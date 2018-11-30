Designed with the practicing clinician in mind, Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery provides a succinct, easy-to-digest overview of the integration of biologics (platelet-rich-plasma [PRP], bone marrow aspirate [BMA], and stem cells) into today’s orthopaedic practice. Covering relevant basic science as well as clinical applications, this concise reference takes a head-to-toe approach to the emerging role of orthobiologics for specific conditions and procedures, in addition to future directions for implementation.