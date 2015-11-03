Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulate Matter
1st Edition
In the Indo-Burma Hotspot Region
Description
Air pollution originating from rapid industrialization, urbanization, population growth and economic development has disturbed the urban ecosystems of ecologically sensitive regions like the Indo-Burma hot spot, and they are under severe air pollution stress with limited resources to collect data on what is happening. Air pollutants comprised of both particulate matter (PM) and gaseous pollutants may cause adverse health effects in human, affect plant life and impact the global environment by changing the atmosphere of the earth. It is now well established that urban PM may also contain magnetic particles along with other air pollutants. Biomonitoring of PM through magnetic properties, known as biomagnetic monitoring, measures the magnetic parameters of dust loaded plant leaves, giving a new opportunity to monitor. Compared to existing conventional technologies, biomagnetic monitoring is an eco-friendly technique perfect in urban areas.
Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulate Matter reviews the issues with PM and the potential of these methods to on tropical vegetation on a variety of flora which represent the biodiversity of the Indo-Burma Hot Spot.
Key Features
- Bio-magnetic Monitoring of Particulate Matter gives a comprehensive overview of the issue of particulate pollution and monitoring
- Cases of magnetic biomonitoring across different environments are included to demonstrate this emerging technique as a way to measure particulate pollution
- Coverage includes a comparison to other techniques as well as why it works well ecological diverse developing areas which are data scarce, like the Indo-Burma Hot Spot
- A review of the detrimental health impacts of Particulate Matter reinforces the importance for this type of data to be available universally
Readership
Air Pollution Science Researchers; Industrialists; NGOs, Urban Forestry professionals and policy makers, Environmental Scientists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Acknowledgment for Finance/Funding/Academic Guidance
- Chapter One. Particulate Matter and Its Size Fractionation
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Air Pollution
- 1.3. Particulate Matter
- 1.4. Sources of PM Pollution
- 1.5. Size Fractionation of PM
- Chapter Two. Adverse Health Impacts of Particulate Matter
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Particulate Matter (PM) and Health
- 2.3. Particulate matter (PM) and Diseases affecting Human Health
- 2.4. Suspended particulate matter (SPM) and health risk
- 2.5. Human health case studies and data
- 2.6. Human health Risk due to PAH and VOCs
- 2.7. Mechanism associated with PAH and VOCs
- Chapter Three. Monitoring of Ambient Particulate Matter in South Asia with Special Reference to an Indo-Burma Hot Spot Region
- 3.1. Air Pollution Status in South Asia
- 3.2. Introduction to Shifting Cultivation and Air Quality in an Indo-Burma Hot Spot Region
- 3.3. Materials and Methods
- 3.4. Results and Discussion
- 3.5. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Management Approaches of Particulate Matter: Existing Technologies and Advantages of Biomagnetic Monitoring Methodology
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Feasibility of Magnetic Biomonitoring Approach of Particulates for Roadside Plant Leaves
- 4.3. Methodology: Biomonitoring through Magnetic Properties
- Chapter Five. Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulate Pollution through Plant Leaves: An Overview
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Sources of Particulate Matter and Characterization of Magnetic Particles
- 5.3. Human Health Impacts of Particulate Pollutants
- 5.4. Global Research on Environmental Magnetism
- 5.5. Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulates through Roadside Plant Leaves
- 5.6. Research Studies on Biomonitoring of Particulates through Magnetic Properties of Tree Leaves in India
- 5.7. Implications of Environmental Geomagnetism/Paleomagnetism in Climate Change
- 5.8. Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Case Studies on Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulates through Two Tropical Plant Species
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Description of Study Site
- 6.3. Materials and Methods
- 6.4. Magnetic Parameters
- 6.5. Suspended Particulate Matter and Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter Monitoring
- 6.6. Statistical Analysis
- 6.7. Results and Discussion
- 6.8. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Biomonitoring of Particulate Pollution Using Magnetic Properties of Ficus bengalensis: A Keystone Species
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Materials and Methods
- 7.3. Results and Discussion
- 7.4. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Biomonitoring of Particulate Pollution through Magnetic Properties of Important Horticultural Plant Species
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Description of Study Site
- 8.3. Materials and Methods
- 8.4. Results and Discussion
- 8.5. Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Biomonitoring of Particulate Matter Using Magnetic Properties (Two-Dimensional Magnetization) of Economically Important Tropical Plant Species
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Materials and Methods
- 9.3. Results and Discussion
- 9.4. Conclusions
- Chapter Ten. Biomagnetic Monitoring of Particulate Matter through an Invasive Plant, Lantana camara
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Methodology
- 10.3. Results and Discussion
- 10.4. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 3rd November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052778
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051351
About the Author
Prabhat Rai
Prabhat Rai is a highly published Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Science , within the School of Earth Science and Natural Resource Management at Mizoram University. His research focuses on heavy metal pollution, phytoremediation and environmental sustainability in development areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Mizoram University, Aizawl, India