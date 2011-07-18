Biology of Serpins, Volume 499
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Analysis of Serpin Secretion, Misfolding and Surveilance in the Endoplasmic Reticulum
- Serpin-Enzyme Receptors: Ldl Receptor Related Protein 1
- The Role of Autophagy in Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
- Serpins and the Complement System
- Use of Mouse Models to Study Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
- Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Type 2: Still An Enigmatic Serpin But A Model For Gene Regulation
- The Serpinb1 Knock-Out Mouse: A Model For Studying Neutrophil Protease Regulation in Homeostasis and Inflammation
- Investigating Maspin in Breast Cancer Progression Using Mouse Models
- Hsp47as A Collagen-Specific Molecular Chaperone
- Assays for the Antiangiogenic and Neurotrophic Serpin Pigment Epithelium‐Derived Factor
- The Drosophila Serpins: Multiple Functions in Immunity and Morphogenesis
- Modelling Serpin Conformational Diseases in Drosophila Melanogaster
- Using Caenorhabditis Elegans to Study Serpinopathies
- Using c. Elegans to Identify the Protease Targets of Serpins In Vivo.
- Viral Serpin Therapeutics: From Concept to Clinic
- Human Scca Serpins Inhibit Staphylococcal Cysteine Proteases by Forming Classic "Serpin-Like" Covalent Complexes
- Plants and the Study of Serpin Biology
Shujuan Pan, Michael J. Iannotti and Richard N. Sifers
Dudley K. Strickland, Selen Catania Muratoglu and Toni M. Antalis
Tunda Hidvegi, Amitava Mukherjee, Michael Ewing, Carolyn Kemp and David H. Perlmutter
László Beinrohr, Thomas A. Murray-Rust, Leanne Dyksterhuis, Péter Závodszky, Péter Gál, Robert N. Pike and Lakshmi C. Wijeyewickrema
Paul J. Declerck, Ann Gils and Bart De Taeye
Robert L. Medcalf
Charaf Benarafa
Michael P. Endsley and Ming Zhang
Yoshihito Ishida and Kazuhiro Nagata
S. Patricia Becerra, Susan E. Crawford and Preeti Subramanian
Jean Marc Reichhart, David Gubb and Vincent Leclerc
Thomas R. Jahn, Elke Malzer, John Roote, Anastasia Vishnivetskaya, Sara Imarisio, Maria Giannakou, Karin Panser, Stefan Marciniak, Damian C. Crowther
Olivia S. Long, Sager J. Gosai, Joon Hyeok Kwak, Dale E. King, David H. Perlmutter, Gary A. Silverman and Stephen C. Pak
Sangeeta R. Bhatia, Mark T. Miedel, Cavita K. Chotoo, Nathan J. Graf, Brian L. Hood, Thomas P. Conrads, Gary A. Silverman and Cliff J. Luke
Hao Chen, MD, PhD, Donghang Zheng, MD, PhD, Jennifer Davids, BA, Mee Yong Bartee, PhD, Erbin Dai, MD, Liying Liu, MD, Lyubomir Petrov, MD, PhD, Colin Macaulay, PhD, Robert Thoburn, MD, Eric Sobel, MD, PhD, Richard Moyer, PhD, Grant McFadden, PhD, Alexandra Lucas, MD, FRCP(C)
Tomasz Kantyka and Jan Potempa
Thomas H. Roberts, Joon-Woo Ahn, Nardy Lampl and Robert Fluhr
Description
Serpins are a group of proteins with similar structures that were first identified as a set of proteins able to inhibit proteases. The acronym serpin was originally coined because many serpins inhibit chymotrypsin-like serine proteases. This volume of Methods in Ezymology is split into 2 parts and comprehensively covers the subject.
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
