Biomarkers in Marine Organisms

Chapter headings. Induction of molluscan cytochrome P450 monooxygenase system as a biomarker of organic pollution in environmental monitoring (L.D. Peters, D.R. Livingstone). Sensitivity and specificity of metallothionein as a biomarker for aquatic environment biomonitoring (A. Viarengo et al.). Genotoxicity biomarkers in aquatic organisms as indictors of carcinogenic marine pollutants (C. Bolognesi, P. Degan). DNA adduct detection in mussels exposed to bulky aromatic compounds in laboratory and field conditions (P. Venier). Developmental, cytogenetic and biochemical effects of spiked or environmentally polluted sediments in sea urchin bioassays (G. Pagano et al.). Comparative study of sediment and mussel aromatic compound content in European coastal environments. Relationship with specific biomarkers (P. Baumard et al.). Monitoring of biological effects of pollutants: field application (T. Burgeot et al.). Biochemical markers in mussel, Mytilus sp., and pollution monitoring in European coasts: data analysis (J.-F. Narbonne et al.). Investigation of genotoxicity and immunotoxicity for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer et al.). Biochemical tools for the assessment of pesticide exposure in a deltaic environment: the use of cholinesterases and carboxylesterases (C. Porte et al.). Environmental monitoring in the north Sea by combining biomarker studies in the sea star Asterias Rubens with sediment quality assessment based on sea urchin bioassays (P.J. den Besten et al.). Cholinesterase activity as a bioindicator for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer et al.). Evaluation of various biomarkers in the wild fish Serranus Cabrilla collected in the NW Mediterranean Sea (M. Roméo et al.). Microbiological indicators for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer, P.-D. Hansen). Isolation of cytochrome P450 CDNAS (CYP1A1 and CYP4T2) from the sea bass (Dicentrarchus Labrax): tools for biomonitoring sea pollution (C. Sabourault et al.). Inhibitory effects of heavy metals on CYP1A1 induction in black seabream (Spondyliosoma Cantharus) hepatocyte cultures (C. Risso de Faverney et al.). Biochemical responses of crabs (Carcinus spp) to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) as the basis for new biomarker assays (C.H. Walker, D. Savva). Cloning of metallothionein CDNAS in Carcinus Maenas (D. Savva, B. Li). Development of cytochrome P450 biomarkers from Posidinia Oceanica (A. Schoendorf et al.). Technical annexes. List of contributors. Index of keywords.