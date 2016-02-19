Biologically Active Amines Found in Man
1st Edition
Their Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Pathophysiological Importance
Description
Biologically Active Amines Found in Man: Their Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Pathophysiological Importance deals with the biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology of biologically active amines present in the human body. Emphasis is placed on amines derived by decarboxylation of α-amino acids in human beings and some of their especially interesting metabolites. This book consists of four chapters and opens with an overview of biogenic amines and their origin, followed by a discussion on their biochemistry, pharmacology, and pathophysiology. The metabolism and inactivation of biologically active amines such as tyramine, dopamine, noradrenaline, adrenaline, tryptamine, serotonin, and histamine are examined, along with their incorporation into the body protein and their rate of turnover. The influence of biologically active amines on the function of the kidneys, microcirculation, and respiratory metabolism is also considered. Finally, illnesses in which indigenous amines have known or possible/probable pathophysiological significance are described. This monograph will be of interest to biologists, biochemists, pharmacologists, and pathophysiologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Definitions and Thematic Delineation
Chapter 2. Biochemistry
I. Origin of Biologically Active Amines
1. General Remarks
2. Specific Observations
3. Inhibition Of Decarboxylation
II. Biologically Active Amines Found in Man
III. Metabolism and Inactivation of Biologically Active Amines
1. Metabolism of Certain Amines
2. Oxidative De-Amination
3. Oxidation of Ring Components
4. Further Possibilities of Inactivating Amines Indigenous to the Body
5. Storage of Amines Indigenous to the Body
IV. Incorporation of Biologically Active Amines into Body Proteins
V. Amine Turnover
Chapter 3. Pharmacology
I. General Pharmacology of the Individual Amines
II. The Influence of Biologically Active Amines on the Function of the Kidneys
III. The Influence of Amines Indigenous to the Body on the Microcirculation
IV. The Influence of Amines Indigenous to the Body on the Respiratory Metabolism
Chapter 4. The Pathophysiological Significance Of Biologically Active Amines
I. Illnesses in Which the Indigenous Amines Have Known Pathophysiological Significance
Phaeochromocytoma
Tumors of the Sympathetic Nervous System
Carcinoids
Mastocytosia
II. Illnesses in Which the Indigenous Amines Have Possible or Probable Pathophysiological Significance
Endocrine-Nervous Enteropathy
Functional Gastrointestinal Disturbances with Alterations
In the Indole Metabolism
Hypertension
Angina Pectoris/Disturbances of Myocardial Metabolism
Progressive Muscular Dystrophy
Hyperthyroidism
Inflammation/Allergy
Diseases of the Kidneys
Radiation Syndrome
Neurocirculatory Disturbance
Histamine Headache/Migraine
Parkinsonism
Phenylketonuria
Schizophrenia
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150215