the year 1999. He carried out Postdoctoral Research at Okayama University, Okayama, Japan after which he joined as Research Assistant Professor and taught catalysis, chemical kinetics and thermodynamics for ~7 years. He has about 90 publications in journals of international repute, contributed 10 book chapters to renowned publishers (ACS, Elsevier, Woodhead Publishing, CRC Press etc) and 11 patents to his in his field of expertise in addition to 250 national and international symposia presentations.
His 20 years of research experience cover various fields of science revolving around his expertise in heterogeneous catalysis thermo-chemical conversion of biomass, waste plastics and e-waste plastics into value added hydrocarbons. He has prepared several catalysts and thrown a light on the structure activity relationships of novel catalytic materials for hydrotreatment of fossil based crudes. His contributions to the field of sustainable hydrocarbons are in the form of process knowhow and catalyst developments. His patents and publications discuss crucial points encompassing wide areas of thermo-catalytic conversion like pyrolysis and hydrothermal liquefaction for biomass (agricultural, forest residues and aquatic biomass) and plastic waste (industrial and e-waste) conversion. In addition he worked on developing micro-channel reactors for several chemical reactions and separation processes. His other interests include utilization of non-conventional energies for the sustainable production of hydrocarbons utilizing the polymeric wastes available which will make the thermo-chemical methods of conversion more energy efficient.
In view of his expertise, he is on the editorial board of 2 international peer reviewed journals and expert member of several committees. He received the Distinguished Researcher award from AIST (2013), Japan and Most Progressive Researcher award from FSRJ, Japan (2008). He is also the Fellow of Biotech Research Society of India and member of the Governing Council. He received the Raman Research Fellowship for the year 2013-14. He was also a JSPS Visiting Scientist to Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan during 2009. He has carried out several research projects with great success with national and international collaborators. He has organized several international symposia in India and abroad in this area and visited several countries to deliver invited/ plenary lectures.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, India
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.