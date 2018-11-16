Biomarkers in Allergy and Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Flavia Hoyte and Rohit Katial, is devoted to Biomarkers in Allergy and Asthma. Articles in this issue include: Exhaled Nitric Oxide; Biomarkers in Exhaled Breath Condensate (EBC); Role of Eosinophils in Asthma; Bronchoprovocation Testing in Asthma; Periostin and DPP4; Role of Neutrophils in Asthma; Urinary LTE4; Biomarkers in Nasal Polyps; IgE as a Biomarker in Asthma; Genetics of Asthma; and Biomarker-directed Therapies for Asthma.
About the Authors
Flavia Hoyte Author
Allergist and Immunologist, National Jewish Health, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Denver Colorado
Rohit Katial Author
Allergist and Immunologist, National Jewish Health, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Denver Colorado