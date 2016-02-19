Biology Control in Agriculture IPM System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123570307, 9780323144759

Biology Control in Agriculture IPM System

1st Edition

Editors: Marjorie Hoy
eBook ISBN: 9780323144759
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th August 1985
Page Count: 606
Description

Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems covers the proceedings of the 1984 symposium on Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems, held in the Citrus Research and Education Center of the University of Florida at Lake Alfred. The symposium summarizes the status and practical use of biological control in agricultural integrated pest management (IPM) systems in the United States. The book is organized into seven parts encompassing 31 chapters that cover the biological control of arthropods, weeds, plant pathogens, and nematodes. After briefly discussing the status and issues of biological control in IPM, the book deals with the basic principles of IPM programs and their related costs, risks, and benefits in biological control. The text also describes the compatibility of plant resistance with biological control of arthropods and the chemical mediated host or prey selection behaviors of entomophagous insects attacking herbivorous insect pests. It explains the development of microbial insecticides; the genetic improvement of insect pathogens; the use of entomogenous nematodes in cryptic and soil habitats; and the techniques for integrating the influences of natural enemies into models of crop/pest systems. The fourth part of the book focuses on the biological control of weeds. The following part considers the general concepts relating to the unique characteristics of plant diseases affecting aerial plant parts. This part also examines the biological control of soil plant pathogens in IPM systems and the use of soilborne viruses, bacteriocins, and hypovirulent strains of fungi as biological control agents. The concluding parts describe the biological control of nematodes and the status and limits to biological control in selected commodity IPM systems, such as citrus, grapes, alfalfa, cotton, and soybean. Entomologists, plant pathologists, weed scientists, nematologists, toxicologists, and economists will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Executive Conference Summary

Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems: A Brief Overview of the Current Status and Future Prospects

General Introduction

Biological Control in Integrated Pest Management: An Entomological Perspective

Biological Control of Plant Pathogens: Definitions

IPM: Definitions and Current Status in U.S. Agriculture

Cost-Benefit Analysis: Defining Research Needs

Biological Control of Arthropod Pests

Plant Resistance and Cultural Practice Interactions with Biological Control

Behavior-Modifying Chemicals to Enhance Natural Enemy Effectiveness

Ecological Selectivity: Modifying Chemical Control Practices to Preserve Natural Enemies

An Update on Development of Selective Pesticides Favoring Arthropod Natural Enemies

Improving Establishment of Arthropod Natural Enemies

Genetic Improvement of Arthropod Natural Enemies through Selection, Hybridization or Genetic Engineering Techniques

Identifying and Discriminating Among Biotypes of Parasites and Predators

Analysis of Systems for Biological Control of Crop Arthropod Pests in the U.S. by Augmentation of Predators and Parasites

Development and Use of Microbial Insecticides

Manipulating Enzootic-Epizootic Diseases of Arthropods

Genetic Improvement of Insect Pathogens: Emphasis on the Use of Baculoviruses

Entomogenous Nematodes for Insect Control in IPM Systems

Estimating the Abundance and Impact of Arthropod Natural Enemies in IPM Systems

Integrating Influences of Natural Enemies into Models of Crop/Pest Systems

Biological Control of Weeds

The Use of Natural and Genetically Altered Strains of Pathogens for Weed Control

Arthropods for Weed Control in IPM Systems

Biological Control of Plant Pathogens

Foliar Antagonists: Status and Prospects

Soil Antagonists in IPM Systems

Biological Control of Soilborne Pathogens with Antagonists

Molecular Genetics of Biological Control Agents of Plant Pathogens: Status and Prospects

Biological Control of Nematodes

Biological Control of Nematodes: Status and Prospects in Agricultural IPM Systems

Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in Selected Commodity IPM Systems

Citrus: Current Status of Biological Control in Florida

Biological Control in San Joaquin Valley Vineyards

Alfalfa: Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in the Eastern U.S.

Cotton: Status and Current Limitations to Biological Control in Texas and Arkansas

Soybean: Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in the Southeastern U.S.

Index


