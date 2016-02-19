Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes presents the proceedings of the First Symposium on the Biology of the Parasitic Spirochetes. This volume and the symposium from which it arises aims to present an overview and the current information available on the parasitic spirochetes. The etiological agents of the treponematoses, leptospiroses, and the relapsing fevers are discussed by distinguished investigators who provide extensive and sometimes unique knowledge of these bacteria. In addition to providing a valuable resource of information, this volume should reveal the gaps in our knowledge and stimulate interest in some of the neglected areas of spirochetal biology.
This volume contains 32 papers organized into eight sections. Section I contains papers on spirochete morphology. Section II presents studies on spirochete cultivation, composition, and physiology. Sections III and IV deal with the classification of the spirochetes and the epidemiology of the spirochetoses, respectively. Section V focuses on laboratory diagnosis of the spirochetoses. Section VI examines the pathogenesis of spirochetal diseases. Section VII takes up immunity and spirochetal diseases while Section VIII covers the treatment and control of the spirochetoses.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section I Spirochete Morphology
Chapter 1 Some Perspectives for Thinking about Spirochaetal Structure
Chapter 2 Treponema and Borrelia Morphology
Chapter 3 Morphology of Leptospires
Section II Spirochete Cultivation, Composition and Physiology
Chapter 4 Comparative Spirochete Physiology and Cellular Composition
Chapter 5 Cultivation, Composition and Physiology of Avirulent Treponemes
Chapter 6 Tissue Culture and Treponema pallidum
Chapter 7 Nutrition of Leptospires in Bovine Albumin Polysorbate Medium
Chapter 8 Cultivation and Physiology of Relapsing Fever Borreliae
Section III Classification of the Spirochetes
Chapter 9 Classification of Spirochaetes in General and of the Genus Leptospira in Particular
Chapter 10 Pathogenic Treponemes
Chapter 11 Classification of Non-Pathogenic Tréponèmes, Borrelia and Spirochaeta
Section IV Epidemiology of the Spirochetes
Chapter 12 The Epidemiology of the Spirochetoses, a Worldwide View
Chapter 13 Epidemiology of Syphilis and the Non-Venereal Treponematoses
Chapter 14 Epidemiologie Trends of Leptospirosis in the United States, 1965-1974
Chapter 15 The Epidemiology of the Relapsing Fevers
Section V Laboratory Diagnosis of the Spirochetoses
Chapter 16 Laboratory Diagnosis of Treponematoses (with Emphasis on Syphilis)
Chapter 17 Laboratory Diagnosis of Leptospirosis
Chapter 18 The Diagnosis of Relapsing Fevers
Section VI Spirochetal Diseases-Pathogeneis
Chapter 19 The Determinants of Microbial Pathogenicity in Relation to Spirochetal Disease
Chapter 20 The Pathogenesis of Syphilis and the Related Treponematoses
Chapter 21 Periodontal Disease and the Treponemes
Chapter 22 Intestinal Treponematoses
Chapter 23 Pathogenesis of Leptospirosis
Chapter 24 Relapsing Fever-Pathogenesis
Section VII Immunity and Spirochetal Diseases
Chapter 25 Pathological Effects of Immunologie Responses
Chapter 26 The Role of Immunologie Responses in Protection against Syphilis
Chapter 27 Immunity in Leptospirosis
Chapter 28 Immunity in Relapsing Fever
Section VIII Treatment and Control of the Spirochetoses
Chapter 29 Treatment of Syphilis
Chapter 30 Endemic Syphilis, Yaws and Pinta
Chapter 31 Treatment and Control of Leptospirosis
Chapter 32 Relapsing Fever-Treatment and Control
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 415
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288710