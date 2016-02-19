Biologically Active Amines Found in Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080138770, 9781483150215

Biologically Active Amines Found in Man

1st Edition

Their Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Pathophysiological Importance

Authors: Franz Franzen Kurt Eysell
eBook ISBN: 9781483150215
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biologically Active Amines Found in Man: Their Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Pathophysiological Importance deals with the biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology of biologically active amines present in the human body. Emphasis is placed on amines derived by decarboxylation of α-amino acids in human beings and some of their especially interesting metabolites. This book consists of four chapters and opens with an overview of biogenic amines and their origin, followed by a discussion on their biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology. The metabolism and inactivation of biologically active amines such as tyramine, dopamine, noradrenaline, adrenaline, tryptamine, serotonin, and histamine are examined, along with their incorporation into the body protein and their rate of turnover. The influence of biologically active amines on the function of the kidneys, microcirculation, and respiratory metabolism is also considered. Finally, illnesses in which indigenous amines have known or possible/probable pathophysiological significance are described. This monograph will be of interest to biologists, biochemists, pharmacologists, and pathophysiologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Definitions and Thematic Delineation

Chapter 2. Biochemistry

I. Origin of Biologically Active Amines

1. General Remarks

2. Specific Observations

3. Inhibition Of Decarboxylation

II. Biologically Active Amines Found in Man

III. Metabolism and Inactivation of Biologically Active Amines

1. Metabolism of Certain Amines

2. Oxidative De-Amination

3. Oxidation of Ring Components

4. Further Possibilities of Inactivating Amines Indigenous to the Body

5. Storage of Amines Indigenous to the Body

IV. Incorporation of Biologically Active Amines into Body Proteins

V. Amine Turnover

Chapter 3. Pharmacology

I. General Pharmacology of the Individual Amines

II. The Influence of Biologically Active Amines on the Function of the Kidneys

III. The Influence of Amines Indigenous to the Body on the Microcirculation

IV. The Influence of Amines Indigenous to the Body on the Respiratory Metabolism

Chapter 4. The Pathophysiological Significance Of Biologically Active Amines

I. Illnesses in Which the Indigenous Amines Have Known Pathophysiological Significance

Phaeochromocytoma

Tumors of the Sympathetic Nervous System

Carcinoids

Mastocytosia

II. Illnesses in Which the Indigenous Amines Have Possible or Probable Pathophysiological Significance

Endocrine-Nervous Enteropathy

Functional Gastrointestinal Disturbances with Alterations

In the Indole Metabolism

Hypertension

Angina Pectoris/Disturbances of Myocardial Metabolism

Progressive Muscular Dystrophy

Hyperthyroidism

Inflammation/Allergy

Diseases of the Kidneys

Radiation Syndrome

Neurocirculatory Disturbance

Histamine Headache/Migraine

Parkinsonism

Phenylketonuria

Schizophrenia

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150215

About the Author

Franz Franzen

Kurt Eysell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.