Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes presents the proceedings of the First Symposium on the Biology of the Parasitic Spirochetes. This volume and the symposium from which it arises aims to present an overview and the current information available on the parasitic spirochetes. The etiological agents of the treponematoses, leptospiroses, and the relapsing fevers are discussed by distinguished investigators who provide extensive and sometimes unique knowledge of these bacteria. In addition to providing a valuable resource of information, this volume should reveal the gaps in our knowledge and stimulate interest in some of the neglected areas of spirochetal biology.

This volume contains 32 papers organized into eight sections. Section I contains papers on spirochete morphology. Section II presents studies on spirochete cultivation, composition, and physiology. Sections III and IV deal with the classification of the spirochetes and the epidemiology of the spirochetoses, respectively. Section V focuses on laboratory diagnosis of the spirochetoses. Section VI examines the pathogenesis of spirochetal diseases. Section VII takes up immunity and spirochetal diseases while Section VIII covers the treatment and control of the spirochetoses.