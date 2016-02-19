Biology in Profile - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080268453, 9781483137971

Biology in Profile

1st Edition

A Guide to the Many Branches of Biology

Editors: P. N. Campbell
eBook ISBN: 9781483137971
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 140
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biology in Profile: A Guide to the Many Branches of Biology is a 20-chapter text that describes the profile and biological phenomena of selected branches of biology. Each chapter discusses the scope, growth areas, and specialties of the specific branch of biology.

This book includes 20 branches of biology, such as zoology, botany, microbiology, physiology, ecology, ethology, psychology, parasitology, pharmacy, and pharmacology. Other branches covered include toxicology, nutrition, food science, endocrinology, immunology, genetics, virology, biophysics, biochemistry, and molecular biology.

This book will be of value to students and other scientists who are not practicing biologists.

Table of Contents


The Contributors

Profile No.

1 Zoology

2 Botany

3 Microbiology

4 Physiology

5 Ecology

6 Ethology

7 Psychology

8 Parasitology

9 Pharmacy

10 Pharmacology

11 Toxicology

12 Nutrition

13 Food Science

14 Endocrinology

15 Immunology

16 Genetics

17 Virology

18 Biophysics

19 Biochemistry

20 Molecular Biology

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137971

About the Editor

P. N. Campbell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.