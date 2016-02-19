Biology of Acetabularia
1st Edition
Biology of Acetabularia covers the proceedings of the First International Symposium on Acetabularia, held in Rhode-Saint-Genese and Mol, Belgium on June 18-20, 1969. The three-day symposium is organized to exchange ideas and information between various laboratories, which are engaged in research on Acetabularia. Comprised of 16 chapters, this book discusses the biological and biochemical aspects of Acetabularia, including DNA and RNA syntheses, regulation of RNA production and enzyme activity, ultrastructure, and photosynthesis. It also examines the effects of physical factors, such as light and gamma-radiations and circadian rhythms, on morphogenesis and metabolism of Acetabularia. Each chapter contains technical problems and conclusions relevant to other researches. The book will be useful for those who work or intend to work on Acetabularia, including biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Participants
Introduction
June 18 (Rhode-St-Genese) Morning Session
Regulatory Problems in Acetabularia
RNA Synthesis in Acetabularia
Afternoon Session
A Stable RNA Species in Acetabularia mediterranea
The Cytoplasmic DNA's of Acetabularia mediterranea: Their Structure and Biological Properties
Effects of Hydroxyurea and Ethidium Bromide on Acetabularia mediterranea
The Fine Structure of the Gametes and Zygotes of Acetabularia
June 19 (Rhode-St-Genese) Morning Session
Regulation of Enzyme Activity during Morphogenesis of Nucleate and Anucleate Cells of Acetabularia
Plastid Structure and the Evolution of Plastids in Acetabularia
Afternoon Session
Mechanisms in Cell Wall Formation in Acetabularia
Ultrastructure of Acetabularia mediterranea in the Course of Formation of the Secondary Nuclei
Effects of Red and Blue Light on Morphogenesis and Metabolism of Acetabularia mediterranea
June 20 (MOL) Morning Session
Photosynthesis in Chloroplasts Isolated from Acetabularia mediterranea
Temporal Regulation in Acetabularia
Afternoon Session
Amino Acids Incorporation by Chloroplasts Isolated from Anucleate Acetabularia
Effects of Gamma-Radiation on Acetabularia Mediterranea
Concluding Remarks
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156370