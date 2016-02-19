Biology of Fertilization V2

Biology of Fertilization, Volume 2: Biology of the Sperm is the second in a three-volume series that brings together various lines of research about reproduction in general and fertilization in particular. It is devoted to spermatogenesis, sperm physiology, and the initial interactions of sperm with egg components. The book is organized into three parts. Part I on spermatogenesis and sperm physiology includes studies on the evolution of the sperm cell; regulatory mechanisms, sperm antigen differentiation, and maturation of sperm in the reproductive tracts in mammals; physicochemical mechanisms of the acrosome filament extrusion process; and enzymes associated with sperm cell function. Part II deals with chemotaxis in microorganisms: bacteria and slime molds. Part III on gamete recognition and binding includes studies on identifying, isolating, and characterizing specific sperm and egg surface components involved in sperm-egg interaction; fertilization in the alga Fucus; fertilization in insects; and the role of lysins in fertilization.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. Spermatogenesis and Sperm Physiology

1. Evolution of the Sperm Cell

I. Introduction

II. The Ancestor of the Spermatozoon and the Appearance of the 9 + 2 Flagellum

III. The Typical Marine Spermatozoon and the Appearance of the Acrosome

IV. The Appearance of Internal Fertilization

V. Consequences of Flagellum Elongation

VI. Conclusions

References

2. Regulatory Mechanisms of Mammalian Spermatogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Description of Spermatogenesis and Seminiferous Epithelium

III. Identification of the Differentiative Steps of Spermatogenesis That May Be Regulated

IV. Function and Regulation of the Sertoli Cell

V. Germ Cell Metabolic Activities

VI. Experimental Models for the Study of Cell Interactions in the Seminiferous Epithelium

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Differentiation of Mammalian Sperm Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Hemopoietic Cell Differentiation

III. Intracellular Sperm-Specific Components

IV. Sperm Surface Differentiation Antigens

V. Function of Sperm Surface Differentiation Antigens in Fertilization

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Sperm Maturation in the Male and Female Genital Tracts

I. Introduction

II. Evidence for Sperm Maturation in the Male Genital Tract

III. Structural and Functional Features of the Male Genital Tract

IV. Biochemistry of Male Genital Tract Secretions

V. Structural and Functional Changes in Spermatozoa in the Epididymis

VI. Chemical and Functional Changes in Spermatozoa on Ejaculation

VII. Evidence for Sperm Maturation in the Female Genital Tract (Capacitation)

VIII. Nature of the Interaction between the Female Genital Tract and Spermatozoa in the Process of Maturation

IX. Consequences of Sperm Maturation

References

5. The Acrosomal Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Echinoderm Sperm

III. Mollusk Sperm

IV. Arthropod Sperm

V. Conclusions

References

6. Sperm Cell Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Enzymes Associated with Sperm Cell Function

III. Motility: Regulation and Control

References

II. Chemotaxis

7. Chemotactic Migration by Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. The Bacterial Sensory System

III. Stimuli Active without Stereospecific Receptors

IV. The Transducer Proteins

V. Adaptation

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

9. Chemotaxis during the Development of Cellular Slime Molds

I. Introduction: Cell Aggregation during the Development of Cellular Slime Molds

II. Evidence that Chemotaxis Underlies Cell Aggregation

III. Identification of cAMP as a Chemoattractant

IV. cAMP Receptors on the Cell Surface

V. Adenylate Cyclase and cAMP Phosphodiesterase in Signal Relay and Degradation

VI. Oscillatory Activation of Adenylate Cyclase and Coordinated Rhythmic Movement of Amoebae

VII. Possible Roles of cGMP and Ca2+ in Chemotaxis

VIII. Ca2+-Dependent Regulation of Muscle Contraction and Nonmuscle Cell Motility

IX. Chemotaxis of Bacteria and Cellular Slime Molds

X. Fertilization of Eggs and Chemotaxis of Cellular Slime Molds

XI. Summary and Conclusion

References

9. Sperm Chemo-Orientation in the Metazoa

I. Introduction: Existence of Chemo-Orientation in Animal Sperm

II. Phyletic Distribution of Animal Sperm Chemo-Orientation

III. Biological Effectiveness of Sperm Chemo-Orientation

IV. Source of the Animal Sperm Attractants

V. Chemical Nature of the Sperm Attractants

VI. Sperm Flagellar Behavior during Attractant-Induced Turning

VII. Mechanism of Animal Sperm Chemotaxis

VIII. Conclusions

References

III. Gamete Recognition and Binding

10. Receptor-Mediated Sperm-Egg Interactions in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Participation of Sperm Receptors during Mammalian Fertilization

III. Molecular Nature of Mammalian Sperm Receptors

IV. Summary and Prospects

References

11. Sperm-Egg Interaction in Ascidians

I. Introduction

II. Ascidian Gametes

III. Gamete Behavior

IV. Characteristics of Sperm Binding Proteins (Receptors)

V. Biochemical Characterization of the Vitelline Coat

VI. Development of the Vitelline Coat

VII. Inhibitory Effect of the Fucosyl-Containing Proteins on the Binding Process

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

12. Fertilization in Fucus

I. Introduction

II. Cytology of Fertilization

III. Biochemistry of Egg-Sperm Recognition

References

13. Fertilization and Egg Cell Activation in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Sperm Transfer and Sperm Storage

III. Sperm Release and Egg Shell Penetration

IV. Control of Sperm Number

V. Syngamy and Karyogamy

VI. Fertilization in Vitro

VII. Egg Cell Activation and Fertilization Reactions

VIII. Factors Triggering Egg Cell Activation

IX. Prospects for Future Research

References

14. Lysins

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Lysins

III. Nonenzymatic Lysins

IV. Hydrolases as Lysins

V. Discussion: An Outlook

References

Index



