Biomarkers in Allergy and Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641395, 9780323641401

Biomarkers in Allergy and Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Authors: Flavia Hoyte Rohit Katial
eBook ISBN: 9780323641401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641395
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2018
Table of Contents

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Flavia Hoyte and Rohit Katial, is devoted to Biomarkers in Allergy and Asthma. Articles in this issue include: Exhaled Nitric Oxide; Biomarkers in Exhaled Breath Condensate (EBC); Role of Eosinophils in Asthma; Bronchoprovocation Testing in Asthma; Periostin and DPP4; Role of Neutrophils in Asthma; Urinary LTE4; Biomarkers in Nasal Polyps; IgE as a Biomarker in Asthma; Genetics of Asthma; and Biomarker-directed Therapies for Asthma.

About the Authors

Flavia Hoyte Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Allergist and Immunologist, National Jewish Health, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Denver Colorado

Rohit Katial Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Allergist and Immunologist, National Jewish Health, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Denver Colorado

