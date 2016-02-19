Biology and the Manufacturing Industries
1st Edition
Proceedings of Symposium held at the Royal Geographical Society, London on 29 and 30 September 1966
Description
Biology and the Manufacturing Industries focuses on the appreciation of the role of biology in the operations of manufacturing industries. Divided into four parts with 18 chapters, the book contains the literature of various authors who have diligently conducted studies on the relationship of biology and the manufacturing industries. The discussions start with the industrial aspects of microbial food production, particularly focusing on the symba-yeast process, pest control, and the factors affecting continuous fermentation. The book also notes the impact of manufacturing industries on agriculture. The book considers the importance of biological factors to the design and operation of power stations, as well as the biological processes in the treatment and disposal of waste waters. This topic includes actions to be taken regarding microbiological problems as well as the conduct of research sponsored by the manufacturing industries. The discussions progresses to how sensory methods can solve flavor problems in the food industry. The toxicity of potential drugs is also given importance. Lastly, the role of biologists in the industries, as well as their role as industrial engineers, is emphasized. The book is a must for readers who are interested in exploring the role of biology in the manufacturing industries and other fields.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Participants in the Discussions
Preface
The Economics of Biological Production
Chairman's Introduction
Industrial Aspects of Microbial Food Production with Special Reference to the Potential of the New Symba-yeast process
Discussion
Factors Determining the Choice of Batch or Continuous Fermentation
Discussion
Pest Control in the Prevention of Unnecessary Losses
Discussion
The Impact of Manufacturing Industry on Agricultural Primary Production
Discussion
Industrial Benefits of Biological Studies
Chairman's Introduction
The Effect of Biological Factors on the Design and Operation of Power Stations
Discussion
Biological Processes of Importance in the Treatment and Disposal of Industrial Waste Waters
Discussion
Dealing with Microbiological Trouble-makers
Discussion
Sponsored Research by Manufacturing Industries
Discussion
Biology and the Consumer
Chairman's Introduction
Application of Sensory Methods to Flavor Problems in the Food Industry
Discussion
The Assessment of the Toxicity of a Potential Drug Problems and Difficulties
Discussion
Toxic Fungal Products
Discussion
General Discussion
The Role of Biologists in Industry
Chairman's Introduction
Biologists in Industrial Research
Biologists in Non-technical Management
Biologists as Industrial Engineers
General Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
