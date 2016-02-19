Biology of the Rhizobiaceae
Biology of the Rhizobiaceae covers the genetics, molecular biology, agricultural, and morphological aspects of the rhizobia. The book discusses the taxonomy and identification of the Rhizobiaceae; the biology of Agrobacterium tumefaciens and the specific events in the disease cycle of crown gall; and the agricultural control of Agrobacterium tumefaciens. The text also describes the growth potential of crown gall tumors and crown gall teratoma; plasmid studies in crown gall tumorigenesis; and the biology and microbiology of Agrobacterium rhizogenes. The recognition in rhizobium-legume symbioses; the rhizobium bacteroid state; and the exchange of metabolites and energy between legume and rhizobium are also considered. The book further tackles the mutants of rhizobium that are altered in legume interaction and nitrogen fixation; as well as the significance and application of Rhizobium in agriculture. Botanists, agriculturists, geneticists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, plant pathologists, and agronomists will find the book invaluable.
The Taxonomy of the Rhizobiaceae
I. Introduction
II. The Genus Agmbacterium
III. The Genus Rhizobium
IV. Relationship between Agrobacterium and Rhizobium
Biology of Agrobacterium tumefaciens: Plant Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Disease Cycle
III. Control of Crown Gall Disease
IV. Conclusions
Agrobacterium tumefaciens in Agriculture and Research
I. Introduction
II. Crown Gall Disease around the World
III. Host Range
IV. Factors Affecting Development of the Disease
V. Virulence and Avirulence of Agrobacterium tumefaciens
VI. Agricultural Control of Agrobacterium tumefaciens
VII. Agrocin and Its Mode of Action on Agrobacterium tumefaciens
VIII. Chemical Treatments
IX. Evaluation of Present Methods of Control
Suppression of, and Recovery from, the Neoplastic State
I. Introduction
II. The Potential of the Tumor Cell
III. Crown Gall Teratoma
IV. Recovery from Crown Gall Tumor Disease
V. Suppression and Recovery in Other Neoplastic Diseases
Plasmid Studies in Crown Gall Tumorigenesis
I. Introduction
II. General
III. Ti Plasmid-Determined Traits
IV. Genetic Analysis of Ti Plasmid DNA
V. T-DNA
The Position of Agrobacterium rhizogenes
I. Introduction
II. Biology of the Organism
III. Molecular Biology of the Hairy Root Plasmid
IV. Future Prospects
Recognition in Rhizobium -Legume Symbioses
I. Introduction
II. Recognition in the Soybean-Rhizobium japonicum System
III. Recognition in the Clover-Rhizobium trifolii System
IV. The Rhizobium Cell Surface
V. Concluding Remarks
The Rhizobium Bacteroid State
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects of the Bacteroid State
III. Genetic Aspects of the Bacteroid State
IV. Bacteroid Biochemistry and Physiology
Exchange of Metabolites and Energy between Legume and Rhizobium
I. Introduction
II. Root-Shoot Interactions
III. Basic Reactions of Dinitrogen Fixation
IV. Ammonia Incorporation and Translocation
V. Cost of Dinitrogen Fixation
VI. Mass and Composition of Nodules
VII. Summary and Prospects
The Genetics of Rhizobium
I. Introduction
II. Mutant Isolation
III. Gene Transfer Systems
IV. Chromosomal Mapping
V. Arrangement of Genes in Rhizobium
VI. Genetics of Rhizobiophages
VII. Strain Construction in Rhizobium
VIII. Conclusions
Indigenous Plasmids of Rhizobium
I. Introduction: Early Genetic Evidence for Plasmid Control of Symbiotic Properties (1967-1976)
II. Physical Evidence for the Presence of Large Plasmids
III. Genetic Methods for Plasmid Studies
IV. Plasmid Control of Early Functions in Symbiosis
V. Plasmid Control of Late Functions in Symbiosis
VI. Concluding Remarks
Nodule Morphogenesis and Differentiation
I. General Introduction
II. Invasion of the Root Hair
III. Role of the Root Cortex
IV. Ineffective Root Nodules
V. Cells Associated with Metabolite Transport
VI. Rhizobium Nodules on Nonlegumes
VII. General Conclusions
Mutants of Rhizobium That Are Altered in Legume Interaction and Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Spontaneous Derivatives
III. Symbiotic Mutants Obtained by Direct Isolation
IV. Contaminants Mistaken for Mutants
V. Drug-Resistant Mutants
VI. Auxotrophs
VII. Glutamine Synthetase Mutants
VIII. Polysaccharide-Deficient Mutants
IX. Pleiotrophic Carbohydrate-Negative Mutants
X. Interesting Mutants Retaining Symbiotic Nitrogen-Fixing Ability
XI. Overview
The Significance and Application of Rhizobium in Agriculture
I. Introduction
II. Application of Rhizobium in Agriculture
III. Significance of Inoculation in Agriculture
IV. Factors Limiting Inoculation in Agriculture
