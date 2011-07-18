Biology of Serpins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864710, 9780123864727

Biology of Serpins, Volume 499

1st Edition

Editors: James Whisstock Phillip Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780123864727
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864710
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th July 2011
Page Count: 456
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
195.41
166.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
193.00
164.05
117.00
99.45
146.00
124.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Analysis of Serpin Secretion, Misfolding and Surveilance in the Endoplasmic Reticulum

    2. Shujuan Pan, Michael J. Iannotti and Richard N. Sifers

  2. Serpin-Enzyme Receptors: Ldl Receptor Related Protein 1

    3. Dudley K. Strickland, Selen Catania Muratoglu and Toni M. Antalis

  3. The Role of Autophagy in Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency

    4. Tunda Hidvegi, Amitava Mukherjee, Michael Ewing, Carolyn Kemp and David H. Perlmutter

  4. Serpins and the Complement System

    5. László Beinrohr, Thomas A. Murray-Rust, Leanne Dyksterhuis, Péter Závodszky, Péter Gál, Robert N. Pike and Lakshmi C. Wijeyewickrema

  5. Use of Mouse Models to Study Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1

    6. Paul J. Declerck, Ann Gils and Bart De Taeye

  6. Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Type 2: Still An Enigmatic Serpin But A Model For Gene Regulation

    7. Robert L. Medcalf

  7. The Serpinb1 Knock-Out Mouse: A Model For Studying Neutrophil Protease Regulation in Homeostasis and Inflammation

    8. Charaf Benarafa

  8. Investigating Maspin in Breast Cancer Progression Using Mouse Models

    9. Michael P. Endsley and Ming Zhang

  9. Hsp47as A Collagen-Specific Molecular Chaperone

    10. Yoshihito Ishida and Kazuhiro Nagata

  10. Assays for the Antiangiogenic and Neurotrophic Serpin Pigment Epithelium‐Derived Factor

    11. S. Patricia Becerra, Susan E. Crawford and Preeti Subramanian

  11. The Drosophila Serpins: Multiple Functions in Immunity and Morphogenesis

    12. Jean Marc Reichhart, David Gubb and Vincent Leclerc

  12. Modelling Serpin Conformational Diseases in Drosophila Melanogaster

    13. Thomas R. Jahn, Elke Malzer, John Roote, Anastasia Vishnivetskaya, Sara Imarisio, Maria Giannakou, Karin Panser, Stefan Marciniak, Damian C. Crowther

  13. Using Caenorhabditis Elegans to Study Serpinopathies

    14. Olivia S. Long, Sager J. Gosai, Joon Hyeok Kwak, Dale E. King, David H. Perlmutter, Gary A. Silverman and Stephen C. Pak

  14. Using c. Elegans to Identify the Protease Targets of Serpins In Vivo.

    15. Sangeeta R. Bhatia, Mark T. Miedel, Cavita K. Chotoo, Nathan J. Graf, Brian L. Hood, Thomas P. Conrads, Gary A. Silverman and Cliff J. Luke

  15. Viral Serpin Therapeutics: From Concept to Clinic

    16. Hao Chen, MD, PhD, Donghang Zheng, MD, PhD, Jennifer Davids, BA, Mee Yong Bartee, PhD, Erbin Dai, MD, Liying Liu, MD, Lyubomir Petrov, MD, PhD, Colin Macaulay, PhD, Robert Thoburn, MD, Eric Sobel, MD, PhD, Richard Moyer, PhD, Grant McFadden, PhD, Alexandra Lucas, MD, FRCP(C)

  16. Human Scca Serpins Inhibit Staphylococcal Cysteine Proteases by Forming Classic "Serpin-Like" Covalent Complexes

    17. Tomasz Kantyka and Jan Potempa

  17. Plants and the Study of Serpin Biology

Thomas H. Roberts, Joon-Woo Ahn, Nardy Lampl and Robert Fluhr

Description

Serpins are a group of proteins with similar structures that were first identified as a set of proteins able to inhibit proteases. The acronym serpin was originally coined because many serpins inhibit chymotrypsin-like serine proteases. This volume of Methods in Ezymology is split into 2 parts and comprehensively covers the subject.

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123864727
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123864710

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James Whisstock Editor

Phillip Bird Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.