Biology at the Single Molecule Level - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440316, 9780080560618

Biology at the Single Molecule Level

1st Edition

Editors: S.H. Leuba J. Zlatanova
eBook ISBN: 9780080560618
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440316
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th December 2001
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.91
196.27
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first book solely devoted to single-molecule biochemistry and molecular biology. Authors were selected on the basis of their contribution to this new and exciting field, and were asked to focus more on the biological problems that can be approached using single-molecule techniques rather than on the techniques per se. It is thought that such techniques will eventually dominate the physical characterization of biologically important macromolecules.

Table of Contents

Editorial: "Single-molecule biochemistry coming of age" (S.H. Leuba, J. Zlatanova).

Part I Protein structural dynamics by single-molecule fluorescence polarization (J.N. Forkey, M.E. Quinlan, Y.E. Goldman). Single molecule force spectroscopy in biology using the atomic force microscope (J. Zlatanova, S.M. Lindsay, S.H. Leuba). Mechanical design of proteins studied by single-molecule force spectroscopy and protein engineering (M. Carrion-Vazquez, et al.). The importance of molecular structure and conformation: learning with scanning probe microscopy (B.L. Smith). Twisting and stretching single DNA molecules (T. Strick, J.-F. Allemand, V. Croquette, D. Bensimon).

Part II Single molecule measurements of titin elasticity (K. Wang, J.G. Forbes, A.J. Jin). Analysis of single-molecule mechanical recordings: application to actomyosin interactions (A.E. Knight, C. Veigel, C. Chambers, J.E. Molloy). Structural and functional imaging with carbon nanotube AFM probes (J.H. Hafner, C.-L. Cheung, A.T. Woolley, C.M. Lieber).

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080560618
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080440316

About the Editor

S.H. Leuba

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute Scholar, NIH, National Cancer Institute, Physical Molecular Biology, LRBGE, Building 41, Room B507, 41 Library Drive MSC 5055, Bethesda, MD 20892-5055 USA

J. Zlatanova

Affiliations and Expertise

Department Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.