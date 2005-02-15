Biology of Metabolism in Growing Animals, Volume 3
1st Edition
Biology of Growing Animals Series
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgements
List of contributors
Part I. Fetal metabolism
1. Regulation of metabolism and growth during prenatal life, by A.W. Bell, P.L. Greenwood and R.A. Ehrhardt
Part II. Protein metabolism
2. Regulation of skeletal muscle protein metabolism in growing animals, by T.A. Davis and M.L. Fiorotto
3. Whole animal and tissue proteolysis in growing animals, by V.E. Baracos
4. Cytokine regulation of protein accretion in growing animals, by R.W. Johnson and J. Escobar
5. Amino acid metabolism in the small intestine: biochemical bases and nutritional significance, by G. Wu, D.A. Knabe and N.E. Flynn
6. Role of intestinal first-pass metabolism on whole body amino acid requirements, by R.F.P. Bertolo, P.B. Pencharz and R.O. Ball
7. Splanchnic protein and amino acid metabolism in growing animals, by D.G. Burrin and B. Stoll
8. Nitrogen metabolism by splanchnic tissues of ruminants, by C.K. Reynolds
Part III. Lipid metabolism
9. Hepatic fatty acid oxidation and ketogenesis in young pigs, by J. Odle, P. Lyvers-Peffer and X. Lin
10. Essential fatty acid metabolism during early development, by S. M. Innis
11. Development of white adipose tissue lipid metabolism, by H.J. Mersmann and S.B. Smith
12. S.B. Smith and G.E. Carsten
13. J.K. Drackley
Part IV. Carbohydrate and energy metabolism
14. Environmental and hormonal regulation of energy metabolism in early development of the pig, by P. Herpin, I. Louveau, M. Damon and J. Le Dividich
15. Hepatic gluconeogenesis in developing rminants, by S.S. Donkin and H. Hammon
16. Energy metabolism in the developing rumen epithelium, by B.W. Jesse
17. Splanchnic carbohydrate and energy metabolism in growing ruminants, by N.B. Kristensen, G.B. Huntington and D.L. Harmon
Part V: Methodology
Description
The book is intended to provide in-depth reviews of the recent advances in major areas of metabolism in growing domestic animals. The study of metabolism represents a nexus of biological phenomenon that integrates the impact of nutrition, physiology, endocrinology, immunology, biochemistry, and cell biology in an organism. The development of new methodological techniques and experimental approaches have provide scientists with a greater understanding of how key nutrients or substrates are metabolized at the cellular, organ, and whole animal level. This book presents contributions from leading scientists in nutrition and physiology that highlight important new developments in interorgan and tissue-specific metabolism of protein and amino acids, lipids and fatty acids, and carbohydrates in monogastric and runinant species. Authors will describe the impact of specific biochemical pathways and expression of critical enzymes, routes of nutrient or substrate input, and anatomical or structural influences on the rates of metabolism in a given tissue or cell type. Major substrates/ fuels for oxidative metabolism, key signaling pathways, and intracellular molecules that regulate the major metabolic processes will be described. Also included is how the metabolism of growing animals is influenced by ontogeny, stage of differentiation, and major changes in diet, or the environment. The concepts and specific findings in each area are discussed in the context of their impact on the nutrient requirements, growth, environmental impact, healt and well-being of animals. The book will be a useful reference for research scientists, teachers and students interested in and advanced understanding of metabolism in growing animals.
Key Features
- The book is written by leading experts and highlights some of the most recent advances in the field of metabolism.
- It is a useful reference for researchers and advanced level graduate students in nutrition, physiology and animal science.
- Presents recent advances in the field of metabolism.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 497
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2005
- Published:
- 15th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444529237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510136
About the Authors
Douglas Burrin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, US; Research Physiologist, Agricultural Research Service
Harry Mersmann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Research Physiologist, USDA-ARS, Children's Nutrition Research Center, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA