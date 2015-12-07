Biomarkers in Urologic Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kevin Loughlin
Imprint: Elsevier
Description
The past decade has been marked by the acceleration of our understanding of the molecular biology of cancer. Simultaneously, there have been increasing exigencies to diagnose, treat and follow cancer patients more economically. Biomarkers represent the marriage of science and economics. Biomarkers offer the potential to increase the precision of diagnosis, prognosis, and surveillance of urological malignancies. This issue presents the cutting-edge advances of biomarker technology to urologic oncology.
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 7th December 2015
- Elsevier
- 9780323417198
- 9780323417181
About the Authors
Kevin Loughlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
