Biology of the Lobster
1st Edition
Homarus Americanus
Description
The widely distributed American Lobster, Homarus americanus, which inhabits coastal waters from Canada to the Carolinas, is an important keystone species. A valuable source of income, its abundance or rarity often reflects the health of ecosystems occupied by these crustaceans. This comprehensive reference brings together all that is known of these fascinating animals. It will appeal to biologists, zoologists, aquaculturalists, fishery biologists, and researchers working with other lobster species, as well as neurobiologists looking for more information on the model system they so often use.
Key Features
- First comprehensive book on the American lobster since Herrick's century-old monograph
- Provides crucial background for neurobiologists who use this crustacean as a model organism
- Contains a comprehensive treatment of the lobster fishery and its management
Readership
Graduate students, faculty and researchers in marine biology, invertebrate zoology, and fishery science. Libraries at institutions with strong programs in these disciplines, especially at places with Marine Research facilities (e.g. Scripps, Woods Hole, Bogeca). Because lobsters are often used as a model, there is a significant market among neuroscientists for detailed information on the biology of the lobster
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Introduction, Anatomy, and Life History, J.R. Factor. Taxonomy and Evolution, A.B. Williams. Larval and Postlarval Ecology, G.P. Ennis. Postlarval, Juvenile, Adolescent, and Adult Ecology, P. Lawton and K.L. Lavalli. Fishery Regulations and Methods, R.J. Miller. Populations, Fisheries, and Management, M.J. Fogarty. Interface of Ecology, Behavior, and Fisheries, J.S. Cobb. Aquaculture, D.E. Aiken and S.L. Waddy. Reproduction and Embryonic Development, P. Talbot and Simone Helluy. Control of Growth and Reproduction, S.L. Waddy, D.E. Aiken, and D.P.V. de Kleijn. Neurobiology and Neuroendocrinology, B. Beltz. Muscles and Their Innervation, C.K. Govind. Behavior and Sensory Biology, J. Atema and R. Voigt. The Feeding Appendages, K.L. Lavalli and J.R. Factor. The Digestive system, J.R. Factor. Digestive Physiology and Nutrition, D.E. Conklin. Circulation, the Blood, and Disease, G.G. Martin and J.E. Hose. The Physiology of Gas Exchange, Circulation, Ion Regulation, and Nitrogenous Excretion: An Integrative Approach, B.R. McMahon. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 17th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528038
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122475702
About the Editor
Jan Factor
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Purchase, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Finally, under one cover, a comprehensive overview of lobster anatomy, life history, taxonomy, evolution, ecology at all life stages, fishery regulations, population biology and fishery management, aquaculture, reproduction and embryonic development, neurobiolgoy and endocrinology, sensory biology, physiology, and other features of the biology of this important species. An impressive effort by the contributors to this fine volume. An essential book for any marine biology library!" --NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST, June 2001
"...this truly exhaustive treatise on (the Homarus americanus) morphology and internal processes will definitely constitute a major reference book for biologists from many areas of research, including fisheries and aquaculture. I have no doubt that this book will rank among the top ten of carcinological works of the nineties!" --J.C. von Vaupel Klein in CRUSTACEANA
"It is a massive treatise that is absolutely loaded with information... It is a worthy successor to the two massive monographs of F.H. Herrick of a century ago... Factor has done a fine job. He has gotten some of the best people in the respective fields of lobster research to write solid review pieces... Meaty stuff indeed." --Frederick R. Shram, Professor of Systematics and Zoogeography, University of Amsterdam
"The book is a work of art and scholarly achievement, and is an absolute must for libraries and for any laboratory involved in lobster research." --Sandra E. Shumway, SOUTHAMPTON COLLEGE, LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY
"The book is beautifully printed and bound, and a pleasure to hold and read. The editors and authors can be congratulated on a fine job. They have celebrated Herrick's legacy in superb style." --MICROTEK INTERNATIONAL LTD.