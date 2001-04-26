Biology of the Hard Clam, Volume 31

The hard clam, Mercenaria mercenaria, is an important commercial, recreational and ecological inhabitant of coastal bays along the east and gulf coasts of the United States. This title represents the first state of the art summary of existing knowledge of the hard clam by experts in various disciplines.

Containing a compendium of literature on the hard clam, comprehensive chapters on various aspects of its biology as well as summaries of knowledge including the gray literature on this economically important species, this volume represents a comprehensive source of biological information for managers and researchers interested in shallow marine and estuarine ecosystems. Research students and managers charged with maintaining coastal ecosystems will also find a wealth of background material.

The first synthesis of available information on the mercenaria mercenaria, this title is a response to the needs of individuals involved in hard clam aquaculture and scientists interested in molluscan biology, coastal ocean ecology and similar fields. Over 2300 documents have been synthesized, and chapter authors have added unpublished information as well as new material.