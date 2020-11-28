Biologics for the Treatment of Allergic Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Lanny Rosenwasser, will provide up-to-date clinical concepts regarding Biologics for the Treatments of Allergic Conditions. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Allergic Rhinitis/CRS/Polyposis, Eosinophilic Asthma, Pediatric Asthma, Severe Asthma, ACOS/COPD, Food Allergy, Atopic Dermatitis, Chronic Urticaria, Anaphylaxis, Drug Allergy, Cell Disorders, Biologics and Immunotherapy, and much more.