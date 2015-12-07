Biomarkers in Urologic Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417181, 9780323417198

Biomarkers in Urologic Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Loughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323417198
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417181
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

The past decade has been marked by the acceleration of our understanding of the molecular biology of cancer. Simultaneously, there have been increasing exigencies to diagnose, treat and follow cancer patients more economically. Biomarkers represent the marriage of science and economics. Biomarkers offer the potential to increase the precision of diagnosis, prognosis, and surveillance of urological malignancies. This issue presents the cutting-edge advances of biomarker technology to urologic oncology.

About the Authors

Kevin Loughlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

