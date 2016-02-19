Biological Transmission of Disease Agents
1st Edition
Description
Biological Transmission of Disease Agents covers the proceedings of a 1960 symposium on Biological Transmission of Disease Agents, held in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Entomological Society of America in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This book discusses methods, approaches, and problems that contribute to the progress in basic and applied research in biological transmission. This compilation is organized into two major parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover agents of plant, animal, and human diseases.
The first part of the book deals with the status and significant advances of plant viruses, and the mechanical and non-mechanical transmissions and nematode vectors of these viruses. The second part starts with a discussion on viral agents known to be mosquito-borne, their importance in animal and human disease causation, as well as the several types of biological cycles involved in their transmission. The following chapters describe groups of diseases caused by transmission of sandflies, tabanids, Tsetse-borne insects, mites, ticks, and helminths. The concluding chapter presents ways of suppressing the vectors that cause diseases, such as malaria, typhus, filariasis, dysentery, trypanosomiasis, and dengue.
The book appeals to students of entomology, plant pathology, human and veterinary medicine, virology, zoology, microbiology, and other branches of biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Agents of Plant Disease
Some Recent Advances on Leafhopper-Borne Viruses
Mechanisms of Plant Virus Transmission by Aphids
The Present Status of Thrips-Borne Viruses
Mite Transmission of Plant Viruses
Nematode Vectors of Plant Viruses
Part II. Agents of Human and Animal Diseases
Mosquitoes and Virus Diseases
Sandflies and Sandfly-Borne Diseases
Tabanidae as Disease Vectors
Recent Advances in the Study of Tsetse-Borne Diseases
Some Considerations of Mites and Ticks as Vectors of Human Disease
Ticks as Virus Vectors in Eastern Europe
Helminths as Carriers of Microbial Disease Agents of Man and Animals
Control of Insect Vectors of Disease
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160216
About the Editor
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA