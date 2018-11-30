Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323551403, 9780323551410

Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Augustus Mazzocca Adam Lindsay
eBook ISBN: 9780323551410
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323551403
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662079
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2018
Page Count: 234
Description

Designed with the practicing clinician in mind, Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery provides a succinct, easy-to-digest overview of the integration of biologics (platelet-rich-plasma [PRP], bone marrow aspirate [BMA], and stem cells) into today’s orthopaedic practice. Covering relevant basic science as well as clinical applications, this concise reference takes a head-to-toe approach to the emerging role of orthobiologics for specific conditions and procedures, in addition to future directions for implementation.

Key Features

  • Bridges the gap between research and the clinical setting, providing guidance on using recent transformative discoveries in real-world practice.

  • Covers applications in sports medicine, general orthopaedics, and musculoskeletal oncology.

  • Addresses specific key topics such as FDA regulations and impact, rotator cuff augmentation, osteoarthritis, meniscal transplantation, regenerative engineering, and much more.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Preface

Section 1: Introduction

1. The Role of OrthoBiologics in orthopedics

2. FDA regulations and impact

Section 2: Basic Science

3. Growth Factors

4. Cells

5. Tissues

Section 3: Clinical Applications in Sports Medicine

6. Biologics in Sports Medicine - Introduction

7. Rotator cuff augmentation

8. Bone Loss in the upper extremity

9. Preserving articular cartilage in the knee

10. Orthobiologics in osteoarthritis

11. Ligament reconstruction in the knee

12. Treating the subchondral environment and avascular necrosis

Section 4: Clinical Applications in General Orthopaedics

13. Biologics in Hand and Wrist surgery

14. Biologic Augmentation in Peripheral Nerve Repair

15. Biologics in Spine Surgery

16. Biologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery

17. Biologics in Fracture Care

18. Biologics in Musculoskeletal Oncology

Section 5: Future Directions

19. Regenerative Engineering

About the Author

Augustus Mazzocca

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, UConn Health.Director, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute. Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. Harry and Helen Gray/Harry R. Gossling, M.D. Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery. Director, Clinical Biomechanics and the Bioskills Laboratory, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Affiliated Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Civil, Environmental, and Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, Technology and Architecture, University of Hartford

Adam Lindsay

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Orthopaedic Surgery, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington Connecticut

