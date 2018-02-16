Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-Tech Value - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444637741, 9780444637970

Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-Tech Value

1st Edition

Editors: Valentin Popa Irina Volf
eBook ISBN: 9780444637970
Paperback ISBN: 9780444637741
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 492
Description

Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value examines the use of biomass as a raw material, including terrestrial and aquatic sources to obtain extracts (e.g. polyphenols), biofuels, and/or intermediates (furfural, levulinates) through chemical and biochemical processes. The book also covers the production of natural polymers using biomass and the biosynthetic process, cellulose modified by biochemical and chemical methods, and other biochemicals that can be used in the synthesis of various pharmaceuticals.

Featuring case studies, discussions of sustainability, and nanomedical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical applications, Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value is a crucial resource for biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, and research　students in these areas, as well as entrepreneurs, policy makers, stakeholders, and politicians.

Key Features

  • Reviews biomass resources and compounds with bioactive properties
  • Describes chemical and biochemical processes for creating biofuels from biomass
  • Outlines production of polysaccharides and cellulose derivatives
  • Features applications in the fields of medicine and pharmacy

Readership

Biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, research students in these areas, entrepreneurs, policy makers, stakeholders, and politicians

Table of Contents

1. Biomass for Fuels and Biomaterials
2. Microalgae as Renewable Raw Material for Bioproducts: Identification and Biochemical Composition of Microalgae from a Raceway Pond in The Netherlands
3. Macroalgae Biomass as Sorbent for Metal Ions
4. Integrated Processing of Biomass for Fine Chemicals Obtaining: Polyphenols
5. Assessing the Sustainability of Biomass Use for the Production of Biofuels
6. Biodiesel a Green Fuel Obtained Through Enzymatic Catalysis
7. Catalytic Approaches to the Production of Furfural and Levulinates from Lignocelluloses
8. Biomass Derived Polyhydroxyalkanoates: Biomedical Applications
9. Biochemical Modification of Cellulosic Biomass
10. Chemically Modified Polysaccharides with Applications in Nanomedicine
11. Cellulose-Based Hydrogels for Medical/Pharmaceutical Applications
12. Thermoresponsive Supramolecular Hydrogels Comprising Diblock Methylcellulose Derivatives
 

