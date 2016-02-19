Biological Solar Energy Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125006507, 9780323149259

Biological Solar Energy Conversion

1st Edition

Editors: Akira Mitsui
eBook ISBN: 9780323149259
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 468
Description

Biological Solar Energy Conversion is a publication comprised of formal papers presented during the 1976 conference on Biological Solar Energy Conversion held at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. The conference aims to bring together a group of scientists who have made significant observations concerned with various aspects of solar energy conversion. The ideas and information presented in this publication intend to expand the understanding of the readers about the biological processes involved in biological solar energy conversion and direct them to practical application.

This compilation is divided into four sections and consists of 25 scholarly articles about the subject matter. The first section includes papers that discuss developments in the methods employed in the capture and utilization of solar energy. The second and third sections feature papers that dealt with the synthesis of organic compounds from carbon dioxide and nitrogen fixation and production of single cell protein. The last section of the publication presents papers that show future trends and practical applications involved in the biological conversion of solar energy.

This book will be an excellent reference for researchers working on energy research and development. This collection of scientific articles can also be an invaluable reference for agriculture, meteorology, plant sciences, agronomy, and biology students.

Table of Contents


Seminar Participants

Preface

Section I Capture and Utilization of Solar Energy

Photohydrogen Production in Green Algae: Water Serves as the Primary Substrate for Hydrogen and Oxygen Production

Hydrogen Production by Marine Photosynthetic Organisms as a Potential Energy Resource

Catalytic and Structural Properties of the Enzyme Hydrogenase and Its Role in Biophotolysis of Water

Use of an Enzymic Electric Cell and Immobilized Hydrogenase in the Study of the Biophotolysis of Water to Produce Hydrogen

The Mechanism of Hydrogen Photoevolution in Photosynthetic Organisms

Mutational Analysis of Chlamydomonas reinhardi: Application to Biological Solar Energy Conversion

Hydrogen Photoproduction from Water

The Molecular Mechanisms of Photosynthetic Hydrogen and Oxygen Production

Development of Oxygen-Evolving System as Described in Terms of Thermoluminescence

Inhibition of Electron Transport on the Oxygen-Evolving Side of Photosystem II by an Antiserum to a Polypeptide Isolated from the Thylakoid Membrane

Biological Conversion of Light Energy into Electrochemical Potential

Section II Synthesis of Organic Compounds from Carbon Dioxide

Synthesis of Organic Compounds from Carbon Dioxide in Land Plants

Wavelength-Effects of Incident Light on Carbon Metabolism in Chlorella Cells

Two Phases of CO2 Absorption on Leaves

Starch Degradation in Isolated Spinach Chloroplasts

Conversion of Glucose-Polymer to Sucrose in Chlorella Induced by High Temperature

Photosynthesis and Respiration in Relation to Productivity of Crops

Increasing Photosynthetic Carbon Dioxide Fixation by the Biochemical and Genetic Regulation of Photorespiration

Regulation of Products of Photosynthesis by Photorespiration and Reduction of Carbon

Effects of Light Intensity on the Rates of Photosynthesis and Photorespiration in C3 and C4 Plants

Section III Nitrogen Fixation and Production o f Single Cell Protein

Energetics of Biological N2 Fixation

N2 Fixing Hydrogen Bacteria

Possible Routes to Increase the Conversion of Solar Energy to Food and Feed by Grain Legumes and Cereal Grains (Crop Production): CO2 and N2 Fixation, Foliar Fertilization, and Assimilate Partitioning

Distribution of Nitrogen-Fixing Blue-Green Algae in the Forests

Genetic Derepression of Nitrogenase-Mediated H2 Evolution by Klebsiella pneumoniae

Section IV Practical Applications

Possibilities of Biomass from the Ocean: The Marine Farm Project

Mass Culture of Chlorella in Asian Countries

Mass Production of Algae: Bioengineering Aspects

A Critical Analysis of Bioconversion with Microalgae

Using Sugar Crops to Capture Solar Energy

Fuel Gas Production from Selected Biomass via Anaerobic Fermentation

Application of Solar Energy Bioconversion in Developing Countries

Biological Constraints on Seaweed Culture

Bioengineering Approaches and Constraints






Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323149259

About the Editor

Akira Mitsui

Ratings and Reviews

