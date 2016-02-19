Biologically Active Amines Found in Man: Their Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Pathophysiological Importance deals with the biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology of biologically active amines present in the human body. Emphasis is placed on amines derived by decarboxylation of α-amino acids in human beings and some of their especially interesting metabolites. This book consists of four chapters and opens with an overview of biogenic amines and their origin, followed by a discussion on their biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology. The metabolism and inactivation of biologically active amines such as tyramine, dopamine, noradrenaline, adrenaline, tryptamine, serotonin, and histamine are examined, along with their incorporation into the body protein and their rate of turnover. The influence of biologically active amines on the function of the kidneys, microcirculation, and respiratory metabolism is also considered. Finally, illnesses in which indigenous amines have known or possible/probable pathophysiological significance are described. This monograph will be of interest to biologists, biochemists, pharmacologists, and pathophysiologists.