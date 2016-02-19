Biology of Acetabularia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121233600, 9780323156370

Biology of Acetabularia

1st Edition

Editors: Jean Brachet
eBook ISBN: 9780323156370
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 316
Description

Biology of Acetabularia covers the proceedings of the First International Symposium on Acetabularia, held in Rhode-Saint-Genese and Mol, Belgium on June 18-20, 1969. The three-day symposium is organized to exchange ideas and information between various laboratories, which are engaged in research on Acetabularia. Comprised of 16 chapters, this book discusses the biological and biochemical aspects of Acetabularia, including DNA and RNA syntheses, regulation of RNA production and enzyme activity, ultrastructure, and photosynthesis. It also examines the effects of physical factors, such as light and gamma-radiations and circadian rhythms, on morphogenesis and metabolism of Acetabularia. Each chapter contains technical problems and conclusions relevant to other researches. The book will be useful for those who work or intend to work on Acetabularia, including biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Participants

Introduction

June 18 (Rhode-St-Genese) Morning Session

Regulatory Problems in Acetabularia

RNA Synthesis in Acetabularia

Afternoon Session

A Stable RNA Species in Acetabularia mediterranea

The Cytoplasmic DNA's of Acetabularia mediterranea: Their Structure and Biological Properties

Effects of Hydroxyurea and Ethidium Bromide on Acetabularia mediterranea

The Fine Structure of the Gametes and Zygotes of Acetabularia

June 19 (Rhode-St-Genese) Morning Session

Regulation of Enzyme Activity during Morphogenesis of Nucleate and Anucleate Cells of Acetabularia

Plastid Structure and the Evolution of Plastids in Acetabularia

Afternoon Session

Mechanisms in Cell Wall Formation in Acetabularia

Ultrastructure of Acetabularia mediterranea in the Course of Formation of the Secondary Nuclei

Effects of Red and Blue Light on Morphogenesis and Metabolism of Acetabularia mediterranea

June 20 (MOL) Morning Session

Photosynthesis in Chloroplasts Isolated from Acetabularia mediterranea

Temporal Regulation in Acetabularia

Afternoon Session

Amino Acids Incorporation by Chloroplasts Isolated from Anucleate Acetabularia

Effects of Gamma-Radiation on Acetabularia Mediterranea

Concluding Remarks

Subject Index






About the Editor

Jean Brachet

