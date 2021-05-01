Nearly all orthopaedic surgeons have implanted a cobalt-chromium hip and most general practitioners have at least one patient with cobalt-chromium implant on their books. The recent worldwide controversy surrounding metal-on-metal hips means that advice on how to manage patients with these implants is of great interest to these professionals. Specifically, they want to know if there are any diagnostic tests that could be performed to gain clues about implant performance and risk of local or systemic toxicity.

Biomarkers of Hip Implant Function: Diagnostic Modalities to Prevent Chronic Periprosthetic Joint Infection and Implant Failure aims to bring together all established and potential new biomarkers, and critically evaluate their clinical usefulness based on the most recent evidence available. Researchers will benefit from an updated, comprehensive view of the topic to identify underexplored areas. Orthopaedic surgeons and general practitioners will use the book to monitor implant performance and facilitate management of their patients. Additionally, the work will benefit engineers and joint implant manufacturers to guide improvements in implant design. The book will also be of interest to regulators and policymakers to update their guidelines on follow-up of hip implant recipients.