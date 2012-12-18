Biolubricants
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
Author contact details
About the authors
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Preface
Chapter 1: Renewable lubricants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope
1.3 Chapter overview
Chapter 2: Principles of lubrication
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Purpose of lubrication
2.3 Friction and lubrication conditions
Chapter 3: Lubricants: properties and characteristics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Lubricant base stocks
3.3 Classifications for oils and lubricating greases
3.4 Eco designations for lubricants
3.5 Environmentally acceptable lubricants
3.6 Physicochemical properties of lubricants
Chapter 4: The transition from reliance on fossil resources to biomass valorisation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Biomass
4.3 Transformation of biomass to bioproducts
4.4 Biomass potentials and limitations
Chapter 5: Renewable feedstocks for lubricant production
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Natural vegetable oils and animal fats in lubrication
5.3 Industrial oil-crop engineering
5.4 Bio-based wax esters
5.5 Plant polymeric carbohydrates
Chapter 6: Chemical transformations of renewable lubricant feedstocks
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chemically modified fatty compounds in lubrication
6.3 Branched-chain fatty acids (BCFAs) in lubrication
6.4 Modified starch-based lubricants
Chapter 7: Formulating lubricating oils
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lubricant additive technology
7.3 Additive design for renewable lubricants
7.4 Biolubricant formulations
Chapter 8: Quality assurance of biolubricants
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biolubricant quality requirements
8.3 Biolubricant quality management
8.4 Quality control of biolubricant feedstocks
8.5 Standardised methods for testing lubricating fluids and greases
8.6 Biolubricant process and product quality control
8.7 Biolubricant analytical methodology
8.8 Quality of in-service lubricants
Chapter 9: Legislation of relevance to lubricants
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemicals policy initiatives
9.3 (Bio)lubricant regulations
9.4 Ecolabels and international standards
Chapter 10: Biolubricant product development
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications for lubricants
10.3 Biolubricant standardisation
10.4 Performance tests for lubricants and lubricating greases
10.5 Biolubricant research and technology development (RTD)
Chapter 11: Environmental life-cycle assessment (LCA) of lubricants
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Life-cycle assessment (LCA)
11.3 Sustainable product design
Chapter 12: Biolubricant product groups and technological applications
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Automotive lubricants
12.3 Hydraulic oils
12.4 Biodegradable loss lubricants
12.5 Marine lubricants
12.6 Gear lubrication oils
12.7 Compressor oils
12.8 Turbine oils
12.9 Metalworking fluids (MWFs) and metal-forming lubricants
12.10 Lubricants in the food-processing industry
12.11 Biodegradable lubricating greases
12.12 Specialty lubricants
12.13 Solid biodegradable lubricants
12.14 Process oils
Chapter 13: Markets for biolubricants
13.1 Introduction
13.2 European biolubricant markets
13.3 Biolubricant markets in the United States
13.4 Market opportunities for bio-based lubricants
Chapter 14: Lubricant use and disposal
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Selection of (renewable) oil lubricants and greases
14.3 Lubricant consolidation
14.4 Degradation of lubricating oils and hydraulic fluids
14.5 Operational maintenance
14.6 Essential properties of used oil
14.7 Disposal of spent lubricants
Chapter 15: Advanced lubricant fluids
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Ionic liquids (ILs)
Chapter 16: Epilogue: the outlook for biolubricant science and technology
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Biodegradable lubricants for a sustainable life
16.3 Technology advances
16.4 Biolubricants: drivers and barriers
16.5 Current and future potential for biolubricants
Appendix
Index
Description
Lubricants are essential in engineering, however more sustainable formulations are needed to avoid adverse effects on the ecosystem. Bio-based lubricant formulations present a promising solution. Biolubricants: Science and technology is a comprehensive, interdisciplinary and timely review of this important subject.
Initial chapters address the principles of lubrication, before systematically reviewing fossil and bio-based feedstock resources for biodegradable lubricants. Further chapters describe catalytic, (bio) chemical functionalisation processes for transformation of feedstocks into commercial products, product development, relevant legislation, life cycle assessment, major product groups and specific performance criteria in all major applications. Final chapters consider markets for biolubricants, issues to consider when selecting and using a lubricant, lubricant disposal and future trends.
With its distinguished authors, Biolubricants: Science and technology is a comprehensive reference for an industrial audience of oil formulators and lubrication engineers, as well as researchers and academics with an interest in the subject. It provides an essential overview of scientific and technological developments enabling the cost-effective improvement of biolubricants, something that is crucial for the green future of the lubricant industry.
Key Features
- A comprehensive, interdisciplinary and timely review of bio-based lubricant formulations
- Addresses the principles of lubrication
- Reviews fossil and bio-based feedstock resources for biodegradable lubricants
Readership
Process engineers and manufacturers; Chemists and industrial biochemists; Scientists, researchers and academics in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 18th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096326
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092632
About the Authors
Jan C.J. Bart Author
Jan C. J. Bart is a Full Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Messina, Italy.
University of Messina
Emanuele Gucciardi Author
Emanuele Gucciardi is a Post-doctor researcher at the ZSW (Zentrum für Sonnenenergie-und Wasserstoff-Forschung) of Ulm, Germany.
ZSW, Germany
Stefano Cavallaro Author
Stefano Cavallaro is an Associate Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Messina, Italy.
University of Messina, Italy