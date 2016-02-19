Biological Transmission of Disease Agents covers the proceedings of a 1960 symposium on Biological Transmission of Disease Agents, held in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Entomological Society of America in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This book discusses methods, approaches, and problems that contribute to the progress in basic and applied research in biological transmission. This compilation is organized into two major parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover agents of plant, animal, and human diseases.

The first part of the book deals with the status and significant advances of plant viruses, and the mechanical and non-mechanical transmissions and nematode vectors of these viruses. The second part starts with a discussion on viral agents known to be mosquito-borne, their importance in animal and human disease causation, as well as the several types of biological cycles involved in their transmission. The following chapters describe groups of diseases caused by transmission of sandflies, tabanids, Tsetse-borne insects, mites, ticks, and helminths. The concluding chapter presents ways of suppressing the vectors that cause diseases, such as malaria, typhus, filariasis, dysentery, trypanosomiasis, and dengue.

The book appeals to students of entomology, plant pathology, human and veterinary medicine, virology, zoology, microbiology, and other branches of biology.