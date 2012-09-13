Biology of Sleep, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Teofilo Lee-Chiong MD, will focus on Biology of Sleep, with article topics including: Neurology of Sleep; Normal Sleep and Circadian Rhythms: Neurobiologic Mechanisms Underlying Sleep and Wakefulness; Physiology of Sleep Disordered Breathing; Evaluation of the Patient Who Has Sleep Complaints: A Case-Based Method Using the Sleep Process Matrix; Sleep States,Memory Processing, and Dreams; Neurobiologic Mechanisms in Chronic Insomnia; Sleep Behavior and Sleep Regulation from Infancy through Adolescence: Normative Aspects; Biological Timekeeping; Neurologic Basis of Sleep Breathing Disorders; Genetics of Sleep Timing, Duration, and Homeostasis in Humans; Sleep in Normal Aging; Modulation of Endocrine Function by Sleep-Wake Homeostasis and Circadian Rhythmicity; Cardiac Activity and Sympathovagal Balance During Sleep; Sleep and Cytokines; Neuropharmacology of Sleep and Wakefulness; Staging Sleep; Respiratory Physiology During Sleep; and Cyclic Alternating Pattern (CAP), Sleep Disordered Breathing, and Automatic Analysis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 13th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747313
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749119
About the Authors
Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Jr Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Sleep Medicine, National Jewish Hospital, Denver