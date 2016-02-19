Biology in Profile: A Guide to the Many Branches of Biology is a 20-chapter text that describes the profile and biological phenomena of selected branches of biology. Each chapter discusses the scope, growth areas, and specialties of the specific branch of biology.

This book includes 20 branches of biology, such as zoology, botany, microbiology, physiology, ecology, ethology, psychology, parasitology, pharmacy, and pharmacology. Other branches covered include toxicology, nutrition, food science, endocrinology, immunology, genetics, virology, biophysics, biochemistry, and molecular biology.

This book will be of value to students and other scientists who are not practicing biologists.