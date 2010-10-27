Biology of Northern Krill - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813084, 9780123813091

Biology of Northern Krill, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Geraint Tarling
eBook ISBN: 9780123813091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813084
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

1. An introduction to the biology of Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Geraint A. Tarling, Natalie Ensor, Torsten Fregin, William Goodall-Copestake and Peter Fretwell

 

2. Genetics of Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Tomaso Patarnello, Chiara Papetti, Lorenzo Zane

 

3. Population dynamics of Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Geraint A. Tarling

 

4. Physiology and metabolism in Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

John I. Spicer and Reinhard Saborowski

 

5. Food and feeding in Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Katrin Schmidt

 

6. Growth and moulting in Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Friedrich Buchholz and Cornelia Buchholz

 

7. Reproduction in Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Janine Cuzin-Roudy

 

8. Laboratory-based observations of behaviour in Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Edward Gaten, Magnus L. Johnson and Konrad Wiese

 

9. Diel vertical migration behaviour of the Northern krill Meganyctiphanes norvegica (Sars)

Stein Kaartvedt

 

10. Predation on Northern krill (Meganyctiphanes norvegica Sars)

Yvan Simard and Michel Harvey

Description

Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963 -- over 40 years of outstanding coverage! The series is well-known for both its excellence of reviews and editing. Now edited by Michael Lesser (University of New Hampshire, USA), with an internationally renowned Editorial Board, the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date content on a wide range of topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and biological oceanography.

This thematic volume, edited by Geraint Tarling, provides a comprehensive review of the biology of Northern Krill.

Key Features

  • Rated "Number 1" in the highly competitive category of Marine & Freshwater Biology by ISI in the 2000 ISI journals citation report
  • Maintains an Impact Factor of 3.37, the highest in the field
  • Series features over 35 years of coverage of the research

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

About the Serial Volume Editors

Geraint Tarling Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Pelagic Ecosystems Section, British Antarctic Survey

