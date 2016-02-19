Biology of Perceptual Systems
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Perception, Volume III: Biology of Perceptual Systems reviews the literature on the biological aspects of human perception, with emphasis on perceptual systems and elements of sensory physiology. This volume is organized into 19 chapters and begins with a discussion of energy transduction, detection, and discrimination, along with the properties of neurons alone and as conjoined in nets. The focus then shifts to psychogenesis, the relatively new field of ethology, and the natural diversity and evolutionary divergence of sensory systems. The chapters that follow examine the genetics of behavior, the facts and theories about the way in which animals and men construct patterned stimulation of receptors into significant objects, and the structure and function of sensory systems on which vertebrates depend for their construction of the varieties of experience. The book methodically introduces the reader to chemoreception, tasting and smelling, cutaneous mechanoreception (of position, velocity, transients), active texture perception, mechanisms of spatial orientation and of motion in space, thermoreception, vision, and audition. In almost every case the underlying physiological mechanisms are related to the psychophysical or perceptual observations. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, biologists, and natural scientists, as well as for those who are interested in the biology of human perception.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Energy, Transducers, and Sensory Discrimination
I. Introductory Summary
II. Sensory Experience
III. Receptors
IV. Stimuli
V. Responses
VI. Special Cases
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Neuronal Properties
I. Structural Basis for Nervous System Functioning
II. The Nerve Impulse
III. Synaptic Function
IV. Neural Integration
V. Encoding Information
VI. Special Properties
VII. Summary
VIII. Guide to the Neurophysiological Literature
References
Chapter 3. Integration in Nervous Systems
I. Coding
II. Synapses
III. Integration
IV. Fields of Sensitivity
V. Convergence and Complex Fields
VI. Summation versus Discrimination
VII. Physiological Pathways and Anatomic Connections
VIII. The Problem in Historical Perspective
IX. Reflexes
X. Eccles' Explanatory Contribution
XI. Back to Anatomy
XII. Other Developments
XIII. The Splintering Field
XIV. Centrally Determined Sequences
XV. Computers as Models of Brains
XVI. Circuits of Restricted Locality
XVII. Toward More Identified Cells
XVIII. Constancy of Synaptic Connections
XIX. Prospect
References
Chapter 4. Primordial Sense Organs and the Evolution of Sensory Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Variety of Sense Organs
III. Primitive "Eyes"
IV. Specialization in Vertebrates
V. The Vertebrate Central Nervous System
VI. Mammalian Evolutionary Trends
VII. Cerebral Cortex
VIII. Neural Organization and Perception
References
Chapter 5. Behavioral Embryology
I. Introduction
II. The Embryonic Nervous System
III. The Fetus
IV. The Neonate: Postnatal Behavior Growth
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Ethology
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts of Ethology
III. An Ethological Approach to the Study of Perception
References
Chapter 7. Genetic Control
I. Objectives and Methods of Behavior-Genetic Analysis
II. Research Findings
III. General Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Object Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Facts
III. Theory
References
Chapter 9. Chemoreception
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of Chemoreceptors
III. Electrophysiology
References
Chapter 10. Tasting and Smelling
I. Introduction
II. Sensitivity
III. Preferences
IV. Dietary and Metabolic Factors
V. Chemical Communication and Pheromones
References
Chapter 11. Cutaneous Mechanoreceptors
I. Criteria for Classification of Cutaneous Mechanoreceptive Neurons
II. Mechanoreceptors in Hairy Skin
III. Mechanoreceptors in Glabrous Skin
IV. Mechanoreceptors Associated with Sinus Hairs, Teeth, and Claws
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Tactual Perception of Texture
I. Introduction
II. Experiments Related to Texture Perception
III. Toward a Conceptual Model of Texture Perception
IV. General Discussion and Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. The Spatial Senses
I. Auditory Localization
II. Joint Receptors
III. Muscle Spindles and Tendon Organs
IV. The Vestibular System
References
Chapter 14. Orientation and Motion in Space
I. The Topology of the Sensorimotor System
II. Kinesthesis
III. The Body Schema
IV. Gravitational Orientation
V. Egocentric Orientation
VI. Geographic Orientation and Navigation
VII. Sensori-Motor Coordination
References
Chapter 15. Temperature Reception
I. Thermal Sensations
II. Neurophysiology of Thermoreception
III. Comparison of Various Approaches to Temperature Reception
References
Chapter 16. Vision
I. Light
II. Photopigments
III. Anatomy
IV. Electrical Responses—Retina
V. Electrical Responses—CNS
References
Chapter 17. Seeing
I. Psychophysics
II. Physiological Correlates
References
Chapter 18. Hearing: Central Neural Mechanisms
I. The Evolution of the Vertebrate Auditory System
II. The Evolution of Sound Reception
III. The Contribution of Central Auditory Structures to Hearing
References
Chapter 19. Audition
I. Nonmammalian Auditory Systems
II. Mammalian Auditory Systems
III. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146593