Biology of Fertilization V2
1st Edition
Biology of The Sperm
Description
Biology of Fertilization, Volume 2: Biology of the Sperm is the second in a three-volume series that brings together various lines of research about reproduction in general and fertilization in particular. It is devoted to spermatogenesis, sperm physiology, and the initial interactions of sperm with egg components.
The book is organized into three parts. Part I on spermatogenesis and sperm physiology includes studies on the evolution of the sperm cell; regulatory mechanisms, sperm antigen differentiation, and maturation of sperm in the reproductive tracts in mammals; physicochemical mechanisms of the acrosome filament extrusion process; and enzymes associated with sperm cell function. Part II deals with chemotaxis in microorganisms: bacteria and slime molds. Part III on gamete recognition and binding includes studies on identifying, isolating, and characterizing specific sperm and egg surface components involved in sperm-egg interaction; fertilization in the alga Fucus; fertilization in insects; and the role of lysins in fertilization.
Table of Contents
I. Spermatogenesis and Sperm Physiology
1. Evolution of the Sperm Cell
I. Introduction
II. The Ancestor of the Spermatozoon and the Appearance of the 9 + 2 Flagellum
III. The Typical Marine Spermatozoon and the Appearance of the Acrosome
IV. The Appearance of Internal Fertilization
V. Consequences of Flagellum Elongation
VI. Conclusions
References
2. Regulatory Mechanisms of Mammalian Spermatogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Description of Spermatogenesis and Seminiferous Epithelium
III. Identification of the Differentiative Steps of Spermatogenesis That May Be Regulated
IV. Function and Regulation of the Sertoli Cell
V. Germ Cell Metabolic Activities
VI. Experimental Models for the Study of Cell Interactions in the Seminiferous Epithelium
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Differentiation of Mammalian Sperm Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Hemopoietic Cell Differentiation
III. Intracellular Sperm-Specific Components
IV. Sperm Surface Differentiation Antigens
V. Function of Sperm Surface Differentiation Antigens in Fertilization
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Sperm Maturation in the Male and Female Genital Tracts
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Sperm Maturation in the Male Genital Tract
III. Structural and Functional Features of the Male Genital Tract
IV. Biochemistry of Male Genital Tract Secretions
V. Structural and Functional Changes in Spermatozoa in the Epididymis
VI. Chemical and Functional Changes in Spermatozoa on Ejaculation
VII. Evidence for Sperm Maturation in the Female Genital Tract (Capacitation)
VIII. Nature of the Interaction between the Female Genital Tract and Spermatozoa in the Process of Maturation
IX. Consequences of Sperm Maturation
References
5. The Acrosomal Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Echinoderm Sperm
III. Mollusk Sperm
IV. Arthropod Sperm
V. Conclusions
References
6. Sperm Cell Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Enzymes Associated with Sperm Cell Function
III. Motility: Regulation and Control
References
II. Chemotaxis
7. Chemotactic Migration by Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. The Bacterial Sensory System
III. Stimuli Active without Stereospecific Receptors
IV. The Transducer Proteins
V. Adaptation
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Chemotaxis during the Development of Cellular Slime Molds
I. Introduction: Cell Aggregation during the Development of Cellular Slime Molds
II. Evidence that Chemotaxis Underlies Cell Aggregation
III. Identification of cAMP as a Chemoattractant
IV. cAMP Receptors on the Cell Surface
V. Adenylate Cyclase and cAMP Phosphodiesterase in Signal Relay and Degradation
VI. Oscillatory Activation of Adenylate Cyclase and Coordinated Rhythmic Movement of Amoebae
VII. Possible Roles of cGMP and Ca2+ in Chemotaxis
VIII. Ca2+-Dependent Regulation of Muscle Contraction and Nonmuscle Cell Motility
IX. Chemotaxis of Bacteria and Cellular Slime Molds
X. Fertilization of Eggs and Chemotaxis of Cellular Slime Molds
XI. Summary and Conclusion
References
9. Sperm Chemo-Orientation in the Metazoa
I. Introduction: Existence of Chemo-Orientation in Animal Sperm
II. Phyletic Distribution of Animal Sperm Chemo-Orientation
III. Biological Effectiveness of Sperm Chemo-Orientation
IV. Source of the Animal Sperm Attractants
V. Chemical Nature of the Sperm Attractants
VI. Sperm Flagellar Behavior during Attractant-Induced Turning
VII. Mechanism of Animal Sperm Chemotaxis
VIII. Conclusions
References
III. Gamete Recognition and Binding
10. Receptor-Mediated Sperm-Egg Interactions in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Participation of Sperm Receptors during Mammalian Fertilization
III. Molecular Nature of Mammalian Sperm Receptors
IV. Summary and Prospects
References
11. Sperm-Egg Interaction in Ascidians
I. Introduction
II. Ascidian Gametes
III. Gamete Behavior
IV. Characteristics of Sperm Binding Proteins (Receptors)
V. Biochemical Characterization of the Vitelline Coat
VI. Development of the Vitelline Coat
VII. Inhibitory Effect of the Fucosyl-Containing Proteins on the Binding Process
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
12. Fertilization in Fucus
I. Introduction
II. Cytology of Fertilization
III. Biochemistry of Egg-Sperm Recognition
References
13. Fertilization and Egg Cell Activation in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Sperm Transfer and Sperm Storage
III. Sperm Release and Egg Shell Penetration
IV. Control of Sperm Number
V. Syngamy and Karyogamy
VI. Fertilization in Vitro
VII. Egg Cell Activation and Fertilization Reactions
VIII. Factors Triggering Egg Cell Activation
IX. Prospects for Future Research
References
14. Lysins
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Lysins
III. Nonenzymatic Lysins
IV. Hydrolases as Lysins
V. Discussion: An Outlook
References
Index
