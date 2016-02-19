Biology Control in Agriculture IPM System
1st Edition
Description
Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems covers the proceedings of the 1984 symposium on Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems, held in the Citrus Research and Education Center of the University of Florida at Lake Alfred. The symposium summarizes the status and practical use of biological control in agricultural integrated pest management (IPM) systems in the United States. The book is organized into seven parts encompassing 31 chapters that cover the biological control of arthropods, weeds, plant pathogens, and nematodes. After briefly discussing the status and issues of biological control in IPM, the book deals with the basic principles of IPM programs and their related costs, risks, and benefits in biological control. The text also describes the compatibility of plant resistance with biological control of arthropods and the chemical mediated host or prey selection behaviors of entomophagous insects attacking herbivorous insect pests. It explains the development of microbial insecticides; the genetic improvement of insect pathogens; the use of entomogenous nematodes in cryptic and soil habitats; and the techniques for integrating the influences of natural enemies into models of crop/pest systems. The fourth part of the book focuses on the biological control of weeds. The following part considers the general concepts relating to the unique characteristics of plant diseases affecting aerial plant parts. This part also examines the biological control of soil plant pathogens in IPM systems and the use of soilborne viruses, bacteriocins, and hypovirulent strains of fungi as biological control agents. The concluding parts describe the biological control of nematodes and the status and limits to biological control in selected commodity IPM systems, such as citrus, grapes, alfalfa, cotton, and soybean. Entomologists, plant pathologists, weed scientists, nematologists, toxicologists, and economists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Executive Conference Summary
Biological Control in Agricultural IPM Systems: A Brief Overview of the Current Status and Future Prospects
General Introduction
Biological Control in Integrated Pest Management: An Entomological Perspective
Biological Control of Plant Pathogens: Definitions
IPM: Definitions and Current Status in U.S. Agriculture
Cost-Benefit Analysis: Defining Research Needs
Biological Control of Arthropod Pests
Plant Resistance and Cultural Practice Interactions with Biological Control
Behavior-Modifying Chemicals to Enhance Natural Enemy Effectiveness
Ecological Selectivity: Modifying Chemical Control Practices to Preserve Natural Enemies
An Update on Development of Selective Pesticides Favoring Arthropod Natural Enemies
Improving Establishment of Arthropod Natural Enemies
Genetic Improvement of Arthropod Natural Enemies through Selection, Hybridization or Genetic Engineering Techniques
Identifying and Discriminating Among Biotypes of Parasites and Predators
Analysis of Systems for Biological Control of Crop Arthropod Pests in the U.S. by Augmentation of Predators and Parasites
Development and Use of Microbial Insecticides
Manipulating Enzootic-Epizootic Diseases of Arthropods
Genetic Improvement of Insect Pathogens: Emphasis on the Use of Baculoviruses
Entomogenous Nematodes for Insect Control in IPM Systems
Estimating the Abundance and Impact of Arthropod Natural Enemies in IPM Systems
Integrating Influences of Natural Enemies into Models of Crop/Pest Systems
Biological Control of Weeds
The Use of Natural and Genetically Altered Strains of Pathogens for Weed Control
Arthropods for Weed Control in IPM Systems
Biological Control of Plant Pathogens
Foliar Antagonists: Status and Prospects
Soil Antagonists in IPM Systems
Biological Control of Soilborne Pathogens with Antagonists
Molecular Genetics of Biological Control Agents of Plant Pathogens: Status and Prospects
Biological Control of Nematodes
Biological Control of Nematodes: Status and Prospects in Agricultural IPM Systems
Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in Selected Commodity IPM Systems
Citrus: Current Status of Biological Control in Florida
Biological Control in San Joaquin Valley Vineyards
Alfalfa: Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in the Eastern U.S.
Cotton: Status and Current Limitations to Biological Control in Texas and Arkansas
Soybean: Status and Current Limits to Biological Control in the Southeastern U.S.
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 8th August 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144759