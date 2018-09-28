Biology of T Cells - Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153857, 9780128153864

Biology of T Cells - Part A, Volume 341

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Lorenzo Galluzzi Nils-Petter Rudqvist
eBook ISBN: 9780128153864
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128153857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
257.23
239.00
165.00
171.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
239.00
171.00
165.00
334.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. TCR signaling: Molecules and mechanisms
2. TCR diversity: Purpose and generation
3. Transcriptional programs underlying T-cell differentiation and function
4. Surface phenotypes of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells
5. Co-stimulation and co-inhibition in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells
6. Regulated cell death and T cells
7. Molecular mechanisms behind T-cell priming by DCs
8. Effect of macrophages on T cells

Description

Biology of T Cells: Part A, Volume 341, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series maintains the highest standard by publishing timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Specialized topics in this release include TCR signaling: Molecules and mechanisms, TCR diversity: Purpose and generation, Transcriptional programs underlying T-cell differentiation and function, Surface phenotypes of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, Co-stimulation and co-inhibition in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, Regulated cell death and T cells, Molecular mechanisms behind T-cell priming by DCs, and more.

Key Features

  • Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
  • Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists and drawn from international sources
  • Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students and experienced researchers working and studying in all fields of cell and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128153864
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128153857

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor

Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medical College, USA

Nils-Petter Rudqvist

Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor

Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.