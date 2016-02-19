Biological Solar Energy Conversion
1st Edition
Description
Biological Solar Energy Conversion is a publication comprised of formal papers presented during the 1976 conference on Biological Solar Energy Conversion held at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. The conference aims to bring together a group of scientists who have made significant observations concerned with various aspects of solar energy conversion. The ideas and information presented in this publication intend to expand the understanding of the readers about the biological processes involved in biological solar energy conversion and direct them to practical application.
This compilation is divided into four sections and consists of 25 scholarly articles about the subject matter. The first section includes papers that discuss developments in the methods employed in the capture and utilization of solar energy. The second and third sections feature papers that dealt with the synthesis of organic compounds from carbon dioxide and nitrogen fixation and production of single cell protein. The last section of the publication presents papers that show future trends and practical applications involved in the biological conversion of solar energy.
This book will be an excellent reference for researchers working on energy research and development. This collection of scientific articles can also be an invaluable reference for agriculture, meteorology, plant sciences, agronomy, and biology students.
Table of Contents
Seminar Participants
Preface
Section I Capture and Utilization of Solar Energy
Photohydrogen Production in Green Algae: Water Serves as the Primary Substrate for Hydrogen and Oxygen Production
Hydrogen Production by Marine Photosynthetic Organisms as a Potential Energy Resource
Catalytic and Structural Properties of the Enzyme Hydrogenase and Its Role in Biophotolysis of Water
Use of an Enzymic Electric Cell and Immobilized Hydrogenase in the Study of the Biophotolysis of Water to Produce Hydrogen
The Mechanism of Hydrogen Photoevolution in Photosynthetic Organisms
Mutational Analysis of Chlamydomonas reinhardi: Application to Biological Solar Energy Conversion
Hydrogen Photoproduction from Water
The Molecular Mechanisms of Photosynthetic Hydrogen and Oxygen Production
Development of Oxygen-Evolving System as Described in Terms of Thermoluminescence
Inhibition of Electron Transport on the Oxygen-Evolving Side of Photosystem II by an Antiserum to a Polypeptide Isolated from the Thylakoid Membrane
Biological Conversion of Light Energy into Electrochemical Potential
Section II Synthesis of Organic Compounds from Carbon Dioxide
Synthesis of Organic Compounds from Carbon Dioxide in Land Plants
Wavelength-Effects of Incident Light on Carbon Metabolism in Chlorella Cells
Two Phases of CO2 Absorption on Leaves
Starch Degradation in Isolated Spinach Chloroplasts
Conversion of Glucose-Polymer to Sucrose in Chlorella Induced by High Temperature
Photosynthesis and Respiration in Relation to Productivity of Crops
Increasing Photosynthetic Carbon Dioxide Fixation by the Biochemical and Genetic Regulation of Photorespiration
Regulation of Products of Photosynthesis by Photorespiration and Reduction of Carbon
Effects of Light Intensity on the Rates of Photosynthesis and Photorespiration in C3 and C4 Plants
Section III Nitrogen Fixation and Production o f Single Cell Protein
Energetics of Biological N2 Fixation
N2 Fixing Hydrogen Bacteria
Possible Routes to Increase the Conversion of Solar Energy to Food and Feed by Grain Legumes and Cereal Grains (Crop Production): CO2 and N2 Fixation, Foliar Fertilization, and Assimilate Partitioning
Distribution of Nitrogen-Fixing Blue-Green Algae in the Forests
Genetic Derepression of Nitrogenase-Mediated H2 Evolution by Klebsiella pneumoniae
Section IV Practical Applications
Possibilities of Biomass from the Ocean: The Marine Farm Project
Mass Culture of Chlorella in Asian Countries
Mass Production of Algae: Bioengineering Aspects
A Critical Analysis of Bioconversion with Microalgae
Using Sugar Crops to Capture Solar Energy
Fuel Gas Production from Selected Biomass via Anaerobic Fermentation
Application of Solar Energy Bioconversion in Developing Countries
Biological Constraints on Seaweed Culture
Bioengineering Approaches and Constraints
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149259