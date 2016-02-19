Biology and Pathology of Nerve Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124529601, 9780323156059

Biology and Pathology of Nerve Growth

1st Edition

Editors: H. Mei Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780323156059
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biology and Pathology of Nerve Growth discusses the biochemical basis of cell interaction involved in nerve growth, regeneration, and diseases. This book contains six chapters that focus on neuron-glia interaction.
After briefly dealing with the embryological development, this book goes on examining the process of neuronal maturation, myelination, and integration with target tissues. These topics are followed by discussions on the controversial issues of guidance and the nature of the factors that determine the matching of nerve with muscle from morphological and biochemical points of view. The subsequent chapters consider the principle of regeneration as seen in lower animals. Other chapters highlight the issue of reaction to injury. This book further demonstrates the interrelatedness of neural organization and reaction to injury at the cellular and molecular levels. This interrelationship operates on the same biophysical principles across all kinds of animal and plant species. This work is of great value to neurobiologists, developmental biologists, and pathologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgment

1 Embryological Development

I. The Early Embryo

II. Histogenesis of the Central Nervous System

III. Organization of the Peripheral Nervous System

2 The Biology of Nerve Growth

I. Myelination

II. Nerve-Muscle Interaction

III. Histogenic Neuronal Death

IV. Nerve Growth Factor

3 Neurotropism in Development

I. Membrane Glycoprotein

II. Cell Recognition and Aggregation

III. Cell Recognition and Morphogenesis

IV. Neural Recognition

V. The Concept of Neurotropism

4 The Basics of Regeneration

I. Regeneration in the Invertebrates

II. Amphibian Limb Regeneration

III. Wound Healing

IV. The Origin of Regenerating Cells

V. Bioelectric Field

5 Reaction of Peripheral Nerve to Injury

I. Nerve Degeneration Secondary to Trauma

II. Acute Inflammation

III. Controversies on the Origin of the Phagocytes

IV. Peripheral Nerve Regeneration

V. Axon Reaction

VI. Axonal Transport

VII. Reaction to Toxic and Metabolic Disturbances

VIII. The Phenomenon of Hypertrophic Neuritis

IX. Conclusions

6 Reaction of the Central Nervous System to Injury

I. Reaction of the Brain to Injury

II. Reaction of the Spinal Cord to Injury

III. Regeneration in the Central Nervous System

IV. Neurotropism in Regeneration

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156059

About the Editor

H. Mei Liu

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.