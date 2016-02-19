Biology and Radiobiology of Anucleate Systems
1st Edition
Bacteria and Animal Cells
Description
Biology and Radiobiology of Anucleate Systems, I. Bacteria and Animal Cells documents the proceedings of the three-day symposium on Biology and Radiobiology of Anucleate Systems held in Mol, Belgium on June 21-23, 1971. This compilation mainly focuses on the anucleate systems, but some papers dealing with the function of membrane-bound polyribosomes and behavior of isolated cellular organelles are also included. The topics discussed include morphogenesis and synthesis of macromolecules in the absence of the nucleus; production of DNA-less bacteria; and modifications of radiosensitivity in nucleate and anucleate amoeba fragments. The heterogeneity of membrane-bound polyribosomes of mouse myeloma cells in tissue culture; squid giant axon; and cytoplasmic damage leading to delay of oral regeneration in Stentor coeruleus are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the regulation of protein synthesis in anucleate frog oocytes and DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis in anucleate fragments of sea urchin eggs. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers intending to acquire knowledge of the normal and irradiated cell and subtle relations between its nucleus and cytoplasm.
Table of Contents
Opening Lecture: Morphogenesis and Synthesis of Macromolecules in the Absence of the Nucleus
June 21 Session 1
Production of DNA-Less Bacteria
Biology and Radiobiology of Minicells
Modifications of Radiosensitivity in Nucleate and Anucleate Amoeba Fragments
Session 2
Heterogeneity of Membrane-Bound Polyribosomes of Mouse Myeloma Cells in Tissue Culture
9 S Haemoglobin Messenger RNA from Reticulocytes and Its Assay in Living Frog Cells
Session 3
The Squid Giant Axon: A Simple System for the Study of Macromolecular Synthesis in Neuronal Fibers
Anucleate Stentors: Morphogenetic and Behavioral Capabilities
Cytoplasmic Damage Leading to Delay of Oral Regeneration in Stentor Coeruleus
June 22 Session 4
The Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Anucleate Frog Oocytes
DNA, RNA, and Protein Synthesis in Anucleate Fragments of Sea Urchin Eggs
Synthesis of Closed Circular DNA in Fertilized and Activated Eggs and in Anucleate Fragments of the Sea Urchin Arbacia Lixula
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267401