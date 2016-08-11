Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Disease
1st Edition
Description
Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease provides a comprehensive overview of all modalities of Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers, including neuroimaging, cerebrospinal fluid, genomic, and peripheral systems. Each chapter integrates molecular/cellular abnormality due to Alzheimer’s disease and technological advancement of biomarkers techniques.
The book is ideal for clinical neuroscience and molecular/cellular neuroscience researchers, psychiatrists, and allied healthcare practitioners involved in the diagnosis and management of patients with cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, and for differential diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease with other non-Alzheimer’s dementia.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview detailing all modalities of Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers
- Written for neuroscience researchers and clinicians studying or treating patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
- Integrates, in each chapter, the molecular/cellular abnormality due to Alzheimer’s disease and the technological advancement of biomarkers techniques
Readership
Researchers and clinical practitioners in neurology, general neuroscience, molecular neuroscience, and psychiatry
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- Summary
- 1.1. Historical Background
- 1.2. Important Events in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Research
- 1.3. Some Facts About Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.4. Common Features of Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.5. Classification of Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.6. Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.7. Definition of a Biomarker
- 1.8. Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.9. Future Focus: Detecting Preclinical Stages of Alzheimer’s Disease
- 1.10. Economic Impact of Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 1.11. Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Clinical Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Summary
- 2.1. Clinical Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease: Historical Perspective
- 2.2. Neuropsychological Assessment Tests to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease
- 2.3. Neuropathology at Brain Autopsy to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease
- 2.4. Accuracy of Clinical Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
- 2.5. Alzheimer’s Disease-Related Neurological Conditions
- 2.6. Challenges in Diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease
- 2.7. Comprehensive Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Framework
- 2.8. Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Neuroimaging Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Summary
- 3.1. Neuroimaging in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 3.2. Common Neuroimaging Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers and Modalities
- 3.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- 3.4. Positron Emission Tomography
- 3.5. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography
- 3.6. Electroencephalography and Magnetoencephalography in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 3.7. Discrimination Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Non-Alzheimer’s Disease Dementias by Neuroimaging Biomarkers
- 3.8. Longitudinal Assessment of Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Biomarkers
- 3.9. Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease Using Neuroimaging Biomarkers
- 3.10. Cross-Correlation Between Neuroimaging with Other AD Biomarkers
- 3.11. Performance of Neuroimaging Biomarkers in Assessing Drug Efficacy in Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials
- 3.12. Cost of Neuroimaging Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease
- 3.13. Limitations of Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Biomarkers
- 3.14. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Genetic Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Summary
- 4.1. Background
- 4.2. Approaches to Identifying Genetic Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 4.3. Early-Onset (Familial) Alzheimer’s Disease Genes
- 4.4. Recent Advances in Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Biomarker Research
- 4.5. Genetic Variability of LOAD Risk Based on Ethnicity
- 4.6. Genetics Background and Preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease
- 4.7. Transcriptome Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 4.8. Micro RNA (miRNA) in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 4.9. Crosscorrelation of Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Biomarkers with Other Biomarkers
- 4.10. Commercial Path for Genetic Biomarker Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease
- 4.11. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Alzheimer’s Disease Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Biomarkers
- Summary
- 5.1. Pathophysiology of Aβ Production in the Alzheimer’s Disease Brain and Detection in the CSF
- 5.2. Pathophysiology of Elevated tau and Phosphorylated-tau in the Alzheimer’s Disease Brain and CSF
- 5.3. Rationale for Using CSF Biomarkers of Neurodegenerative Diseases
- 5.4. CSF Biomarker Measurement Technologies and Standardization
- 5.5. Diagnostic Accuracy of CSF Biomarkers in Autopsy- Versus Clinically Validated Alzheimer’s Disease Cohorts
- 5.6. Discrimination Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Non-Alzheimer’s Disease Dementias by CSF Biomarkers
- 5.7. Longitudinal Assessment of Alzheimer’s Disease Using CSF Biomarkers
- 5.8. Limitations of Lumbar Puncture to the Widespread Application of CSF-Based Diagnostic Assays in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 5.9. Instability of Baseline Aβ in CSF
- 5.10. Interlaboratory Variation in CSF Biomarker Assays
- 5.11. Performance of CSF Biomarkers in Assessing Drug Efficacy in Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials
- 5.12. Crosscorrelation of CSF Biomarkers With Other Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Modalities
- 5.13. Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease Using CSF Biomarkers
- 5.14. Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Peripheral Fluid-Based Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Summary
- 6.1. Background
- 6.2. Rationale for Peripheral Fluid-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.3. Metabolomics to Identify Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.4. Other Body Fluids as a Sample Sources of Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.5. Longitudinal Assessment of Peripheral Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.6. Interrelationship of CSF, Neuroimaging, and Peripheral Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.7. Potential Challenges in Developing Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 6.8. Performance of Blood-Based Biomarkers in Assessing Drug Efficacy in Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials
- 6.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Cell-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- Summary
- 7.1. Background
- 7.2. Rationale for Cell-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 7.3. Blood Cell-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 7.4. Systemic Pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s Disease in Skin Fibroblasts
- 7.5. Skin Fibroblast-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 7.6. Ocular Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s Disease
- 7.7. Other Peripheral Cell-Based Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease
- 7.8. Future Approaches to Cell-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Peripheral Biomarker Discovery
- 7.9. Advantages and Disadvantages of Cell-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers
- 7.10. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051474
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048320
About the Author
Tapan Khan
Dr. Khan is an Associate Professor at the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute (BRNI). BRNI is operated in alliance with West Virginia University in Morgantown, USA. Dr. Khan has more than a decade of research experience in the Alzheimer’s disease research area. He is an Associate Editor for Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and is a regular reviewer for many journals including: European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry, CNS & Neurological Disorders-Drug Targets, Neuropeptides, Journal of Biomolecular Structure & Dynamics, Stem Cell Research & Therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, Morgantown WV, USA