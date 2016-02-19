Biology in Profile
1st Edition
A Guide to the Many Branches of Biology
Editors: P. N. Campbell
eBook ISBN: 9781483137971
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 140
Description
Biology in Profile: A Guide to the Many Branches of Biology is a 20-chapter text that describes the profile and biological phenomena of selected branches of biology. Each chapter discusses the scope, growth areas, and specialties of the specific branch of biology.
This book includes 20 branches of biology, such as zoology, botany, microbiology, physiology, ecology, ethology, psychology, parasitology, pharmacy, and pharmacology. Other branches covered include toxicology, nutrition, food science, endocrinology, immunology, genetics, virology, biophysics, biochemistry, and molecular biology.
This book will be of value to students and other scientists who are not practicing biologists.
Table of Contents
The Contributors
Profile No.
1 Zoology
2 Botany
3 Microbiology
4 Physiology
5 Ecology
6 Ethology
7 Psychology
8 Parasitology
9 Pharmacy
10 Pharmacology
11 Toxicology
12 Nutrition
13 Food Science
14 Endocrinology
15 Immunology
16 Genetics
17 Virology
18 Biophysics
19 Biochemistry
20 Molecular Biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137971
About the Editor
P. N. Campbell
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.