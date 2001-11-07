Biomarkers in Marine Organisms
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Many previous studies and books have been dedicated to fundamental and developmental aspects of biomarkers. The purpose of this book is to provide, through various case studies, an overview of the practical use of biological markers in marine animals to evaluate the health effects of environmental contamination in marine ecosystems.
More precisely, the book presents the results obtained during the development and application of biological markers as indicators of exposure/effect to toxic chemicals in marine environments, using diverse sentinel species such as fish, bivalves and crustaceans. An important aspect is also the publication of technical annexes that describe in detail the experimental procedures developed for both chemical and biochemical measurement.
For environmental chemists and toxicologists. Also, for scientists in governmental agencies who have responsibilities at both the national and international level.
Chapter headings. Induction of molluscan cytochrome P450 monooxygenase system as a biomarker of organic pollution in environmental monitoring (L.D. Peters, D.R. Livingstone). Sensitivity and specificity of metallothionein as a biomarker for aquatic environment biomonitoring (A. Viarengo et al.). Genotoxicity biomarkers in aquatic organisms as indictors of carcinogenic marine pollutants (C. Bolognesi, P. Degan). DNA adduct detection in mussels exposed to bulky aromatic compounds in laboratory and field conditions (P. Venier). Developmental, cytogenetic and biochemical effects of spiked or environmentally polluted sediments in sea urchin bioassays (G. Pagano et al.). Comparative study of sediment and mussel aromatic compound content in European coastal environments. Relationship with specific biomarkers (P. Baumard et al.). Monitoring of biological effects of pollutants: field application (T. Burgeot et al.). Biochemical markers in mussel, Mytilus sp., and pollution monitoring in European coasts: data analysis (J.-F. Narbonne et al.). Investigation of genotoxicity and immunotoxicity for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer et al.). Biochemical tools for the assessment of pesticide exposure in a deltaic environment: the use of cholinesterases and carboxylesterases (C. Porte et al.). Environmental monitoring in the north Sea by combining biomarker studies in the sea star Asterias Rubens with sediment quality assessment based on sea urchin bioassays (P.J. den Besten et al.). Cholinesterase activity as a bioindicator for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer et al.). Evaluation of various biomarkers in the wild fish Serranus Cabrilla collected in the NW Mediterranean Sea (M. Roméo et al.). Microbiological indicators for monitoring marine pollution in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea (H. Dizer, P.-D. Hansen). Isolation of cytochrome P450 CDNAS (CYP1A1 and CYP4T2) from the sea bass (Dicentrarchus Labrax): tools for biomonitoring sea pollution (C. Sabourault et al.). Inhibitory effects of heavy metals on CYP1A1 induction in black seabream (Spondyliosoma Cantharus) hepatocyte cultures (C. Risso de Faverney et al.). Biochemical responses of crabs (Carcinus spp) to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) as the basis for new biomarker assays (C.H. Walker, D. Savva). Cloning of metallothionein CDNAS in Carcinus Maenas (D. Savva, B. Li). Development of cytochrome P450 biomarkers from Posidinia Oceanica (A. Schoendorf et al.). Technical annexes. List of contributors. Index of keywords.
- 572
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- 7th November 2001
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080528045
- 9780444829139
Ph. Garrigues
Laboratoire de Physico-et-Toxichimie des Systèmes Naturels (LPTC), Université de Bordeaux I, UMR 5472 CNRS, 351, Cours de la Libération, 33405 Talence Cedex, France
H. Barth
European Commission, DGXII, Rue de la Loi 200, B-1049 Brussels, Belgium
C.H. Walker
Ecotoxicology Research Group, School of Animal and Microbial Sciences, The University of Reading, Whiteknights, Reading RG6 2AJ, UK
Jean-François Narbonne
Laboratoire de Physico-et-Toxichimie des Systèmes Naturels (LPTC), Université de Bordeaux I, UMR 5472 CNRS, 351, Cours de la Libération, 33405 Talence Cedex, France