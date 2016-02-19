Biology of Methylotrophs introduces the reader to the study of methylotrophs - microorganisms that use reduced one-carbon compounds for growth. The book is divided into five parts. Part I covers the taxonomy, morphology, and ultrastructure of methylotrophic bacteria. Part II discusses the processes involved in their growth and metabolism. Part III talks about the possible applications of methylotrophs and their enzymes in industrial fields as well as chemistry. Part IV deals with the molecular genetics and the gene expression of methylotrophs, and Part V deals with their habitat and role in the environment. The text is recommended for microbiologists who would like to be acquainted with the subject or make further studies about methylotrophs.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Part I. Taxonomy and Morphology

1. Taxonomy of Methylotrophic Bacteria

1.1 The Methane-Oxidizing Bacteria

1.2 Obligate and Restricted Facultative Methanol-Utilizing Bacteria

1.3 Facultative Methylotrophic Bacteria

1.4 Relationship of Methylotrophic Bacteria Taxa with Other Prokaryotic Taxa

1.5 A New Classification Scheme for the Methylotrophs

References

2. Systematics of Methylotrophic Yeasts

2.1 General Characteristics of Methanol-Utilizing Yeasts

2.2 Methane-Utilizing Yeasts

2.3 Applications of Methanol-Utilizing Yeasts

2.4 Conclusion

References

3. Ultrastructure of Methylotrophic Microorganisms

3.1 Prokaryotic Cells

3.2 Eukaryotic Microbes

References

Part II. Growth and Metabolism

4. Assimilation of Carbon by Methylotrophs

4.1 The Ribulose Bisphosphate (RuBP) Pathway

4.2 The Ribulose Monophosphate (RuMP) Pathway

4.3 The Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) Cycle of Formaldehyde Assimilation in Yeasts

4.4 The Serine Pathway of Formaldehyde Assimilation 101

4.5 Distribution and Occurrence of the Assimilation

Pathways

References

5. Oxidation Pathways in Methylotrophs

5.1 Bacterial Oxidation of C1 Compounds

5.2 Oxidation of C1 Compounds in Yeasts

5.3 Conclusions and Biotechnological Implications

References

6. Regulation of Oxidation and Assimilation of One-Carbon Compounds in Methylotrophic Bacteria

6.1 Regulation of the Oxidation of C1 Compounds in Bacteria

6.2 Regulation of the Assimilation of C1 Compounds in Bacteria

References

7. Growth Yields, Productivities, and Maintenance Energies of Methylotrophs

7.1 Basic Bioenergetic Concepts

7.2 Aerobic Growth and Product Formation

7.3 Anaerobic Growth and Product Formation

7.4 Conclusions

References

8. Mixed Substrates and Mixed Cultures

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Methylotrophic Bacteria

8.3 Methylotrophic Yeasts

References

Part III. Uses of Methylotrophs

9. Single Cell Protein Production from C1 Compounds

9.1 Overview of Single Cell Protein Use

9.2 Industrial SCP Production Using C1 Compounds

9.3 Is There a Future for SCP Production?

References

10. Enzymes of Industrial Potential from Methylotrophs

10.1 Hydrolases and Lyases

10.2 Oxidoreductases

10.3 Perspectives

References

11. Production of Useful Chemicals by Methylotrophs

11.1 Production of Chemicals by C1-Oxidative Enzymes

11.2 Production of Respiratory Coenzymes

11.3 Glycerol Production in Yeast

11.4 Polyol Production in Yeast

11.5 Amino Acid Production

11.6 Poly-ß-Hydroxybutyric Acid Production

11.7 Production of Other Metabolites

11.8 Conclusions

References

Part IV. Genetics

12. Molecular Genetics of Methylotrophic Bacteria

12.1 General Molecular Genetics

12.2 Mutagenesis

12.3 Surrogate and Classical Genetics

12.4 Gene Cloning in the Methylotrophs

12.5 Regulation and Genetics of Amino Acid Biosynthesis

12.6 Genes Involved in C1 Oxidation and Assimilation

References

13. Heterologous Gene Expression in Methylotrophic Yeast

13.1 Vectors and Hosts Used for Heterologous Gene Expression

13.2 Expression of Heterologous Proteins in the Cytoplasm

13.3 Expression and Secretion of Heterologous Proteins

13.4 Intracellular Transport and Post-Translational Modifications

13.5 Discussion

References

Part V. Ecology

14. Ecology of Methylotrophic Bacteria

14.1 Role of Methane in the Biosphere

14.2 Ecological Importance of Soluble Methane Monooxygenase in Methanotrophic Bacteria

14.3 Methods for Estimation of Populations of Methane-Utilizing Bacteria in Soil and Water Samples

14.4 Methane Production and Oxidation in Aquatic Ecosystems

14.5 Distribution of Methane-Oxidizing Bacteria in Freshwater Environments

14.6 Methanotrophic Bacteria in Seawater

14.7 Methane Utilization in Soils

14.8 Are Soils and Aquatic Environments Sinks for Atmospheric Methane?

14.9 Fortuitous Metabolism of Methanotrophs and Its Environmental Significance

14.10 Anaerobic Methane Oxidation

14.11 Ecology and Diversity of Bacteria That Grow on C1 Substrates Other Than Methane

References