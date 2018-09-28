Biology of T Cells - Part A, Volume 341
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. TCR signaling: Molecules and mechanisms
2. TCR diversity: Purpose and generation
3. Transcriptional programs underlying T-cell differentiation and function
4. Surface phenotypes of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells
5. Co-stimulation and co-inhibition in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells
6. Regulated cell death and T cells
7. Molecular mechanisms behind T-cell priming by DCs
8. Effect of macrophages on T cells
Description
Biology of T Cells: Part A, Volume 341, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series maintains the highest standard by publishing timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Specialized topics in this release include TCR signaling: Molecules and mechanisms, TCR diversity: Purpose and generation, Transcriptional programs underlying T-cell differentiation and function, Surface phenotypes of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, Co-stimulation and co-inhibition in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, Regulated cell death and T cells, Molecular mechanisms behind T-cell priming by DCs, and more.
Key Features
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists and drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students and experienced researchers working and studying in all fields of cell and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153864
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128153857
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA