Biology of Metabolism in Growing Animals, Volume 3

Table of Contents

Part I. Fetal metabolism

1. Regulation of metabolism and growth during prenatal life, by A.W. Bell, P.L. Greenwood and R.A. Ehrhardt

Part II. Protein metabolism

2. Regulation of skeletal muscle protein metabolism in growing animals, by T.A. Davis and M.L. Fiorotto

3. Whole animal and tissue proteolysis in growing animals, by V.E. Baracos

4. Cytokine regulation of protein accretion in growing animals, by R.W. Johnson and J. Escobar

5. Amino acid metabolism in the small intestine: biochemical bases and nutritional significance, by G. Wu, D.A. Knabe and N.E. Flynn

6. Role of intestinal first-pass metabolism on whole body amino acid requirements, by R.F.P. Bertolo, P.B. Pencharz and R.O. Ball

7. Splanchnic protein and amino acid metabolism in growing animals, by D.G. Burrin and B. Stoll

8. Nitrogen metabolism by splanchnic tissues of ruminants, by C.K. Reynolds

Part III. Lipid metabolism

9. Hepatic fatty acid oxidation and ketogenesis in young pigs, by J. Odle, P. Lyvers-Peffer and X. Lin

10. Essential fatty acid metabolism during early development, by S. M. Innis

11. Development of white adipose tissue lipid metabolism, by H.J. Mersmann and S.B. Smith

Part IV. Carbohydrate and energy metabolism

14. Environmental and hormonal regulation of energy metabolism in early development of the pig, by P. Herpin, I. Louveau, M. Damon and J. Le Dividich

15. Hepatic gluconeogenesis in developing rminants, by S.S. Donkin and H. Hammon

16. Energy metabolism in the developing rumen epithelium, by B.W. Jesse

17. Splanchnic carbohydrate and energy metabolism in growing ruminants, by N.B. Kristensen, G.B. Huntington and D.L. Harmon

Part V: Methodology

The book is intended to provide in-depth reviews of the recent advances in major areas of metabolism in growing domestic animals. The study of metabolism represents a nexus of biological phenomenon that integrates the impact of nutrition, physiology, endocrinology, immunology, biochemistry, and cell biology in an organism. The development of new methodological techniques and experimental approaches have provide scientists with a greater understanding of how key nutrients or substrates are metabolized at the cellular, organ, and whole animal level. This book presents contributions from leading scientists in nutrition and physiology that highlight important new developments in interorgan and tissue-specific metabolism of protein and amino acids, lipids and fatty acids, and carbohydrates in monogastric and runinant species. Authors will describe the impact of specific biochemical pathways and expression of critical enzymes, routes of nutrient or substrate input, and anatomical or structural influences on the rates of metabolism in a given tissue or cell type. Major substrates/ fuels for oxidative metabolism, key signaling pathways, and intracellular molecules that regulate the major metabolic processes will be described. Also included is how the metabolism of growing animals is influenced by ontogeny, stage of differentiation, and major changes in diet, or the environment. The concepts and specific findings in each area are discussed in the context of their impact on the nutrient requirements, growth, environmental impact, healt and well-being of animals. The book will be a useful reference for research scientists, teachers and students interested in and advanced understanding of metabolism in growing animals.

  • The book is written by leading experts and highlights some of the most recent advances in the field of metabolism.
  • It is a useful reference for researchers and advanced level graduate students in nutrition, physiology and animal science.
  • Presents recent advances in the field of metabolism.

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, US; Research Physiologist, Agricultural Research Service

Formerly Research Physiologist, USDA-ARS, Children's Nutrition Research Center, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

