Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Designed with the practicing clinician in mind, Biologics in Orthopaedic Surgery provides a succinct, easy-to-digest overview of the integration of biologics (platelet-rich-plasma [PRP], bone marrow aspirate [BMA], and stem cells) into today’s orthopaedic practice. Covering relevant basic science as well as clinical applications, this concise reference takes a head-to-toe approach to the emerging role of orthobiologics for specific conditions and procedures, in addition to future directions for implementation.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between research and the clinical setting, providing guidance on using recent transformative discoveries in real-world practice.
- Covers applications in sports medicine, general orthopaedics, and musculoskeletal oncology.
- Addresses specific key topics such as FDA regulations and impact, rotator cuff augmentation, osteoarthritis, meniscal transplantation, regenerative engineering, and much more.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1: Introduction
1. The Role of OrthoBiologics in orthopedics
2. FDA regulations and impact
Section 2: Basic Science
3. Growth Factors
4. Cells
5. Tissues
Section 3: Clinical Applications in Sports Medicine
6. Biologics in Sports Medicine - Introduction
7. Rotator cuff augmentation
8. Bone Loss in the upper extremity
9. Preserving articular cartilage in the knee
10. Orthobiologics in osteoarthritis
11. Ligament reconstruction in the knee
12. Treating the subchondral environment and avascular necrosis
Section 4: Clinical Applications in General Orthopaedics
13. Biologics in Hand and Wrist surgery
14. Biologic Augmentation in Peripheral Nerve Repair
15. Biologics in Spine Surgery
16. Biologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery
17. Biologics in Fracture Care
18. Biologics in Musculoskeletal Oncology
Section 5: Future Directions
19. Regenerative Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323551410
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323551403
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323662079
About the Author
Augustus Mazzocca
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, UConn Health.Director, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute. Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. Harry and Helen Gray/Harry R. Gossling, M.D. Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery. Director, Clinical Biomechanics and the Bioskills Laboratory, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Affiliated Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Civil, Environmental, and Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, Technology and Architecture, University of Hartford
Adam Lindsay
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Orthopaedic Surgery, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington Connecticut