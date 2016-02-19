Biology and Chemistry of Eukaryotic Cell Surfaces
1st Edition
Biology and Chemistry of Eucaryotic Cell Surfaces contains the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia, held on January 14- 15, 1974 and organized by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, in Miami, Florida. Organized into 27 chapters, separating the manuscripts presented at the symposium, this book presents the stochastic studies on cell surface stickiness and the adhesion and aggregation of blood platelets. This text also explains the cell-contact and transformation-induced changes in the dynamic organization of normal and neoplastic cell plasma membranes and their role in lectin-mediated toxicity toward tumor cells. It also looks into the chemical components of surface membranes related to biological properties, carbohydrate antigens of cell surfaces, and molecular orientation of erythrocyte membrane glycoproteins. Some other chapters discuss the cell envelope glycoprotein biosynthesis in fungi, cellular lectin receptors, and topographical alterations of the fat cell surface membrane elicited by concanavalin A. Immunochemical evidence for putrescine sites on the membrane of mammalian cells, as well as the fractionation and biosynthesis of membrane components in erythroid cells, are also described.
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
The Fifth Feodor Lynen Lecture
I Hate to Bore People with My Recollections
Stochastic Studies on Cell Surface Stickiness
Discussion: Rabinowitz, Hochstadt and Wolff
Receptors for Intercellular Signals in Aggregating Cells of the Slime Mold, Dictyostelium discoideum
Discussion: Schenkein, Assaf Sutherland and Daniel
The Adhesion and Aggregation of Blood Platelets
Discussion: Assaf Reddi and Bernacki
Biochemical Properties and Immunochemical-Genetic Relationships of Alloantigens of the Mouse H-2 Major Histocompatibility Complex
Discussion: Rosenberg, Horowitz and Fullerton
Cell-Contact and Transformation-Induced Changes in the Dynamic Organization of Normal and Neoplastic Cell Plasma Membranes and Their Role in Lectin-Mediated Toxicity toward Tumor Cells
Discussion: Rosenberg, Koch, Lubin, Roth and Czech
A Comparative Study of Sialic Acid Incorporation into Endogenous Acceptors by Normal and Polyoma Virus Transformed Hamster Cells
Discussion: Vaheri
Polyprenol Sugars and Glycoprotein Synthesis
Discussion: Schenkein, Jeanloz and Roseman
The Role of Mannosyl Phosphoryl Dihydropolyisoprenol in the Synthesis of Mammalian Glycoproteins
Discussion: DeLuca, Kornfeld, Roseman, Jeanloz and Elbein
Chemical Components of Surface Membranes Related to Biological Properties
Discussion: Rosenberg, Longton, Christopher, Gardner, Rieber, Schenkein and Boone
Glycoproteins at the Cell Surface of Sublines of the TA3 Tumor
Discussion: Hempling and Jamieson
Carbohydrate Antigens of Cell Surfaces
Discussion: Rosenberg, Horowitz and Montez de Gomez
Molecular Orientation of Erythrocyte Membrane Glycoproteins
Discussion: Wood, Morrison, Keston, Hochstadt, Hakamori, Czech, Kalos and Warren
Membrane Glycoproteins as Plant Lectin Receptors
Discussion: Poretz, Nicolson, Koch, Rieber, Morrison, Fuller ton, Roseman and Hempling
Complex Carbohydrates and Intercellular Adhesion
Discussion: Whelan, Roseman, Heath, Robbins, Schenkein and Rieber
Free Communications
Transfer of Mannose from Dolichol Monophosphate Mannose to Yeast Glycoprotein Acceptors
Structural Analysis of Purified Sindbis Virus Glycopeptides
Studies on Globoside Biosynthesis in Mouse Adrenal Tumor Cells
Cell Envelope Glycoprotein Biosynthesis in Fungi
Cellular Lectin Receptors
Topographical Alterations of the Fat Cell Surface Membrane Elicited by Concanavalin A
Immunochemical Evidence for Putrescine Sites on the Membrane of Mammalian Cells
Attempts of Purification, Specificity and Inhibition of the Lectin of Erythrina edulis
Cell Surface Topology and Quantity of Genetically Defined Antigens
The Fractionation and Biosynthesis of Membrane Components in Erythroid Cells
Pyruvate Induced Cellular Flattening and Pseudopodia Formation Blocked by Cytochalasin B
Possible Role of Alveolar Hydroxylated Glycopeptides in Storage and Secretion
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153195