Biology and Pathology of Nerve Growth
1st Edition
Description
Biology and Pathology of Nerve Growth discusses the biochemical basis of cell interaction involved in nerve growth, regeneration, and diseases. This book contains six chapters that focus on neuron-glia interaction.
After briefly dealing with the embryological development, this book goes on examining the process of neuronal maturation, myelination, and integration with target tissues. These topics are followed by discussions on the controversial issues of guidance and the nature of the factors that determine the matching of nerve with muscle from morphological and biochemical points of view. The subsequent chapters consider the principle of regeneration as seen in lower animals. Other chapters highlight the issue of reaction to injury. This book further demonstrates the interrelatedness of neural organization and reaction to injury at the cellular and molecular levels. This interrelationship operates on the same biophysical principles across all kinds of animal and plant species. This work is of great value to neurobiologists, developmental biologists, and pathologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
1 Embryological Development
I. The Early Embryo
II. Histogenesis of the Central Nervous System
III. Organization of the Peripheral Nervous System
2 The Biology of Nerve Growth
I. Myelination
II. Nerve-Muscle Interaction
III. Histogenic Neuronal Death
IV. Nerve Growth Factor
3 Neurotropism in Development
I. Membrane Glycoprotein
II. Cell Recognition and Aggregation
III. Cell Recognition and Morphogenesis
IV. Neural Recognition
V. The Concept of Neurotropism
4 The Basics of Regeneration
I. Regeneration in the Invertebrates
II. Amphibian Limb Regeneration
III. Wound Healing
IV. The Origin of Regenerating Cells
V. Bioelectric Field
5 Reaction of Peripheral Nerve to Injury
I. Nerve Degeneration Secondary to Trauma
II. Acute Inflammation
III. Controversies on the Origin of the Phagocytes
IV. Peripheral Nerve Regeneration
V. Axon Reaction
VI. Axonal Transport
VII. Reaction to Toxic and Metabolic Disturbances
VIII. The Phenomenon of Hypertrophic Neuritis
IX. Conclusions
6 Reaction of the Central Nervous System to Injury
I. Reaction of the Brain to Injury
II. Reaction of the Spinal Cord to Injury
III. Regeneration in the Central Nervous System
IV. Neurotropism in Regeneration
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156059