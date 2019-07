Biomarkers for Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 14-1

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, edited by Dr. Toru Suzuki, will cover Biomarkers for Heart Failure, including but not limited to Proenkephalin, B-type and mid-regional pro atrial natriuretic peptides , N-terminal B-type natriuretic peptide, Soluble T2, Adrenomedullin, Copeptin, Non-Coding RNAs, Troponin, Growth differentiation factor (GDF-15) , Galectin-3, Proteomic biomarkers, and Metabolic biomarkers .