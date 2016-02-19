Biology of Acetabularia covers the proceedings of the First International Symposium on Acetabularia, held in Rhode-Saint-Genese and Mol, Belgium on June 18-20, 1969. The three-day symposium is organized to exchange ideas and information between various laboratories, which are engaged in research on Acetabularia. Comprised of 16 chapters, this book discusses the biological and biochemical aspects of Acetabularia, including DNA and RNA syntheses, regulation of RNA production and enzyme activity, ultrastructure, and photosynthesis. It also examines the effects of physical factors, such as light and gamma-radiations and circadian rhythms, on morphogenesis and metabolism of Acetabularia. Each chapter contains technical problems and conclusions relevant to other researches. The book will be useful for those who work or intend to work on Acetabularia, including biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, and researchers.