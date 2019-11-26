Biomarkers in Critical Care,An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323683142, 9780323683159

Biomarkers in Critical Care,An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Editors: Mitchell Levy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323683142
eBook ISBN: 9780323683159
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mitchell M. Levy, focuses on Biomarkers in Critical Care. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. John Kellum. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The History of Biomarkers; Biomarkers for Identifying Infection; Procalcitonin: Where Are We Now?; Soluble TREM-1: Diagnosis or Prognosis?; Lubricin as a Biomarker in Sepsis; Check Point Inhibitors and Their Role in Immunosuppression in Sepsis; Metabolomics and the Microbiome as Biomarkers in Sepsis; Lactate: Where Are We Now?; Predicting Renal Dysfunction; Biomarkers in the Evolution of ARDS; Biomarkers and RV Dysfunction; Biomarkers and Precision Medicine: State of the Art; The Use of Biomarkers for Population Homogeneity in Clinical Trials; and The Future of Biomarkers.

About the Editors

Mitchell Levy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Critical Care, Pulmonary, and Sleep Medicine Professor of Medicine Warren Alpert Medical School Brown University Medical Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit Rhode Island Hospital Providence, Rhode Island

