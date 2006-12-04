Biology of the Nitrogen Cycle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531087, 9780080469447

Biology of the Nitrogen Cycle

1st Edition

COST edition

Editors: Hermann Bothe Stuart Ferguson William E. Newton
eBook ISBN: 9780080469447
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 452
This edition is for special sale to ESF-COST only. Special cover and front matter printed. Otherwise the contents are the same as ISBN 0444528571/9780444528575.

Be aware: this is an adjusted version of 9780444528575. This version is called the COST version. Prelims and cover will have to be printed seperately

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080469447

Hermann Bothe

Botanical Institute, The University of Cologne, Koln, Germany

Stuart Ferguson

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, United Kingdom

William E. Newton

Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Virginia, Blacksburg, U.S.A.

