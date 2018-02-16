Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value examines the use of biomass as a raw material, including terrestrial and aquatic sources to obtain extracts (e.g. polyphenols), biofuels, and/or intermediates (furfural, levulinates) through chemical and biochemical processes. The book also covers the production of natural polymers using biomass and the biosynthetic process, cellulose modified by biochemical and chemical methods, and other biochemicals that can be used in the synthesis of various pharmaceuticals.

Featuring case studies, discussions of sustainability, and nanomedical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical applications, Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value is a crucial resource for biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, and research students in these areas, as well as entrepreneurs, policy makers, stakeholders, and politicians.