Biology and the Manufacturing Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955036, 9780323160650

Biology and the Manufacturing Industries

1st Edition

Proceedings of Symposium held at the Royal Geographical Society, London on 29 and 30 September 1966

Editors: M Brook
eBook ISBN: 9780323160650
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 178
Description

Biology and the Manufacturing Industries focuses on the appreciation of the role of biology in the operations of manufacturing industries. Divided into four parts with 18 chapters, the book contains the literature of various authors who have diligently conducted studies on the relationship of biology and the manufacturing industries. The discussions start with the industrial aspects of microbial food production, particularly focusing on the symba-yeast process, pest control, and the factors affecting continuous fermentation. The book also notes the impact of manufacturing industries on agriculture. The book considers the importance of biological factors to the design and operation of power stations, as well as the biological processes in the treatment and disposal of waste waters. This topic includes actions to be taken regarding microbiological problems as well as the conduct of research sponsored by the manufacturing industries. The discussions progresses to how sensory methods can solve flavor problems in the food industry. The toxicity of potential drugs is also given importance. Lastly, the role of biologists in the industries, as well as their role as industrial engineers, is emphasized. The book is a must for readers who are interested in exploring the role of biology in the manufacturing industries and other fields.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Participants in the Discussions

Preface

The Economics of Biological Production

Chairman's Introduction

Industrial Aspects of Microbial Food Production with Special Reference to the Potential of the New Symba-yeast process

Discussion

Factors Determining the Choice of Batch or Continuous Fermentation

Discussion

Pest Control in the Prevention of Unnecessary Losses

Discussion

The Impact of Manufacturing Industry on Agricultural Primary Production

Discussion

Industrial Benefits of Biological Studies

Chairman's Introduction

The Effect of Biological Factors on the Design and Operation of Power Stations

Discussion

Biological Processes of Importance in the Treatment and Disposal of Industrial Waste Waters

Discussion

Dealing with Microbiological Trouble-makers

Discussion

Sponsored Research by Manufacturing Industries

Discussion

Biology and the Consumer

Chairman's Introduction

Application of Sensory Methods to Flavor Problems in the Food Industry

Discussion

The Assessment of the Toxicity of a Potential Drug Problems and Difficulties

Discussion

Toxic Fungal Products

Discussion

General Discussion

The Role of Biologists in Industry

Chairman's Introduction

Biologists in Industrial Research

Biologists in Non-technical Management

Biologists as Industrial Engineers

General Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160650

About the Editor

M Brook

