Biological Transmission of Disease Agents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955258, 9780323160216

Biological Transmission of Disease Agents

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9780323160216
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biological Transmission of Disease Agents covers the proceedings of a 1960 symposium on Biological Transmission of Disease Agents, held in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Entomological Society of America in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This book discusses methods, approaches, and problems that contribute to the progress in basic and applied research in biological transmission. This compilation is organized into two major parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover agents of plant, animal, and human diseases.
The first part of the book deals with the status and significant advances of plant viruses, and the mechanical and non-mechanical transmissions and nematode vectors of these viruses. The second part starts with a discussion on viral agents known to be mosquito-borne, their importance in animal and human disease causation, as well as the several types of biological cycles involved in their transmission. The following chapters describe groups of diseases caused by transmission of sandflies, tabanids, Tsetse-borne insects, mites, ticks, and helminths. The concluding chapter presents ways of suppressing the vectors that cause diseases, such as malaria, typhus, filariasis, dysentery, trypanosomiasis, and dengue.

The book appeals to students of entomology, plant pathology, human and veterinary medicine, virology, zoology, microbiology, and other branches of biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I. Agents of Plant Disease

Some Recent Advances on Leafhopper-Borne Viruses

Mechanisms of Plant Virus Transmission by Aphids

The Present Status of Thrips-Borne Viruses

Mite Transmission of Plant Viruses

Nematode Vectors of Plant Viruses

Part II. Agents of Human and Animal Diseases

Mosquitoes and Virus Diseases

Sandflies and Sandfly-Borne Diseases

Tabanidae as Disease Vectors

Recent Advances in the Study of Tsetse-Borne Diseases

Some Considerations of Mites and Ticks as Vectors of Human Disease

Ticks as Virus Vectors in Eastern Europe

Helminths as Carriers of Microbial Disease Agents of Man and Animals

Control of Insect Vectors of Disease

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160216

About the Editor

Karl Maramorosch

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.