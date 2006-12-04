Biology of the Nitrogen Cycle
1st Edition
COST edition
Editors: Hermann Bothe Stuart Ferguson William E. Newton
eBook ISBN: 9780080469447
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 452
Description
This edition is for special sale to ESF-COST only. Special cover and front matter printed. Otherwise the contents are the same as ISBN 0444528571/9780444528575.
Be aware: this is an adjusted version of 9780444528575. This version is called the COST version. Prelims and cover will have to be printed seperately
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 4th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469447
About the Editor
Hermann Bothe
Affiliations and Expertise
Botanical Institute, The University of Cologne, Koln, Germany
Stuart Ferguson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, United Kingdom
William E. Newton
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Virginia, Blacksburg, U.S.A.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.