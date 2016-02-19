Biology and the Manufacturing Industries focuses on the appreciation of the role of biology in the operations of manufacturing industries. Divided into four parts with 18 chapters, the book contains the literature of various authors who have diligently conducted studies on the relationship of biology and the manufacturing industries. The discussions start with the industrial aspects of microbial food production, particularly focusing on the symba-yeast process, pest control, and the factors affecting continuous fermentation. The book also notes the impact of manufacturing industries on agriculture. The book considers the importance of biological factors to the design and operation of power stations, as well as the biological processes in the treatment and disposal of waste waters. This topic includes actions to be taken regarding microbiological problems as well as the conduct of research sponsored by the manufacturing industries. The discussions progresses to how sensory methods can solve flavor problems in the food industry. The toxicity of potential drugs is also given importance. Lastly, the role of biologists in the industries, as well as their role as industrial engineers, is emphasized. The book is a must for readers who are interested in exploring the role of biology in the manufacturing industries and other fields.