Biology of Methylotrophs
1st Edition
Description
Biology of Methylotrophs introduces the reader to the study of methylotrophs - microorganisms that use reduced one-carbon compounds for growth.
The book is divided into five parts. Part I covers the taxonomy, morphology, and ultrastructure of methylotrophic bacteria. Part II discusses the processes involved in their growth and metabolism. Part III talks about the possible applications of methylotrophs and their enzymes in industrial fields as well as chemistry. Part IV deals with the molecular genetics and the gene expression of methylotrophs, and Part V deals with their habitat and role in the environment.
The text is recommended for microbiologists who would like to be acquainted with the subject or make further studies about methylotrophs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I. Taxonomy and Morphology
1. Taxonomy of Methylotrophic Bacteria
1.1 The Methane-Oxidizing Bacteria
1.2 Obligate and Restricted Facultative Methanol-Utilizing Bacteria
1.3 Facultative Methylotrophic Bacteria
1.4 Relationship of Methylotrophic Bacteria Taxa with Other Prokaryotic Taxa
1.5 A New Classification Scheme for the Methylotrophs
References
2. Systematics of Methylotrophic Yeasts
2.1 General Characteristics of Methanol-Utilizing Yeasts
2.2 Methane-Utilizing Yeasts
2.3 Applications of Methanol-Utilizing Yeasts
2.4 Conclusion
References
3. Ultrastructure of Methylotrophic Microorganisms
3.1 Prokaryotic Cells
3.2 Eukaryotic Microbes
References
Part II. Growth and Metabolism
4. Assimilation of Carbon by Methylotrophs
4.1 The Ribulose Bisphosphate (RuBP) Pathway
4.2 The Ribulose Monophosphate (RuMP) Pathway
4.3 The Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) Cycle of Formaldehyde Assimilation in Yeasts
4.4 The Serine Pathway of Formaldehyde Assimilation 101
4.5 Distribution and Occurrence of the Assimilation
Pathways
References
5. Oxidation Pathways in Methylotrophs
5.1 Bacterial Oxidation of C1 Compounds
5.2 Oxidation of C1 Compounds in Yeasts
5.3 Conclusions and Biotechnological Implications
References
6. Regulation of Oxidation and Assimilation of One-Carbon Compounds in Methylotrophic Bacteria
6.1 Regulation of the Oxidation of C1 Compounds in Bacteria
6.2 Regulation of the Assimilation of C1 Compounds in Bacteria
References
7. Growth Yields, Productivities, and Maintenance Energies of Methylotrophs
7.1 Basic Bioenergetic Concepts
7.2 Aerobic Growth and Product Formation
7.3 Anaerobic Growth and Product Formation
7.4 Conclusions
References
8. Mixed Substrates and Mixed Cultures
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Methylotrophic Bacteria
8.3 Methylotrophic Yeasts
References
Part III. Uses of Methylotrophs
9. Single Cell Protein Production from C1 Compounds
9.1 Overview of Single Cell Protein Use
9.2 Industrial SCP Production Using C1 Compounds
9.3 Is There a Future for SCP Production?
References
10. Enzymes of Industrial Potential from Methylotrophs
10.1 Hydrolases and Lyases
10.2 Oxidoreductases
10.3 Perspectives
References
11. Production of Useful Chemicals by Methylotrophs
11.1 Production of Chemicals by C1-Oxidative Enzymes
11.2 Production of Respiratory Coenzymes
11.3 Glycerol Production in Yeast
11.4 Polyol Production in Yeast
11.5 Amino Acid Production
11.6 Poly-ß-Hydroxybutyric Acid Production
11.7 Production of Other Metabolites
11.8 Conclusions
References
Part IV. Genetics
12. Molecular Genetics of Methylotrophic Bacteria
12.1 General Molecular Genetics
12.2 Mutagenesis
12.3 Surrogate and Classical Genetics
12.4 Gene Cloning in the Methylotrophs
12.5 Regulation and Genetics of Amino Acid Biosynthesis
12.6 Genes Involved in C1 Oxidation and Assimilation
References
13. Heterologous Gene Expression in Methylotrophic Yeast
13.1 Vectors and Hosts Used for Heterologous Gene Expression
13.2 Expression of Heterologous Proteins in the Cytoplasm
13.3 Expression and Secretion of Heterologous Proteins
13.4 Intracellular Transport and Post-Translational Modifications
13.5 Discussion
References
Part V. Ecology
14. Ecology of Methylotrophic Bacteria
14.1 Role of Methane in the Biosphere
14.2 Ecological Importance of Soluble Methane Monooxygenase in Methanotrophic Bacteria
14.3 Methods for Estimation of Populations of Methane-Utilizing Bacteria in Soil and Water Samples
14.4 Methane Production and Oxidation in Aquatic Ecosystems
14.5 Distribution of Methane-Oxidizing Bacteria in Freshwater Environments
14.6 Methanotrophic Bacteria in Seawater
14.7 Methane Utilization in Soils
14.8 Are Soils and Aquatic Environments Sinks for Atmospheric Methane?
14.9 Fortuitous Metabolism of Methanotrophs and Its Environmental Significance
14.10 Anaerobic Methane Oxidation
14.11 Ecology and Diversity of Bacteria That Grow on C1 Substrates Other Than Methane
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 18th June 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100418
About the Editor
Israel Goldberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Research Associates, Rockville, U.S.A.