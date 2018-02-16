Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-Tech Value
1st Edition
Description
Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value examines the use of biomass as a raw material, including terrestrial and aquatic sources to obtain extracts (e.g. polyphenols), biofuels, and/or intermediates (furfural, levulinates) through chemical and biochemical processes. The book also covers the production of natural polymers using biomass and the biosynthetic process, cellulose modified by biochemical and chemical methods, and other biochemicals that can be used in the synthesis of various pharmaceuticals.
Featuring case studies, discussions of sustainability, and nanomedical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical applications, Biomass as Renewable Raw Material to Obtain Bioproducts of High-tech Value is a crucial resource for biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, and research students in these areas, as well as entrepreneurs, policy makers, stakeholders, and politicians.
Key Features
- Reviews biomass resources and compounds with bioactive properties
- Describes chemical and biochemical processes for creating biofuels from biomass
- Outlines production of polysaccharides and cellulose derivatives
- Features applications in the fields of medicine and pharmacy
Readership
Biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, research students in these areas, entrepreneurs, policy makers, stakeholders, and politicians
Table of Contents
1. Biomass for Fuels and Biomaterials
2. Microalgae as Renewable Raw Material for Bioproducts: Identification and Biochemical Composition of Microalgae from a Raceway Pond in The Netherlands
3. Macroalgae Biomass as Sorbent for Metal Ions
4. Integrated Processing of Biomass for Fine Chemicals Obtaining: Polyphenols
5. Assessing the Sustainability of Biomass Use for the Production of Biofuels
6. Biodiesel a Green Fuel Obtained Through Enzymatic Catalysis
7. Catalytic Approaches to the Production of Furfural and Levulinates from Lignocelluloses
8. Biomass Derived Polyhydroxyalkanoates: Biomedical Applications
9. Biochemical Modification of Cellulosic Biomass
10. Chemically Modified Polysaccharides with Applications in Nanomedicine
11. Cellulose-Based Hydrogels for Medical/Pharmaceutical Applications
12. Thermoresponsive Supramolecular Hydrogels Comprising Diblock Methylcellulose Derivatives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637970
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637741
About the Editor
Valentin Popa
Professor of Wood chemistry and Biotechnology. Publications: books and chapters of book 43, 65 papers, 6 patents. Editor of books in the fields of polysaccharides and polymeric biomaterials (Smithers Rapra and CRC Pess). Supervisor of PhD program-thesis defended: 35; Internal and international scientific projects: 60. Research interest: chemical and structural composition of biomass (cellulose, hemicelluloses, lignin,secondary compounds), biorefining, biological properties of natural compounds with aromatic structure, biosynthesis and biodegradation of chemical compounds of biomass, bioremediation. Member of International Academy of Wood Science, International Lignin Institute, American Chemical Society, International Association of Scientific Papermakers, Editor in chief of Cellulose Chemistry and Technology journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Protection, Gheorghe Asachi Technical University, Iasi, Romania
Irina Volf
Associate Professor, Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi, Environmental Engineering and Management Department, Senior Researcher. Doctor of Science (Chemical Engineering). Publications: author of 6 books, author/co-author of 5 book chapters, 40 ISI peer-reviewed journal articles, 35 peer-reviewed journal articles indexed in international databases, 35 international conference proceeding publications, 1 patent. Internal and international scientific projects: 24. Research interests: biomass conversion, natural treatment systems: bioremediation of degraded land and poor crop production based on vegetal material (peat, sawdust, lignocellulose and polyphenolic products) as amendments, phytoremediation, regulators of plant growth based on natural products, industrial biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Protection, Gheorghe Asachi Technical University, Iasi, Romania