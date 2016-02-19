Biology of Benthic Organisms

Table of Contents



Daily Variation in Dichelopandalus Bonnieri (Caullery) as a Component of the Epibenthos

Community Structures of Soft-bottom Macrofauna in Different Parts of the Baltic

A Drop-trap Investigation of the Abundance of Fish in Very Shallow Water in the Askö Area, Northern Baltic Proper

Results and Problems of an "Unsuccessful" Benthos Cage Predation Experiment (Western Baltic)

The Importance of being a 'Littoralf Nauplius

Physiological Measurements on Estaurine Bivalve Molluscs in the Field

Variability of Growth Rate of Macoma balthioa (1.) in the Wadden Sea in Relation to Availability of Food

Studies on Anaerobic Nitrogen Fixation in the Sediments of Two Scottish Sea Lochs

Production Primaire Saisonniere du Microphytobenthos des Sables Envases en Baie de Concarneau

Modiolus Modiolus (L.) - An Autecological Study

Distribution and Maintenance of a Lanice conchilega Association in the Weser Estuary (FRG), with Special Reference to the Suspension-Feeding Behavior of Lanice conchilega

Le Macrobenthos des Fonds Meubles de la Manche: Distribution Generale et Ecologie

Colonisation et Distribution Spatiale des Copepodes dans des Lagunes Semi-artificielles

Recrutement et Succession du Benthos Rocheux Sublittoral

Annual Macrofauna Production of a Soft-bottom in the Northern Baltic Proper

Evolution dans les Temps des Peuplements des Sables Envases en Baie de Concarneau (Bretagne)

Distribution of Benthic Phyto- and Zoocoenoses along a Light Gradient in a Superficial Marine Cave

Bionomie Benthique du Plateau Continental des Iles Kerguelen. 8. Variations Spatiales et Temporelles dans le Peuplement des Vases a Spicules

Some Observations on the Relative Abundance of Species in a Benthic Community

The Polychaete Eulalia viridis (O.F. Müller) as an Element in the Energy Dynamics of Intertidal Mussel Clumps

A Diving Survey of Strangford Lough: The Benthic Communities and Their Relation to Substrate - A Preliminary Account

Reproductive Strategies of the Winkle Littorina rudis in Relation to Population Dynamics and Size Structure

Structural Features of a North Adriatic Benthic Community

Structure of the Abyssal Macrobenthic Community in the Rockall Trough

Ecology of the Pogonophore Siboglinum fiordieum Webb in a Shallow-water Fjord Community

The Re-establishment of an Amphiura filiformis Population in the Inner Part of the German Bight

An Ecophysiological Approach to the Microdistribution of Meiobenthic Oligochaeta, I, Phallodrilus monospermathecus(Tubificidae) from a Subtropical Beach at Bermuda

Phosphoglucoisomerase Allele Frequency Data in Mytilus edulis from Irish Coastal Sites: Its Ecological Significance

An "In Situ" Study of Primary Production and the Metabolism of a Baltic Fuous vesiculosus-Community

Reproductive Strategy in Two British Species of Alcyonium

Observations on the Behavior and Distribution of Virgularia mirabilis (Coelenterata: Pennatulacea) in Holyhead Harbor, Anglesey

Meiobenthic Subcommunity Structure: Spatial vs. Temporal Variability

Habitat Area and Development of Marine Epibenthic Communities

Quantitative Survey of Hard-bottom Communities in a Baltic Archipelago

Aspects of the Ecology of Sargassum muticum (Yendo) Fensholt,in the Solent Region of the British Isles. I. The Growth Cycle and Epiphytes

The Effect of Depth on Populations of Laminaria hyperborea

Sublittoral Transects in the Menai Straits and Milford Haven

Epibenthic Assemblages as Indicators of EnvironmentalConditions

Recherches sur le Regime Alimentaire et le Comportement Pre'dateur des Decapodes Benthiques de la Pente Continentale de l'Atlantique Nordoriental (Golfe de Gascogne et Maroc)

Feedback and Structure in Deposit~feeding Marine Benthic Communities

The Role of Physical and Biological Factors in the Distribution and Stability of Rocky Shore Communities

Meiofaunal Community Structure and Vertical Distribution: A Comparison of Some Co. Down Beaches

Etude Comparative de L'Efficacite de Deux Bernes et dfune Suceuse en Fonction de la Nature du Fond

Organization in Simple Communities: Observations on the Natural History of Hyale nilssoni (Amphipoda) in High Littoral Seaweeds

Dynamics and Production of Pectinaria koreni in Kiel Bay, West Germany

The effects of Storms on the Dynamics of Shallow Water Benthic Associations

Pachycerianthus multiplicatus - Biotope or Biocoenosis

On the Ecology of a Suspension Feeding Benthic Community: Filter Efficiency and Behavior

Strategies of Energy Transfer from Marine Macrophytes to Consumer Levels: The Posidonia oceanioa Example

The Benthic Ecology of Some Shetland Voes

Predation Pressure and Community Structure of an Intertidal Soft-bottom Fauna

Zonation in Deep-sea Gastropods: The Importance of Biological Interactions to Rates of Zonation

Molluscan Colonization of Different Sediments on Submerged Platforms in the Western Baltic Sea

Epifaunal Ecology of Intertidal Algae

The Hermit Crab Microbiocoenosis - The Role of Mobile Secondary Hard-bottom Elements in a North Adriatic Benthic Community

Sub-littoral Community Structure of Oxwich Bay, South Wales in Relation to Sedimentological, Physical Oceanographic and Biological Parameters

On the Shapes of Passive Suspension Feeders

The Structure and Seasonal Fluctuations of Phytal Marine Nematode Associations on the Isles of Scilly

Dissolved Organics in the Nutrition of Benthic Invertebrates

Studies on the Shallow, Sublittoral Epibenthos of Langstone Harbor, Hampshire, Using Settlement Panels

Modification of Association and Swarming in North Adriatic Mysidaoea in Relation to Habitat and Interacting Species

Predator-prey Interactions Between the Crab Pilumnus hirtellus(leach) and the Brittle Star Ophiothrix quinquemaculata on a Mutual Sponge Substrate

Analysis of Ecological Equivalents among Littoral Fish

