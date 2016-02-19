Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123870506, 9781483288710

Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes

1st Edition

Editors: Russell C. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781483288710
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 415
Description

Biology of Parasitic Spirochaetes presents the proceedings of the First Symposium on the Biology of the Parasitic Spirochetes. This volume and the symposium from which it arises aims to present an overview and the current information available on the parasitic spirochetes. The etiological agents of the treponematoses, leptospiroses, and the relapsing fevers are discussed by distinguished investigators who provide extensive and sometimes unique knowledge of these bacteria. In addition to providing a valuable resource of information, this volume should reveal the gaps in our knowledge and stimulate interest in some of the neglected areas of spirochetal biology.

This volume contains 32 papers organized into eight sections. Section I contains papers on spirochete morphology. Section II presents studies on spirochete cultivation, composition, and physiology. Sections III and IV deal with the classification of the spirochetes and the epidemiology of the spirochetoses, respectively. Section V focuses on laboratory diagnosis of the spirochetoses. Section VI examines the pathogenesis of spirochetal diseases. Section VII takes up immunity and spirochetal diseases while Section VIII covers the treatment and control of the spirochetoses.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Section I Spirochete Morphology

Chapter 1 Some Perspectives for Thinking about Spirochaetal Structure

Chapter 2 Treponema and Borrelia Morphology

Chapter 3 Morphology of Leptospires

Section II Spirochete Cultivation, Composition and Physiology

Chapter 4 Comparative Spirochete Physiology and Cellular Composition

Chapter 5 Cultivation, Composition and Physiology of Avirulent Treponemes

Chapter 6 Tissue Culture and Treponema pallidum

Chapter 7 Nutrition of Leptospires in Bovine Albumin Polysorbate Medium

Chapter 8 Cultivation and Physiology of Relapsing Fever Borreliae

Section III Classification of the Spirochetes

Chapter 9 Classification of Spirochaetes in General and of the Genus Leptospira in Particular

Chapter 10 Pathogenic Treponemes

Chapter 11 Classification of Non-Pathogenic Tréponèmes, Borrelia and Spirochaeta

Section IV Epidemiology of the Spirochetes

Chapter 12 The Epidemiology of the Spirochetoses, a Worldwide View

Chapter 13 Epidemiology of Syphilis and the Non-Venereal Treponematoses

Chapter 14 Epidemiologie Trends of Leptospirosis in the United States, 1965-1974

Chapter 15 The Epidemiology of the Relapsing Fevers

Section V Laboratory Diagnosis of the Spirochetoses

Chapter 16 Laboratory Diagnosis of Treponematoses (with Emphasis on Syphilis)

Chapter 17 Laboratory Diagnosis of Leptospirosis

Chapter 18 The Diagnosis of Relapsing Fevers

Section VI Spirochetal Diseases-Pathogeneis

Chapter 19 The Determinants of Microbial Pathogenicity in Relation to Spirochetal Disease

Chapter 20 The Pathogenesis of Syphilis and the Related Treponematoses

Chapter 21 Periodontal Disease and the Treponemes

Chapter 22 Intestinal Treponematoses

Chapter 23 Pathogenesis of Leptospirosis

Chapter 24 Relapsing Fever-Pathogenesis

Section VII Immunity and Spirochetal Diseases

Chapter 25 Pathological Effects of Immunologie Responses

Chapter 26 The Role of Immunologie Responses in Protection against Syphilis

Chapter 27 Immunity in Leptospirosis

Chapter 28 Immunity in Relapsing Fever

Section VIII Treatment and Control of the Spirochetoses

Chapter 29 Treatment of Syphilis

Chapter 30 Endemic Syphilis, Yaws and Pinta

Chapter 31 Treatment and Control of Leptospirosis

Chapter 32 Relapsing Fever-Treatment and Control

Subject Index

About the Editor

Russell C. Johnson

