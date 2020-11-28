Biologics for the Treatment of Allergic Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777308

Biologics for the Treatment of Allergic Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Editor: Lanny Rosenwasser
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777308
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Lanny Rosenwasser, will provide up-to-date clinical concepts regarding Biologics for the Treatments of Allergic Conditions. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Allergic Rhinitis/CRS/Polyposis, Eosinophilic Asthma, Pediatric Asthma, Severe Asthma, ACOS/COPD, Food Allergy, Atopic Dermatitis, Chronic Urticaria, Anaphylaxis, Drug Allergy, Cell Disorders, Biologics and Immunotherapy, and much more.

About the Editor

Lanny Rosenwasser

Affiliations and Expertise

Past President, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Professor of Medicine University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

