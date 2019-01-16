Biology of T Cells - Part B, Volume 342
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Lorenzo Galluzzi and Nils-Petter Rudqvist
1. Metabolism of T lymphocytes in health and disease
Timo Gaber
2. T lymphocytes and autoimmunity
Uqba Khan
3. Cancer immunosurveillance by T cells
Arnold Han
4. T lymphocytes as targets in viral disorders
Anne Monette
5. Molecular mechanisms underlying pharmacological immunosuppression
Nicolas Pallet and Marie-Anne Loirot
6. T lymphocyte-based immunotherapeutics
Saman Maleki Vareki
7. In silico methods to analyze T cell biology
Sebastiano Battaglia
8. Engineering Platforms for T Cell Modulation
Jonathan Schneck
Biology of T Cells - Part B, Volume 342, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series, offers an overview of the major molecular and cellular aspects of T-cell biology and their links to human pathophysiology. Chapters in this release include Metabolism of T lymphocytes in health and disease, T lymphocytes and autoimmunity, Cancer immunosurveillance by T cells, T lymphocytes as targets in viral disorders, Molecular mechanisms underlying pharmacological immunosuppression, T lymphocyte-based immunotherapeutics, In silico methods to analyze T cell biology, and Engineering Platforms for T Cell Modulation.
- Contains individual chapters that focus on one specific facet of the development, phenotype, function, study or pathophysiological relevance of T lymphocytes
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series
Expert investigators who may wish to expand their knowledge of the biology of T cells, and to newcomers to this exciting and rapidly expanding area of research
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA