Biomass, Biofuels, Biochemical

Part I: Genera

1. Circular bioeconomy - An introduction

2. Advance recycling technology and resource cycling

3. Environment and material science technology for circular bioeconomy

4. Biomass to fuels and chemicals: Enabling technologies

5. Water recycling: Economic and environmental benefits

6. Environmental impacts of recovery of resources from industrial wastewater

Part II: Waste Biorefineries

7. Waste biorefinery development towards circular bioeconomy with focus on life-cycle assessment

8. Valorization of industrial waste for biofuel production: Challenges and opportunities

9. Sustainability of gaseous biofuels: State-of-art on the assessment of gaseous biofuels potential uses, technological constraints, and environmental concerns

10. Lignocellulosic biorefinery for value-added products: The emerging bioeconomy

Part III: Bio-electrochemical Systems

11. Waste remediation using bioelectrochemical systems: Opportunity and future perspectives

12. Bioelectrochemical systems for fuel production: A techno-economic analysis

13. Microbial electrochemical technologies for CO2 sequestration: Knowledge gaps and perspectives

14. Bioelectrochemical systems for remediation and recovery of nutrients from industrial wastewater

Part IV: Biopolymers and Green solvents

15. Poly-hydroxyalkonates production from feedstocks: Technological advancements and techno-economic analysis

16. Agro-industrial waste valorisation for biopolymer production and life-cycle assessment towards circular economy

17. Bioethanol production from lignocellulosic waste: Challenges in process integration

18. Green chemistry for green solvents production and sustainability towards green economy

Part V: Bio-adsorbents

19. Sustainable production of bio adsorbents from municipal and industrial waste in a circular bioeconomy context

20. Life cycle assessment of agricultural waste-based and biomass-based adsorbents

Part VI: Technology transfer and global scenario of circular bioeconomy

21. Technology transfer from bench to industry: Closing loop

22. World-wide scenario of circular bioeconomy

23. Challenges for transformation towards circular bioeconomy

24. Waste to wealth and energy vs. sustainability: Life-cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis